Rabid gray fox bites multiple people in northern New York before being killed

Multiple people were bitten by a rabid gray fox in northern New York last week, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The Chautauqua County Health Department has followed up with individuals who were bitten to ensure they receive proper medical attention.

An agent with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation sent to Bemus Point near Route 430 killed the fox Friday in response to the situation.

The grey fox was taken for testing, and on Wednesday health officials confirmed the animal tested positive results for rabies.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to residents that animal rabies is a serious public health concern and continues to be present in Chautauqua County,” Chautauqua County Director of Environmental Health, Jessica Wuerstle said.

Authorities in New York said a rabid gray fox bit several people in June 2023 before the fox was killed. This photo shows a gray fox in Nevada in 2007.

Rabies vaccinations encouraged

More than 90% of rabies cases occur in wildlife, Wuerstle said, which makes vaccination the most effective way to prevent the spread of rabies.

Pets and livestock can be protected from rabies by keeping rabies vaccines up to date, Wuerstle said.

New York state law requires pet owners vaccinate dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets against rabies starting at 4 months of age. Pets are also required to get regular booster shots to remain current on the rabies vaccine.

The vaccination was designed to protect not only animals from the rabies virus, but also humans who may be exposed to animals with the rabies virus. For additional health information about rabies virus prevention, you can visit the Chautauqua County Health Department’s website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rabid gray fox in New York bites multiple people