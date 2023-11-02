Rabies alert issued for parts of Deltona, Volusia County Department of Health reports

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) has issued a rabies alert for a specific region of Deltona.

The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a kitten that tested positive for rabies on Oct. 31, according to a news release.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The epicenter of the rabies alert is close to the intersection of Fort Smith and India Boulevards and is within the following boundaries:

Eastern boundary, Prescott Boulevard, Deltona

Northern boundary, Newmark Drive, Deltona

Southern boundary, Doyle Road, Deltona

Western boundary, Saxon Boulevard, Deltona

Read: Marion County firefighter injured in structure fire

DOH-Volusia wants the public to be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated and is encouraging pet owners to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

The public should avoid contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Read: Woman says nothing was done after a man fondled himself on an American Airlines flight

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Read: Seminole Tribe to begin sports betting at Florida casinos

DOH-Volusia advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

· All pets and at-risk livestock should have current rabies immunizations.

· Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

· Do not leave pet food outside.

· Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

· If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County at (386) 274-0634.

· Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

· Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County at (386) 274-0634.

· Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

· Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

· Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

· Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.