Rabies case reported after cat attack near Hanover: SPCA

Only two weeks into 2024, Adams County has reported its first case of rabies, after a stray cat that attacked a woman near Hanover tested positive for the virus.

According to a press release by the Adams County SPCA, on Tuesday a woman at a garage near the intersection of Carlisle Pike and Hanover Street in Oxford Township discovered a stray cat that had been outside in the rain.

When the woman attempted to pick up the cat and bring it out of the rain, it attacked her left hand and arm. The cat was trapped, the release states, and brought to the Adams County SPCA.

Due to suspicion of rabies, the cat was humanely euthanized to be tested for the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control(CDC), the only accurate way to test an animal for rabies is through testing the brain tissue of an infected animal after it has been euthanized, due to the fact that viral shedding in other tissues is very inconsistent.

On Wednesday, the test results from the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory in Harrisburg came back positive for the rabies virus, the SPCA said.

The woman's condition following the injury was unclear.

How to limit rabies risks

The Adams County SPCA shared the following tips to stay clear of rabies:

All dogs and cats, 3 months of age or older, are required by PA law to be vaccinated against rabies. Owners should consider vaccinating livestock and horses as well.

Reduce your pets' possible exposure to rabies by not letting them roam freely.

Spaying or neutering your pet may reduce their tendency to roam or fight, thus reducing their exposure to rabies.

Do not keep food or water outdoors for your pets, as bowls will attract wild and stray animals.

Keep garbage securely covered to avoid attracting wild or stray animals.

Do not touch or handle unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly.

Wild animals, specifically raccoons, bats and feral cats, are the highest risk of rabies. Do not approach or handle wild animals, even if they appear approachable.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

