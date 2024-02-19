Raccoon captured after nearly two months on the loose in England

A raccoon named Meeko was safely captured and returned to the Sunderland Training and Education Farm in South Hylton, England, after nearly two months on the loose. Photo by Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay.com

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A raccoon on the loose for nearly two months in England was captured close to home and safely returned to his farm.

Male raccoon Meeko was one of three raccoons to escape from the Sunderland Training and Education Farm in South Hylton just before Christmas.

The other two raccoons, females named Rocket and Pinch, were recaptured in late January, leaving Meeko as the sole furry fugitive.

Iain Watson, of Hartlepool-based Raccoon Rescue U.K., said he received a call Saturday that Meeko had been spotted nearby the farm and had fled up a tree.

Watson said he was on his way to the scene when he learned farm workers had felled the tree and safely captured Meeko.

"It's his territory. He knows there was food there. He was raiding other animals' enclosures," Watson told the BBC. "It's amazing none of the cameras had spotted him. Maybe he needs a job with MI5 or MI6."

Meeko was not injured and was reunited with the rest of the farm's raccoons.