Raccoon porch pirates tear into nearly $100 worth of food delivered to Phinney Ridge family

A Phinney Ridge family was hit by a different kind of porch pirate while they were out of town, after a pair of raccoons with expensive tastes tore into a box of food delivered to their doorstep.

Video of the raccoons shows them running up to the porch, and then immediately targeting the $95 box of panettone, ripping it open, eating at least half its contents, and then scampering off.

Although this incident was unintentional, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife urges people to avoid feeding raccoons.

“Feeding raccoons may create undesirable situations for you, your children, neighbors, pets, and the raccoons themselves,” they advise. “Raccoons that are fed by people often lose their fear of humans and may become aggressive when not fed as expected.”