Raccoon set on fire in Quincy has died. 'We don't regret giving her a chance'

WEYMOUTH − A raccoon that was reportedly set on fire in what police have called an intentional act of cruelty, has died.

Despite our efforts and around the clock care, we lost our patient today," reads the Facebook post from The New England Wildlife Center, which received the animal on Dec. 30 and administered lifesaving care for two weeks

Earlier in the week, an update posted to Facebook by the New England Wildlife Center reported the animal's progress with guarded optimism. It noted the raccoon was eating, showing signs of curiosity and engaging in light recreational activities.

Quincy police say a man tried to light a live raccoon on fire Dec. 30, 2023. The animal is receiving life-saving care at the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth.

The raccoon underwent three surgeries to remove damages, but ultimately the severity of the burns proved overwelming.

"This morning, we found her more lethargic than usual, and shortly after her morning meds, she arrested," the post said.

The veterinary team attempted CPR and administered emergency medications, to no avail. "We are all very sad today, but don't regret giving her a chance. We know she was fighting until the very end."

On Dec. 30, a Quincy man was arrested at his home on Royal Street after officers reported that the man had lit a fire in a tin can and placed the caged raccoon over the flames as they intensified. A neighbor called the police after shouting at the man to stop, according to a police report.

The suspect was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 2. on a charge of animal cruelty.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Raccoon set on fire in Quincy dies at New England Wildlife center