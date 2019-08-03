Raccoon trapped in drain cover freed after two-hour firefighter rescue

A team of firefighters spent two hours freeing a trapped racoon from a grate covering a drain.

A passer-by spotted the animal in Massachusetts while travelling to work on Thursday and called the fire brigade.

The team tried several methods to free the trapped animal, according to NBC News.

Firefighters attempted to lubricate the racoon with soap, to allow it to slip through the grate.

They also pulled the grate loose, compressed the racoon’s neck with medical gauze and called for an animal control officer.

Every attempt failed.

Eventually a vet arrived at the scene and sedated the animal, after which it was freed.

The team worked for two hours to free the animal (AFP/Getty Images) More

“We were able to rescue a juvenile racoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control,” a fire department spokesperson said on Twitter.

“He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!!

“We rescue citizens both big and small!!!”

The fire department said the racoon was doing well following its dramatic rescue.