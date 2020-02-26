The Race to 112: Malaysia’s Power Struggle by the Numbers

(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The collapse of Malaysia’s ruling coalition less than two years after taking office has triggered a race between rival camps to secure the 112 parliamentary seats needed to form a new government.

For now, Mahathir Mohamad remains as interim prime minister even though his party has left the Pakatan Harapan coalition -- he quit the party as it broke away.

It’s unclear whether his party will re-join the Pakatan Harapan coalition, or try to form a new government with members of the opposition Barisan Nasional, the alliance that ruled Malaysia for six decades before Mahathir ousted it in May 2018 elections. Mahathir himself has options either way -- he can rejoin it or abandon it.

Right now, the path to power appears easier for what remains of Pakatan Harapan, assuming it doesn’t suffer more defections. It can simply bring back most of the old coalition, minus some defectors from his party opposed to Anwar Ibrahim -- the man who has long waited to succeed Mahathir.

Things are more difficult, but not impossible, for Barisan Nasional: It would need Mahathir’s party to switch over, retain support from the Malaysian Islamic Party and lawmakers in the Borneo state of Sarawak, plus win over either lawmakers from Sabah state or those who defected from Anwar’s party.

Mahathir can also pull together parties, or factions within the parties, from both the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional sides. He met with the heads of the opposition alliance on Tuesday, and different parties have pledged support to him as prime minister.

Here are the key numbers as the different blocs scramble to form a government:

PAKATAN HARAPAN (The government that collapsed on Monday)

Assuming no more defections, the current Pakatan Harapan coalition would need to convince 20 other lawmakers to join, align or stay with it to retain their majority in government.

Seats held:

(After defections of Mahathir’s Malaysian United Indigenous Party or Bersatu, and anti-Anwar faction in People’s Justice Party)

Total number of parliament seats: 92Total number of seats needed to form government: 20

Current component parties:

People’s Justice Party: 39National Trust Party: 11Democratic Action Party: 42TOTAL: 92

Most likely sources of additional seats:

Mahathir Mohamad: 1 (Has resigned from Bersatu party so his allegiance is uncertain)Sabah Heritage Party: 9 (Not part of coalition but was previously aligned with Pakatan Harapan. Has pledged support to Mahathir as prime minister, but not the Pakatan coalition explicitly)United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation: 1 (Not part of coalition but was previously aligned with Pakatan Harapan)Members of renegade Bersatu party or Justice party defectors who might choose to return to the fold: unknownTOTAL: 11 or more

Wildcards:

Sarawak State Parties Coalition known as GPS (previously allied with opposition Barisan Nasional coalition but has now pledged support for Mahathir)United Bumiputera Heritage Party: 13Sarawak People’s Party: 2Progressive Democratic Party: 2Sarawak United People’s Party: 1United Sarawak Party: 1TOTAL: 19

Other independent parties:

United Sabah People: 1United Sabah Party: 1State Reform Party: 1Independent member of parliament: 1TOTAL: 4

BARISAN NASIONAL (The opposition after losing power in 2018)

Assuming no defections, the Barisan Nasional opposition would need to secure 70 more lawmakers to join, align or stay with it to form government.

Seats held:

Total number of parliament seats: 42Total number of seats needed to form government: 70

Current component parties:

United Malays National Organisation: 39Malaysian Chinese Association: 2Malaysian Indian Congress: 1TOTAL: 42

Most likely sources of additional seats:

Malaysian Islamic Party (allied with Barisan): 18Sarawak state parties coalition GPS: 19 (previously allied with Barisan but has now pledged support to Mahathir)TOTAL: 37

Wildcards:

Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu): 26 including Mahathir’s seatDefectors from People’s Justice Party: 11 (Ousted from ruling coalition but pledged support for Mahathir)Sabah Heritage Party: 9 (was previously aligned with Pakatan Harapan; has pledged support to Mahathir as PM, but not Pakatan specifically)TOTAL: 46