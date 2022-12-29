Race for 2022’s Top Stock Market Goes Down to Final Trading Day

Ishika Mookerjee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Three equity markets in Asia are competing to become the biggest gainers in the world this year, even as a stronger dollar hurt the appeal of the region.

Measures for Indonesia, India and Singapore are closing on Brazil’s Ibovespa Index, which has climbed 5.2% in local currency terms, according to data of major stock benchmarks compiled by Bloomberg. The Asian gauges are up at least 3.5% each, which means a single-day gain could make up the difference. The rankings are mostly similar in dollar terms although the gains differ.

South and Southeast Asian stocks were among the few bright spots this year for global funds as reopenings from the pandemic and a revival in tourism boosted corporate profits. Inflation has also remained relatively benign in parts of the region and improved current account balances helped reduce the impact from a stronger dollar.

Indian stocks attracted nearly $6 billion from international investors this quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. And while Indonesia posted outflows this month, net inflows still amounted to more than $4.4 billion so far in 2022.

Even so, South and Southeast Asia may become less attractive going into 2023 as investors shift their focus to cheaper North Asian markets.

“North Asia is expected to outperform on valuation, an improving currency and interest rate environment,” said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. Investors are also positioning for a pick-up in the semiconductor industry’s revenues by the second or third quarter next year, he added.

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.

