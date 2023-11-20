Race between Mustang and Corvette ends with driver ejected from car, Florida cops say

A Ford Mustang aficionado remains on the run in Florida after being involved in a street race that sent a competitor flying out of his Corvette, according to Florida investigators.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, south of Ocala, and involved a third car driven by a 78-year-old woman, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. She and her 82-year-old passenger were not injured, officials said in an incident report.

Investigators say the Mustang and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette were seen traveling “at a high rate of speed” on State Road 200 and “making multiple lane changes in a reckless manner.”

Their competition came to a halt when the Corvette collided with a 2016 Toyota Prius on State Road 200, sending the Prius into the median, officials said.

“After the initial collision (the Corvette) traveled in a northwesterly direction off the roadway where it struck a utility pole and then a tree,” officials said.

The driver of the Mustang then “concealed his vehicle behind a local business prior to briefly checking the status of (the Corvette) driver ... who had been ejected.”

The Mustang driver then fled the scene, officials said.

Investigators say the Corvette driver is a 38-year-old man and his injuries are serious.

Photos of the suspected Mustang driver showed him to be “a heavy-set white male with arm tattoos” and a beard, officials said. The Mustang was a newer model, “potentially a 2020-2023 model, silver in color with tinted windows,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact the FHP communications center at 1-800-387-1290.

Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

Man runs over 86-year-old father multiple times in bar parking lot, Florida cops say

7-year-old dies after being hit with golf cart driven by 3-year-old, Florida cops say

Video shows dramatic crash after suspect gets stuck in loop of Florida cul-de-sacs