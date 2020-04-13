The Race Continues for a COVID-19 Vaccine; 3 Healthcare Stocks to Watch

The question keeping the world up at night: when will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready? Since China released the virus’ genetic sequence on January 10, researchers in several countries have been working around the clock to develop an effective and safe vaccine. Even though the rapid pace of the development process has been impressive to say the least, patience is required as the task at hand certainly won’t be an easy one.

However, in recent days, a few healthcare companies have made strides in the advancement of a COVID-19 vaccine, inspiring hope that we are well on our way to stamping out this deadly virus. Seasoned Wall Street observers know that the race’s winner is bound for glory, with the market standing to reward its efforts handsomely.

Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at three healthcare stocks emerging as strong contenders in the world’s most talked about race. Based on the data, each of these Buy-rated names could see significant upside should the outcome be in their favor.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Yet again, Wall Street focus has locked in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals. The company, which has developed DNA technology called SynCon and its CELLECTRA electroporation delivery system to stimulate immune responses to target virus-infected or tumor cells, has made significant headway in its COVID-19 vaccine development program. As a result, one analyst believes additional gains are in store on top of its already achieved 145% year-to-date rise.

Writing for Cantor, five-star analyst Charles Duncan notes that on April 6, not only was the first healthy volunteer dosed with INO’s experimental vaccine, INO-4800, but the FDA also accepted the candidate’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application. During the study, the company will dose 40 healthy volunteers, with preliminary safety and immunogenicity data expected by late summer.

“We note the speed with which this program has moved from ‘idea to action,’ as Inovio was able to go from obtaining the genetic sequence on 1/10 to designing INO-4800, conducting preclinical studies to support an IND, and manufacturing clinical grade product to initiate the study in less than three months. As we previously opined, we believe that Inovio’s platform is well-suited for a rapid turnaround of a vaccine candidate, as the company has substantial experience developing vaccines targeting numerous viruses, including MERS-CoV, Ebola, Zika, and Lassa fever, and DNA-based vaccines are faster to develop and manufacture than protein/viral biologics,” Duncan commented.

Looking specifically at INO’s MERS vaccine candidate, INO-4700, it was able to generate statistically significant T cell responses in 71% of participants after two vaccinations and in 76% of participants after three vaccinations, implying that cellular immunity was produced. In Duncan’s opinion, this demonstrates that the company’s platform can stimulate an immune response, as well as “...the potential for INO-4800 to rapidly make a positive impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, or even potentially future outbreaks, with an effective vaccine.”

It should come as no surprise, then, that Duncan left both an Overweight rating and $12 price target on the stock. Should this target be met, a twelve-month gain of 48% could be in the cards. (To watch Duncan’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, INO’s Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 3 Buys and 2 Holds given in the last three months. At $10.25, the average price target is less aggressive than Duncan’s and suggests 26% upside potential. (See Inovio stock analysis on TipRanks)