Race discrimination claims blocked in Iowa City 'walking while Black' lawsuit. What comes next?

Last year, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed criminal charges against Iowa City native Chris Kelly, calling his arrest "a story of walking while Black."

Now that same judge has granted a motion to dismiss portions of Kelly's lawsuit against law enforcement claiming racial discrimination.

The lawsuit filed against the Iowa City Police Department and the Johnson County Attorney's Office brought by Kelly alleges constitutional violations arising from a police stop on Dec. 2019. The claims include racial profiling, racial discrimination, failure to intervene, civil conspiracy, unconstitutional policies and practices, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment.

After Kelly left a Hy-Vee in Iowa City, ICPD Officer Travis Neeld and Detective Niles Mercer stopped him for jaywalking, then searched, tased and arrested him. The officers had been told by off-duty Assistant Johnson County Attorney Jude Pannell that he thought Kelly had a gun and was suspicious.

Kelly was charged with two felonies: possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance. Officials also charged him with misdemeanors for carrying a weapon, providing false information and interference with official acts.

Judge Stephanie M. Rose of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa threw out evidence in the firearm possession case in August 2020, saying the Iowa City officers were acting on a "hunch." She further wrote that the case “continues a long and unfortunate pattern of racial profiling and pretextual stops of Americans of color.”

Rose dismissed portions of Kelly's lawsuit last month, including the racial discrimination charge under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The charges that Rose allowed to move forward include assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment.

Aaron Marr Page, Kelly's attorney, said Rose's decision to dismiss the racial discrimination portion of the lawsuit minimizes the implications of Kelly's arrest.

Story continues

Chris Kelly of Iowa City is proceeding with his lawsuit against the Iowa City police officers who arrested him in 2019. But a judge has dismissed the portion of it alleging racial discrimination. It is unlikely to be resolved until next year.

"What's crazy is that it's the same judge, who in the summer of 2020 went out of her way to make a big deal out of it," he said. "She took a single suppression order and said, 'Hey, this actually does have to do with race. This is a stop for walking while Black.'"

Iowa City Attorney Eric Goers, whose office is representing the two police officers named in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the case. Goers and his office have not spoken to the Press-Citizen throughout the lawsuit.

More: Johnson County tries 'progressive prosecution' as way to shrink jail population, weed out racial bias

'It's not the summer of 2020 anymore': Attorney feels betrayed by judge

It was after Rose made her comment saying Kelly's arrest was a case of "walking while Black" that Page said Kelly and he followed up with the lawsuit.

"Absolutely this is about race. Of course, it's something that is connected to our deeper institutions and societal expectations," he said. "We should use this lawsuit to unpack that."

Page said Rose's dismissal of the racial discrimination claims shows she may not care about trying to tackle these issues after all.

He said this may be reflective of society losing interest in making sweeping changes after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked nationwide protests last year.

Mark Kende, the director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center, said he thinks Rose's "walking while Black" comment was a careless mistake.

"Sometimes judges say more than they should. Sometimes judges write things in opinion that they think are probably correct, but in fact, when put under the scrutiny of the evidence rules in our court, wouldn't stand up," Kende said.

He said, given the facts of the case, in which two white officers arrested a Black man because he was jaywalking, using a taser in the process: "It's not crazy to think that this could be a 'walking while Black.'"

But Kende said Rose has decided that Kelly's complaint does not allege the facts that would allow her to conclude that race discrimination occurred.

Page said he and Kelly would have had to prove that race was the sole motivating factor behind Kelly's arrest to move that part of the claim forward.

Now Page will be unable to request documents or ask questions related to those issues.

Page said he was told this outcome would probably happen. He said most equal protection claims in his memory have been unsuccessful.

"On one hand, I was not surprised, at all," he said. "On the other hand, I was completely disappointed because this judge recognized it and had the courage to call it out."

Page said Kelly was also not surprised by the decision.

"Chris Kelly lost faith in the system a long time ago," Page said. "But we're going to keep trying."

Page believes anyone who watches the video of Kelly's arrest can see that race was involved. He thinks a "white Iowan collective delusion" that race isn't involved has prevailed.

More: With time running out, Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission contemplates its future

Are racial discrimination laws lax? Expert admits they're tough to win

Page, who is a criminal justice and civil rights attorney and faculty member at the University of Iowa College of Law, said he doesn't have an optimistic view of American civil rights law.

"Courts have been doing this for forever. Civil rights litigation is kind of a joke, or a shell of what it once was," he said.

Kende said, in this case, Rose appeared to engage in "serious and technical legal reasoning" to prove discrimination. He said this would mean Page would have to prove differential treatment based on race.

He said Rose would need to be shown an example of a similar situation happening to a white man who wasn't treated the same way, or shown racist conduct or statements by the defendants.

"In the absence of a comparable white person," Kende said, "her argument is there is no race discrimination claim because there is no differential treatment based on race."

Page said the racial discrimination and the unconstitutional policies and practices were key to framing this case in the larger context of reforming policing.

"We included them not only because it is true, but because it is important to understand that these aren't just 'bad apples,' where a single person does a single thing in a moment," Page said. "It comes from out of a culture, out of a context, and that's why it's happening despite efforts to reform."

Page said Rose's decision to not let these claims move to discovery, where evidence can be found, limits the scope of what this lawsuit can accomplish.

"Whether or not the city had policies and practices and culture in place at that department that helped create that kind of conduct," Page said, "we're not even going to be allowed to investigate that."

Kende said, in his experience, race discrimination cases are difficult to win, putting plaintiffs in a "catch-22."

"You're expected to put into your complaint information that is evidence of facts that show race discrimination. But you have to file the complaint before you've gotten the chance to gather information from the other side," he said.

Page said this case's result, and the fact that there have been no successful equal protection claims in Iowa in the past 20 years that he can point to, has depressed civil rights lawyers throughout the state.

"They're basically like 'There is no civil rights. There is no race discrimination in Iowa,'" Page said.

Kende said it is a complicated question as to whether there is a flaw in the justice system in regards to race discrimination. He said, while it is hard to show civil rights violations when they occur, if it were too easy, police officers would be brought into court so often they would not be able to do their job.

"The problem is there is an inherent advantage that the police officer has. Because they are the ones who committed the alleged bad acts, they know what they said to each other and so the plaintiff is at a disadvantage at the start," he said.

More: What are Iowa City Council candidates saying? Here are three takeaways from election results.

What comes next in this lawsuit. Plaintiff still seeks $500k in damages

Despite Rose's decision to dismiss the racial discrimination claim, Page said it can be revived through an appeal if he chooses to.

Next in this lawsuit is the discovery phase for the claims that weren't dismissed. Page said the remaining claims are so strong that both sides could move to summary judgement in the spring.

If summary judgement goes in Kelly's favor, a jury would decide on damages during a trial likely next fall.

Page said they aren't seeking much in damages in his mind, about $500,000. He said they aren't expecting settlement with Iowa City.

"We might win and get damages on an illegal stop, but we're not going to be allowed to have the kind of case we wanted to have," he said. "To really cast a spotlight on these bigger issues. And that's really sad."

More: 2021 eastern Iowa elections: West Liberty makes history; Oxford and Muscatine get new mayors

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City man's race discrimination claims dismissed by federal judge