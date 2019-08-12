Race, guns and white nationalism: Dems lay out 2020 indictment against Trump

DES MOINES — A Democratic presidential field that has struggled to precisely define its general election indictment of Donald Trump appears to have finally found it.

In the wake of mass shootings in Ohio and Texas — the latter of which was tied to a suspect whose anti-immigrant sentiments led to the killing of 22 people — candidates are road-testing a withering argument that draws a direct line between gun violence and the president’s racist rhetoric.

“We are living with a toxic brew of two different things, each of which is claiming lives and each of which represents a national security emergency in this country,” South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said at a forum on gun violence here on Saturday. “One of them is the ready availability of guns and the way they can fall into the wrong hands. The other is the rise of hate. And when they come into contact with each other, it is deadly.”

The previous day, Julián Castro, the former Obama Cabinet secretary and former mayor of San Antonio, made an equally explicit connection before arriving at the Iowa State Fair: “Disarm Hate: Combating White Nationalism and Gun Violence,” he titled the gun control proposal he released to coincide with the weekend of campaigning.

As they converged this past weekend in Iowa — a state with a robust gun culture and an affinity for the Republican president — the stinging case for gun control laid out by White House hopefuls had little in common with past appeals for additional regulation and much to do with the implication of Trump’s role in stoking violent white nationalism.

Some have gone beyond implying — former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, among other candidates, describe Trump a white supremacist. Sen. Cory Booker, appearing at the Wing Ding party dinner in Clear Lake, lamented a week in which “Americans were slaughtered,” saying that amid the primary’s discussion of “the issues that drive us … the values that are underneath those issues is what we need to hit on again and again and again.”

The pre-general election offensive against Trump serves as a departure from the primary’s infighting in recent weeks, as Democrats seize a collective opportunity to weaken the president. But as the candidates careened through sweating crowds at the state fair and rallied supporters on its sidelines, they suggested this merged line of criticism — on guns and racism — would resonate long after initial public interest in any one shooting fades.

Before the Wing Ding fundraiser, eight candidates and representatives of nearly every campaign gathered for a moment of silence organized by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s staff in the state, many hugging one another and saying, “I love you, we will win.”

“The climate, if we take advantage of it, is better than it’s ever been before,” Iowa state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad said after the moment of silence in Clear Lake. “If we don’t take advantage of it, then we miss. And that means our children’s grandbabies will be holding rallies like this.”

The traditional response to mass shootings in the United States would not suggest a wide opening for Democrats in that effort — a familiar procession of grief followed quickly by condemnation and legislative scrapping before most massacres fade from view.

Audience members wearing “Moms Demand Action” T-shirts listen to Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet on Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. More