Race to learn about omicron
Experts said the new variant's high number of mutations could make it more transmissible. ABC News’ Em Nguyen reports.
Scientists who created xenobots, the world's first living robots, say the life forms are "the first-ever, self-replicating living robots."The tiny organisms were originally unveiled in 2020. The robots were assembled from heart and skin stem cells belonging to the African clawed frog. They can move independently for about a week before running out of energy, are self-healing and break down naturally.
Faster than light travel is the only way humans could ever get to other stars in a reasonable amount of time. Les Bossinas/NASA/Wikimedia CommonsThe closest star to Earth is Proxima Centauri. It is about 4.25 light-years away, or about 25 trillion miles (40 trillion km). The fastest ever spacecraft, the now- in-space Parker Solar Probe will reach a top speed of 450,000 mph. It would take just 20 seconds to go from Los Angeles to New York City at that speed
In addition to hosting one of the best meteor showers of the year, this winter we'll see gatherings of the brightest planets in the night sky.
It's one of the grand scientific undertakings of our times, but what exactly will James Webb do?
NASA's moon and Mars spacecraft has entered its "get-ready-to-fly" phase, says Orion program director.
Photos captured by the Landsat 9 spacecraft offer “critical observations about our changing planet,” a NASA official said.
Four jet engines broke the silence at Kennedy Space Center this month, marking the arrival of an Air Force transport and the NOAA’s GOES-T satellite.
It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent days, and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.
In this era of populist nationalism and major powers competing for dominance, fashioning new regimes or codes of conduct for space appears highly problematic.
Douglas Blackiston and Sam KriegmanYou might have missed the debut of the Xenobots last year when the world was falling apart, but they made quite a splash in the science and tech community. These Pac-Man-shaped synthetic organisms designed by supercomputers can organize into larger groups and be programmed to fulfill specific functions. They're certainly not robots in the traditional sense, but they're also too artificial to qualify as typical living organisms.
California researchers believe the discovered tusk is at least 10,000 years old, but they are unsure how it got to the ocean.
Former BBC correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones spoke to Prof Stuart Russell ahead of his four Reith Lectures.
She’s expected to float into space a little after 4 a.m.
A near-3km-long core of ice should contain a record of climate change going back 1.5 million years.
Out of the more than 1,800 known cactus species, about 1/3 of them are considered endangered. One of those species is named for the city it’s found in: the Bakersfield cactus.
Medicine has made strides understanding rare genetic diseases but many patients, often children, face a diagnostic odyssey to find out what is wrong.
An overnight "debris notification" prompted NASA to delay the spacewalk. It wasn't immediately clear if the alert was linked to a recent Russian weapon test that unleashed a cloud of debris.
University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News. “The predictions for climate change are heavier rainfall events, and potatoes don’t tolerate flooding or wet conditions for long without having other quality problems,” Porter said.
The prerequisite for stopping an asteroid or comet headed to Earth is to detect it.
The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Monday that it will immediately start working on adapting that COVID-19 vaccine to counter the omicron variant. The Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled Sputnik V and its one-shot version Sputnik Light said in a statement that the existing vaccine should be efficient against the new variant. “Nonetheless, the Gamaleya Institute, based on existing protocols of immediately developing vaccine versions for variants of concern, has already begun developing the new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to omicron,” the statement said.