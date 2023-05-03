'You race, you lose': Columbus officials warns illegal street racers as city cracks down

In this file photo from Friday, City Attorney Zach Klein, Mayor Andrew Ginther, left, and police Chief Elaine Bryant, right, spoke about gun violence in the city. On Wednesday, these three city leaders announced they are working together to crack down on illegal street racing.

Columbus leaders announced Wednesday that they are cracking down on illegal street racing after recent reports of it happening across the city and two serious incidents in April — one deadly.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein and Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant announced steps the city is taking to hold offenders accountable for recklessly endangering the public. They said residents and business owners have complained about street racing in multiple neighborhoods, according to a media release, and they are taking action as racing is likely to ramp up in the spring and summer months.

“Anyone who is using our streets as the backdrop for illegal and reckless behavior will be captured and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Ginther said. “This type of behavior is unacceptable, plain and simple, and it won’t be tolerated. We’ll continue to coordinate with law enforcement and prosecutors to go after these criminals and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

On Saturday, Columbus police say they responded to a large group of street racers amassed in the 4100 block of Indianola Avenue in Clintonville. Police said several spectators were vandalizing vehicles. As police broke up the group, individuals fired shots at officers. No one was injured, but racers and spectators left the scene before officers could speak with anyone or make any arrests.

"These street racing and take over events are dangerous and are done in complete disregard for the safety of others,” Bryant said. “We want the message to be clear. You race, you lose. It is that simple. If you race, we will find you and arrest you, and impound your vehicle.”

Late on April 11, 20-year-old Adrien Lindsey, of the East Side, died in a crash after Columbus police said he was street racing on the South Side. Police said Lindsey crashed his car into a concrete wall while speeding on a residential street.

“Street racing is a real and immediate threat to public safety, and the City is responding in kind. We’re sending a message to anyone getting behind the wheel in Columbus: If you operate a vehicle recklessly, we will prosecute you,” Klein said.

City leaders said enforcement and prosecution of reckless driving offenses have been a top priority for city leaders in recent years

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of city leaders announcing Operation Wheels Down, a coordinated crackdown on illegal and reckless ATV and dirt bike use on city streets.

Law enforcement and prosecutors said they plan to build on this framework built under Operation Wheels Down to work together to disrupt racing networks and events throughout their peak season this spring and summer.

“During Operation Wheels Down, we impounded vehicles and aggressively prosecuted offenders. We’re going to do the same for drag racing — and make our streets safer in the process,” Klein said.

They said they will impound illegal racers’ vehicles whenever legally permissible and only offer plea bargains if there is an evidentiary issue that requires it.

City leaders said that within a few months of Operation Wheels Down’s launch in 2022, the operation led to dozens of arrests, as well as the recovery of some stolen guns and vehicles.

Klein said the city will aggressively prosecute any other illegal activity related to street racing, such as weapons offenses, rioting and property damage.

