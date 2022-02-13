The race is on for a mystery megaproject. Will that doom efforts to eliminate the food sales tax?

Senate President Ty Masterson, from left, Gov. Laura Kelly and House Speaker Ron Ryckman participate in a State Finance Council meeting Thursday. They were discussing an effort to lure an unnamed company to Kansas.

With a sweeping package of incentives designed to entice a mystery company to Kansas now law, legislators are divided over what the $1.2 billion-plus in tax credits might mean for other priorities, such as cuts to the sales tax on food and other measures.

Republicans have insisted Gov. Laura Kelly bend on her spending if a panel of top lawmakers are to approve the full slate of goodies desired by the company, which is projected to make a $4 billion investment in the state, if it were to come.

That means some of Kelly's previously stated priorities, such as eliminating the sales tax on food and granting residents a one-time $250 tax rebate, could be on the chopping block.

And some Republicans are resentful the proposal will make it challenging — if not outright impossible — to fund other items, including tax relief for seniors, shoring up the state's pension fund and, yes, even a food sales tax elimination.

"It absolutely will preclude (other items)," said Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg. "And let's be absolutely clear about this. We have the governor and lieutenant governor (Commerce Secretary David Toland) dictating, 'We have this secret plan.'"

'This is what incentives should be about'

The megaproject bill, known as APEX, was signed by Kelly on Thursday after clearing both chambers of the Legislature a day earlier. It has been trumpeted by its proponents as a potential game-changer for the state and its economy.

But it also will have an impact on the state's budget — one not initially considered by legislators, as it was not included in Kelly's budget proposal. Projections released earlier this week show the original iteration of the bill would have created a budget shortfall by Fiscal Year 2026, though the Kelly administration has said it has numbers to dispute those assertions.

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, argued the projections "really wasn't a fair comparison" as the estimates were based on Kelly's budget being approved without changes — something that won't happen.

"From my personal perspective, this is what incentives should be about," Masterson said about the bill.

Changes to the bill were made with the hope of ensuring the showpiece of the package — a refundable 15% tax credit on the entire investment a company makes in Kansas of over $1 billion — is less costly to the state in the short-term future.

While a mechanism was inserted into the bill to claw back funds if a company failed to live up to certain benchmarks, lawmakers believe the risk is still considerable, even as it could mean a big boost to the state's economy.

That is magnified because Republicans have been clear they want the tool to be available to land future deals, even if Kansas whiffs on the current megaproject.

"I think everybody would love to have this deal happen," said Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. "But at the same time, we've got to be very meticulous on how we move forward."

Gov. Laura Kelly and House Speaker Ron Ryckman talk before a meeting of the State Finance Council. Some legislators have questioned whether an effort to attract a large company to Kansas will doom efforts to reduce or eliminate the food sales tax.

In a statement Thursday, Kansas House Republican leaders said they would require Kelly to show how she would pay for tweaking the incentives in order to make the bid more competitive. A panel of top legislative leaders, as well as Kelly, will ultimately have to sign off on the proposal.

"The Governor cannot escape economic reality and the Governor cannot have her cake and eat it, too," the House leaders said. "She’s made a long list of costly election-year promises to Kansans — promises she cannot deliver while at the same time paying out economic development incentives before the money is there to back it up.”

Tax relief for citizens still on the table after committee action

But some believe the move to support what has been described as a major company increases the need for tax relief for Kansans.

Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, argued Republicans — not Kelly — "owned" the megaproject bill, pointing to the decision to pursue an across-the-board decrease of the corporate income tax rate. Holland was the lone Democrat in the Senate to vote against the bill, in part due to that change.

"We need to start doing some tax policy for citizens now instead of always putting corporations at the head of the table," Holland said. "(Republicans) made this their priority and I'm not winging on them personally. But they own this."

In the meantime, legislators aren't waiting to move ahead on other priorities.

On Thursday, the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee advanced SB 339 — a Senate version of the food sales tax cut. Senators bundled it with additional tax provisions, even though Kelly has called for a "clean" bill that doesn't include unrelated proposals.

The fate of Gov. Laura Kelly's "Axe the Food Tax' proposal is uncertain after legislators approved a $1.2 billion-plus incentive package to try to attract an unnamed megaproject to Kansas.

Two competing food sales tax cut bills have been introduced, one led by Democrat legislators and backed by Kelly, and the other from Rep. Ken Corbet, R-Topeka.

The Senate bill was based on Corbet's plan, which also cuts the tax on restaurant food, at a cost of $787 million per year. The Democrat plan would cost about $491 million a year in lost revenue, with relief starting in July.

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker and the committee chair, led an amendment to delay the tax cut until Jan. 1, 2024. She said the later date was a "prudent" response to the APEX passage.

Changes to the bill would also include a sales tax cut on utilities and a separate provision excluding delivery charges from the sales tax calculation. Both proposed by Holland, those measures would cost a combined $68 million annually.

Another amendment would allow movie theaters to keep the tax money from ticket sales for two years to assist in the pandemic economic recovery. The annual cost would be about $7 million.

But legislators pumped the brakes on other items, specifically citing the megaproject spending.

Baumgardner, the Louisburg Republican, raised concerns about a potential property tax cut, SB 431, because of the unknown, long-term budget impact of the project. The bill's fiscal note pegs the yearly cost at $149 million.

And she pointed to a longstanding desire to eliminate the state's tax on retirement accounts, including Social Security, as well as investing in the Kansas Public Employment Retirement System.

"Those are the things that impact my constituents," Baumgardner said. "Not a one-time shot but every single day."

Lawmakers have also found broad bipartisan support for helping farmers and ranchers affected by December wildfires by eliminating the sales tax on fencing materials needed to rebuild from natural disasters. The fiscal cost was estimated to be $1.4 million.

But that cost would increase an unknown amount under the bill approved by the Senate, SB 318. It unanimously passed the chamber following the narrow approval of an amendment from Sen. Virgil Peck, R-Havana, that permanently exempts from state and local sales taxes all fencing materials for agricultural purposes. The unknown cost of the provision was a top concern of opponents.

APEX 'complicates matters' on tax cuts

The state has a $3 billion-plus budget surplus and others insist there remain plenty of opportunities to use those funds for items such as slashing the sales tax on food.

Masterson said it was difficult to get a read on the long-term prospects for the debate, given that the bill was still in its relative infancy.

"That discussion hasn't even been started yet," he said.

A House committee has discussed food tax proposals but has yet to advance a plan. Legislators are drafting a new bill instead of amending the Democrat plan in HB 2487, said Rep. Adam Smith, R-Weskan, chair of the House Tax Committee.

"Obviously, that complicates matters," Smith said of APEX. "If we don't get the bid from the company, if they don't accept the offer, it's business as usual. They do accept the offer, that is potentially a pretty good chunk of the budget.

"I still want to do something on food sales tax certainly, regardless of whether the APEX business comes through or not. It might change our strategy a little bit on how aggressive we are."

Instead of immediately cutting the rate to 0%, lawmakers could do a partial cut or take a phased approach. While the food sales tax remains Smith's top priority this session, the passage of APEX could put other tax cut proposals on the chopping block.

"We've heard a lot of requests for sales tax exemptions," he said. "I think those are probably going to be a little more heavily scrutinized. Their fiscal notes are anywhere from $6,500 to $40 million."

Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka, said an updated budget profile from the governor's office indicates APEX shouldn't make it more difficult to achieve other priorities.

"It looks like we can do APEX, and we can do food sales tax in one year, take it down to zero and still have a healthy ending balance, plus $600 million in the rainy day fund," he said. "And it looks pretty good through 2026."

Gartner said he believes a food sales tax bill will pass this year but suspects the cut will be spread over two years. He continues to argue it would be better for taxpayers and retailers to do the tax cut all at once.

Kelly, speaking with reporters after a closed-door presentation on the megaproject Thursday, echoed Gartner and underscored there were no deals made to get the APEX bill across the finish line.

"We're going to get this done," she said, "and then we are going to be pushing very hard to get a clean food sales tax bill done."

