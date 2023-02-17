Britain’s flagship nuclear plant scrambles to stay afloat

A general view of construction work at Hinkley Point C - Getty Images/Finnbarr Webster

The builder of Britain's flagship new nuclear power station is scrambling to prevent a cash crunch as fears grow that its Chinese partner will withhold extra support.

EDF said there is a high likelihood that state-owned China General Nuclear (CGN) will not want to contribute to a crucial fresh round of funding for the Hinkley Point C project in Somerset.

It leaves EDF on the hook for billions of pounds at a time when the French state-owned business's balance sheet has been stretched by outages on its nuclear fleet at home, which have worsened Europe’s energy crisis.

EDF added that Hinkley Point C is now expected to cost £33bn owing to inflation, up from a previous estimate of £26bn. The project was initially expected to cost £18bn when approved in 2016.

CGN was persuaded to help build new British nuclear plants by then-chancellor George Osborne in 2015 as part of their plan for a “golden era” in Anglo-Chinese relations.

The company was initially supposed to be involved in three power stations – Sizewell C, Hinkley Point C and Bradwell B.

However, last year it was bought out of Sizewell C by EDF with UK Government funding amid concerns about the Chinese regime's involvement in sensitive infrastructure.

It is thought that as part of this deal, it is no longer expected to provide extra voluntary funding to Hinkley Point C. CGN is also now highly unlikely to be involved in Bradwell B.

On Friday, EDF reported a record net annual loss for 2022 of €17.9bn (£15.9bn), compared to a profit of €5.1bn in 2021, owing to the lower nuclear output as well as a price cap on its sales imposed by the French government.

Group net debt has climbed to €64.5bn from €43bn in 2021. The company already faces huge demand for its cash in France, with plans to build and maintain reactors expected to cost more than €80bn.

EDF owns Britain’s ageing nuclear power fleet and is building its new Hinkley Point C plant in Somerset with minority partner CGN. They own 66.5pc and 33.5pc respectively.

The UK’s first new nuclear reactor in a generation will be able to supply electricity for about six million homes and is to be an important source of low carbon power supply to help meet demand on calm, still days when wind turbines’ output is low.

The project was originally due to open in 2025 and cost £18bn, but has been delayed and is now expected to open in June 2027 and cost £25bn-£26bn, equivalent to £32bn at today’s prices given inflation.

EDF and CGN have funded the project so far according to their stakes. But EDF said on Friday the cost overruns had triggered a mechanism under which shareholders will be asked for extra cash on a voluntary basis.

It warned: “The probability that CGN will not fund the project after it has reached its committed equity cap is high. In the event that CGN would not allocate voluntary equity, the EDF Group would be required to contribute in place of CGN.”

The UK Government has so agreed to help fund Hinkley's successor Sizewell C, which EDF plans to build in Suffolk, with £700m, in hopes this will help to attract outside investors. Luc Remont, EDF's chief executive, said he was “delighted” the Government was investing but it was “too early” to say more.

Despite losses at the group level, EDF’s UK business made an underlying profit of £1.1bn, compared with a loss of £21m in 2021, helped by high electricity prices amid energy market turmoil triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

It came as European gas prices slumped to their lowest level in 18 months in the most significant sign yet that the energy crisis is receding following a mild winter and a push to fill storage facilities.

The benchmark price for natural gas futures fell below €50 per megawatt hour for the first time since August 2021 on Friday, taking it more than 80pc below the peaks reached last year.

Prices began rising quickly in autumn 2021 amid growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

They then surged to a string of record highs in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, and Moscow's subsequent decision to choke off gas exports to Europe in retaliation for Western sanctions.

A Government spokesman said: “New nuclear power is essential to the UK’s energy security, providing clean and affordable homegrown power – this is why the Government made a historic £700 million investment to develop the Sizewell C project and become a project shareholder.

“We will continue to work closely with EDF to bring Hinkley Point C to completion, the first new nuclear power station in a generation.”