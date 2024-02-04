Race relations and education event hosted in Little Rock
Race relations and education event hosted in Little Rock
Race relations and education event hosted in Little Rock
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
Live, updated results from the Associated Press of the South Carolina Democratic primary.
"To me, homeschoolers were weird," one mom says. "I wanted nothing to do with that. ... But there was nothing else available that fit."
Lego is introducing new F1 race car kits, including Aryton Senna's McLaren MP4/4. It and other new sets become available in March.
This kit promises to make your teeth 12 levels brighter in just 10 days.
From personalized prints to dainty jewelry, there's something for every recipient and budget.
Joe Rogan just signed a new deal with Spotify to continue his many podcast ventures, which is valued to be worth around $250 million. Additionally, the contract allows Rogan’s content to appear on other platforms, with some caveats.
The stories you need to start your day: California’s second “Pineapple Express,” a ‘Squid Game’ sneak peek and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
Education tech company Blackbaud agreed to settle with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the company’s security practices that resulted in a 2020 data breach. The FTC alleges that Blackbaud, a U.S.-based company that provides financial and administrative software to colleges, nonprofits, healthcare organizations and far-right organizations, had “lax" security protocols that allowed attackers to breach the company’s network and access the personal data of millions of consumers. This February 2020 incident saw malicious hackers use a customer's credentials to gain access to Blackbaud’s network, where the hackers remained undetected for over three months and exfiltrated massive amounts of unencrypted sensitive consumer data, including Social Security and bank account numbers.
World Rally Championship racing could return to the United States after a decades-long break in 2026, and the event would be held in Tennessee.
If you're in the market for a Fire TV device it's a good time to buy, as Amazon is having an early Valentine's Day sale.
Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season. It was an audacious move that paid off handsomely and now, he's making a similar move to Ferrari.
XPeng, Tesla's challenger from China, has its eye on the international market and plans to use its smart driving software as a selling point. The Guangzhou-based electric vehicle upstart said at an event this week that it will start developing its highway-specific Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for global users in 2024, while the international version of its next-generation, all-purpose XNGP feature will commence development in 2025. "We look forward to enabling overseas users to access XPeng's autonomous driving that is already available in China," Xiaopeng He, the firm's founder and CEO, said at the event.
With tax season comes a lot of financial anxiety. Here's why — and how to get through it.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
Lewis Hamilton uses an escape clause in his Mercedes contract to switch to Ferrari from 2025. He'll replace Carlos Sainz, Jr. and partner Charles Leclerc.
These oil-absorbing wonder products work to freshen blowouts, give hair body and extend wash times by days.
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
A 2005 Vauxhall Tigra TwinTop, sibling to the Opel Tigra, Vauxhall Tigra and Chevrolet Tigra, found in an English scrapyard.