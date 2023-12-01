Race for second Town of Clinton council seat ends in tie

Dec. 1—CLINTON — With the election season all but over for the year, just one local race has been left without a true winner.

After election results were certified by the Clinton County Board of Elections Nov. 16, it was determined that just one of the two Town of Clinton councilperson seats up for grabs had been won, with Democratic candidate Kenneth Patnode garnering 90 votes to lock up a seat on the board.

However, the second council seat could not be filled after Democrat Theodore Martin and Republican incumbent Daniel McComb received 67 votes each, which resulted in a rarely seen election tie.

Additionally, Republican candidate Charles Coryea secured 35 votes; therefore, no second candidate received enough votes to get elected.

Town of Clinton Supervisor Daniel LaClair, who just won re-election, said he was surprised at the outcome.

"I've been voting here all my life, and I've never seen a situation like that," he said Wednesday.

According to the 2020 census, the Town of Clinton has a population of 652. In this year's general election, the town had a 30% voter turnout, County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner David Souilere said.

In a small town like Clinton, that means "every vote counts," Souilere said, and this election was a good example of that.

"We've had some ones that have been close. I've been here for five elections in total. We did have a race last year in the Ward 4 primary between Jennifer Tallon and Hillary Trombley; it was a two vote difference — 99 to 97. So that's about as close as I've seen to a tie," he said.

"But when you have such a small pool of people voting — with the race that we're speaking of in Clinton 67 to 67 — it's very likely that you would have a tie in that situation."

Election ties are handled differently from state to state. In North Carolina, a mayoral election tie was even decided by a coin toss on Nov. 17.

Though that method of deciding an election tie is illegal in New York, Souilere said he had people ask him if that was an option in this race.

Instead, he said New York's election law is "pretty clear" about what to do in this situation.

"It's what's called a 'failure to elect,' so that position could remain vacant until the next election," Souilere said.

"The town board could choose to appoint somebody to fill in the interim between now and Dec. 31, 2024, but what would happen is that that seat would remain vacant until action is taken. and the board may choose not to take any action and just let the election play out in November (2024). So it's really kind of in the Town of Clinton's hands as far as what they decide to do now that it's been certified."

There is also the option of holding a special election, but Souilere said that's not a realistic possibility for a small race like this. It would be a more likely option in a bigger race, such as the City of Plattsburgh mayoral race for example, he said.

"For a town council race in the Town of Clinton, what would happen is, in order for them to have a special election, it would be off cycle from everybody else and the town would have to pay for that election — all of it," he said.

"And they would also have to pay for nine days of early voting. So the cost to the town, to have a special election, would be tens of thousands of dollars."

Because of this, Souilere doesn't believe the town is inclined to go in that direction.

"It sounds like they're going to wait until November (2024) to resolve it," he said. Doing so would incur normal expenses for the town.

When asked Wednesday if the board knew whether they wanted to appoint someone or leave the seat vacant until the next election, LaClair said he didn't have a definitive answer yet.

Because the council seat in question is technically not vacant until Jan. 1, the board can wait until then to make a decision.

"I don't really have too much to say about it other than ... they're both good candidates," LaClair, a Democrat, said.

"I don't know where it's gonna end up. We got to decide. It's up to the board, we got to make a decision in January."

Email: cnewton@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: CarlySNewton