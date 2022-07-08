Race to Succeed Boris Johnson Kicks Off as Sunak Makes Move

(Bloomberg) --

The race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister began in earnest as former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced his candidacy, vowing to “restore trust” in politics.

Sunak, whose shock resignation along with Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday kick-started Johnson’s downfall, released a slick video on Twitter pledging also to “rebuild the economy” and “reunite the country.”

Sunak sought to paint himself as the serious, responsible candidate in his opening pitch, referencing his stewardship of the economy during the pandemic and refusing to bow to “fairy tales” on how to solve the country’s problems.

Chaos-Weary Tories May Now Put a Safe Pair of Hands Into No. 10

His challenge will be winning over those Conservative MPs who are unimpressed with his record on increasing taxes, having pushed the nation’s tax burden to its highest level since World War II to fund pandemic-era spending, which sits uneasily with Tory ideology.

Tax Cuts

He’s spent months resisting Tory calls for faster tax cuts to ease the cost-of-living crisis, saying he had to be responsible with public finances and avoid stoking inflation. He also faced a major setback when he was fined, alongside Johnson, over the illegal parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Sunak is the most high-profile figure yet to enter the contest, following pro-Brexit Attorney General Suella Braverman and ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are also expected to announce campaigns in the coming days. With no clear front-runner and limited time to find a winner, the race is likely to be fractious as candidates throw everything at their rivals.

Meanwhile Johnson will stay on until his successor is announced, which the party said will be in September. He has appointed a caretaker government which he insists will not “make major changes of direction.”

Tory Division

His decision to remain in Downing Street over the summer was greeted with dismay by many Conservatives on Thursday -- including former Tory Prime Minister John Major, who said he must go immediately. But the mood appears to be shifting as attentions turn to Johnson’s replacement.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs, told the BBC on Friday, when asked about a different caretaker premier. “We must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be prime minister until a successor can be voted on.”

Labour’s Starmer Cleared by UK Police in ‘Beergate’ Probe

Labour is pushing for a vote of no confidence in Parliament next week if Johnson doesn’t step down immediately. That could lead to him being forced out and a new caretaker premier appointed, or even an early general election.

It would need significant support among Conservatives, however, who are more likely to keep Johnson as interim leader to avoid handing Keir Starmer, the head of the Labour Party, a victory.

The 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs is drawing up plans for an accelerated leadership contest, and wants to whittle down candidates to a final two by July 21. The finalists will then do a six-week tour of the UK and grassroots Conservative party members will make the final choice, with the next premier in place by September.

There is likely to be a wide field of candidates so the barrier to entry in the contest is expected to be raised -- such as requiring candidates to have a certain number of backers to get on the ballot paper.

Others tipped to stand include Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, ex-health ministers Javid and Jeremy Hunt, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, and the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi.

