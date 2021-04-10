The 'race for talent' is pushing companies like Delta and Coca-Cola to speak out against voting laws

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Taylor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coca-Cola Boycott
Bishop Reginald Jackson announces a boycott of Coca-Cola products before the brand spoke out against a bill activists say aims to suppress votes. Jeff Amy/AP Photo

  • Companies including Coca-Cola and Delta are speaking out against a Georgia voting law.

  • Experts say a "race for talent" is driving companies to speak out in support of progressive causes.

  • In-demand employees tend to be more concerned about voter suppression than voter fraud.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Brand boycotts are back.

A staple of the Trump era, the messy politicalization of brands has returned in full force with the passage of an election and voting law in Georgia. The regulation has been slammed by progressives as an attempt to suppress votes, with President Joe Biden calling the law "Jim Crow in the 21st century."

After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law on March 25, a number of companies - including Coca-Cola and Delta - have spoken out against the bill and voter suppression more generally.

Companies faced boycott threats from civil rights groups prior to their explicit denouncement of the bill. Now, companies including Delta and Coca-Cola are facing the same threats from the right.

With boycotts looming on both sides, taking political stances can seem like a lose-lose proposition. But, experts say that companies that spoke out against the voting law made the correct choice - in large part because employees want to work for companies that are willing to stand up for their values.

"Companies have to be aware of the views of the people that they're trying to recruit," Tony Fratto, the founder of communications consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies, told Insider. "And, the most competitive people that they're trying to recruit - those people can go work anywhere."

The 'race for talent' is pushing companies to speak out

Georgia voting
A person waits for voters to arrive during Georgia's Senate runoff elections in January. Brynn Anderson/AP

Fratto said that the "race for talent" is a constant discussion point among his clients.

"They know that they are in a race for talent against their competitors, getting the best people, and ... being seen as an attractive place to work in all ways, not just on compensation," Fratto said.

According to Fratto, employees in 2021 want to work somewhere that reflects their values. If a company does not align with their moral compass, they are willing to start looking for jobs somewhere else that does.

Companies are battling to hire and retain highly-educated, skilled professionals with experience in their field. These in-demand employees are more likely to be concerned about voter suppression, and less likely to be worried about baseless claims of voter fraud, Fratto said.

"If you are a college educated and, in particular, if you have a secondary degree, then you're far less likely to believe that there was fraud and the election was stolen," he said. "You're far more likely to be interested in issues of climate change, gun violence, and racial issues."

Chris Allieri, founder at brand consultancy Mulberry & Astor, said that employees' concerns are especially relevant in the "distributed and virtual" post-pandemic workplace.

"Large companies with young global workforces need to make decisions based on doing the right thing, vs. being overly concerned of a short-term blowback from a segment of the population, in one market," Allieri continued. "You can't pretend to be concerned about voting rights in places like Russia and China, but look the other way when it comes to Georgia."

Companies are also closely listening to customers and investors

Allieri said that employees are one of the many stakeholders companies need to take into account.

Customers' concerns remain important. However, just as educated, skilled employees are in high demand, younger customers with disposable income tend to be company's top priority. And, as Insider's Josh Barro wrote in 2018, these target customers are more likely to be liberal.

"As American politics gets more polarized by age and less polarized by income, most brands' target customer will tend to move left relative to the country's political median, even as the average voter sits to the right of the whole country's political median," Barro writes.

Barro added: "There is also the problem that conservatives are desperately uncool."

Fratto says that investors' values and priorities also need to be taken into consideration. Investors, especially institutional investors, have taken more interest in corporate values and social causes in recent years. For example, Amazon has faced criticism from pension groups in multiple states over its anti-union actions and worker safety concerns.

There is no single factor that pushed executives to speak out against the Georgia voting laws, as they faced boycott threats from civil rights groups and unprecedented action by Black executives.

But, in the case of Delta, employees speaking out reportedly served as a tipping point in convincing CEO Ed Bastian to denounce the law, after he had originally stayed quiet on the issue.

Bastian has "been receiving a stream of emails about the law from Black Delta employees, who make up 21 percent of the company's work force," The New York Times reported. "Eventually, Mr. Bastian came to the conclusion that it was deeply problematic."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • GOP politicians attack democracy, whose principles can be found in Hebrew Scriptures

    Blatant efforts to disenfranchise citizens are not just bad politics, but also an affront to a sacred right, Statesman faith columnist Dan Fink writes.

  • Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim 'Cried Like A Baby' When Biden Referred To Daughter

    "I was not sure I wanted to share this, but decided it is important for all to know the painful reality of why I" fight for gun control, tweeted Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg.

  • Caitlyn Jenner considers run for California governor

    Caitlyn Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. The 71-year-old longtime Republican has been consulting with GOP advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates hoping to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year. Jenner has spoken to Dave Rexrode, executive director of the Republican Governors Association, about a potential run, a spokesperson for the organization said.

  • America is on the edge of its biggest economic boom since 1946

    America’s financial titans are coming to a consensus: We are on the early edge of the biggest economic boom since World War II, with the promise of years of growth after the privation of the pandemic. Why it matters: They might be wrong, but all point to the same data — this expansion will be kickstarted by trillions in spending from presidents Trump and Biden, the Fed's easy money, and piles of cash that consumers and companies accumulated during the COVID shutdown.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is likely to be a global phenomenon: Biden administration spending will have ripple effects around the world, and overseas bank accounts also have grown during COVID. Governments' actions in response to the pandemic raised global GDP growth by a full six percentage points, estimates the IMF, adding that "the global growth contraction last year could have been three times worse than it was."Still, total output shrank so much — by a stunning 3.3% in total — that there's now an unprecedented amount of slack in the global economy. In other words: The world has more potential upside than ever.The biggest names in finance are making increasingly bullish predictions. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday in his annual shareholder letter, closely watched on Wall Street: “This boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023.” Goldman Sachs last month raised its U.S. growth projection for this year to 8%, which would constitute the largest economic expansion in generations. In India, the growth rate will reach a torrid 12.5% this year, per the IMF's latest projections, to be followed up with world-beating 6.9% growth in 2022.The biggest risk to future growth remains the pandemic. The U.S. is still far from achieving herd immunity, and most of the rest of the world is further away still, with widespread vaccine access still a pipe dream for most poorer countries. For the time being, vaccine optimism is strong. But future outbreaks, lockdowns, and variants all have the potential to derail economic recovery.This story first appeared in a special Megatrends Edition of Axios AM.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amy Adams Witnesses a Murder in THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW Trailer

    In the trailer for The Woman in the Window, Amy Adams witnesses a murder across the street. But when she calls it in, the mystery gets stranger. The post Amy Adams Witnesses a Murder in THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Amazon defeats warehouse union push, RWDSU challenges results

    Efforts to unionize Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse were defeated by a wide margin in the second day of vote counting. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which would have served as the workers' union, had the vote passed, was quick to challenge the results. Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees.

  • Founder of Britain’s Anti-Woke Fox News Copycat: It’s Racist to Say I Look Like Cooked Ham

    BBC NewsIf you’re founding a self-described “anti-woke” news network specifically designed to irritate the snowflake left, it would probably be best to let it slide if your complexion is compared to that of a steaming hot ham.But that’s not Andrew Neil’s style.Neil—the Murdoch empire veteran behind the upcoming British network GB News—has declared that calling him a “gammon” is racist, and anyone who does so will be instantly blocked from his erratic Twitter feed.The incident began with a simple one-word tweet from 70-year-old retiree William Annett: “Gammon.” The comment doesn’t even appear to have been directed at Neil, but he was copied in and didn’t like it. He quote-tweeted the pork-based jibe and wrote: “Racist. So blocked.”BBC’s Most Viral Anchor Milkshake Ducks Into ‘Anti-Woke’ Fox News CopycatBut that was far from the end of the outburst. After people suggested to Neil that “gammon” is neither a race nor a racial slur, but a type of salted and grilled meat often served with pineapple, the newsman wrote, “I have chosen to take his use of gammon as an attack on my race, as the law now allows me to do. It’s a hate crime. So he’s a racist.”Neil then went on to simultaneously claim that he was doing a joke, while also approvingly quote-tweeting people who said genuinely offensive things such as, “Gammon is as racist as calling a Black person ‘chocolate.’”The Daily Beast asked Annett, whose tweet triggered Neil, how he felt about being called racist by one of Britain’s most well-known journalists.“The remark was intended for another person on the thread,” he said. “Neil apparently took it as a personal insult, with the ludicrous claim that the word, ‘gammon,’ is a racist term. Considering the numerous insults he's received over the years, I think his reaction says a lot about his political views and his pompous attitude towards criticism.”“Gammon” has unexpectedly become a frequently used descriptor in some British political circles in recent years. It describes someone, usually a middle-aged white man, who is so unjustifiably angry at the rest of the world that their face turns a porky pink when loudly expressing their furious opinions. If Neil’s own description of his new network is anything to go by, that would appear to be the key demographic target for GB News.Neil has previously said his network will fight back against “woke warriors,” and cover news from the “center right,” sparking speculation that it will become a strange little English cousin of Fox News.As well as being the chairman of GB News, Neil will also reportedly host a “wokewatch” segment on his soon-to-go-live network.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Stacey Abrams ‘strongly’ urged MLB to keep All-Star game in Atlanta

    ‘I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs.’ Georgia Democrat and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams reportedly pressured the Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner not to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia after a new election bill was passed. According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, Abrams spoke with an MLB senior adviser and “urged the league to keep the All-Star game in Atlanta before the decision to yank the event,” Bluestein wrote on Twitter.

  • West Virginia weighs income tax cut to stem population loss

    With West Virginia about to lose another congressional seat because of steady population decline, some Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive income tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. An effort to forge a compromise on how to pay for the tax cut hit a major roadblock Friday. Heading into the last weekend of the 2021 legislative session, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the House of Delegates won’t take up his bill, which narrowly won approval in the Senate.

  • Biden's ambitious expansion of long-term care sparks debate

    President Joe Biden is proposing a major expansion of the government’s role in long-term care, but questions are being raised over his using the low-income Medicaid program and piggybacking the whole idea on an infrastructure bill. The White House infrastructure package includes $400 billion to accelerate a shift from institutional care to home and community services through the federal-state Medicaid program. The size of the financial commitment — about 17% of the $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal — leaves no doubt that Biden intends to put his mark on long-term care.

  • Proud Boys and other far-right groups raise millions via Christian funding site

    Revealed: groups banned from other sites fundraising on GiveSendGo as data breach identifies high-dollar donors After Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested on 4 January, a fundraiser billed as a ‘defense fund’ made $113,000 in just four days. Photograph: Jim Urquhart/Reuters A data breach from Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo has revealed that millions of dollars have been raised on the site for far-right causes and groups, many of whom are banned from raising funds on other platforms. It also identifies previously anonymous high-dollar donors to far-right actors, some of whom enjoy positions of wealth, power or public responsibility. Some of the biggest beneficiaries have been members of groups such as the Proud Boys, designated as a terrorist group in Canada, many of whose fundraising efforts were directly related to the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol. The breach, shared with journalists by transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets, shows the site was used for a wide range of legitimate charitable purposes, such as crowdfunding medical bills, aid projects and religious missions. But the site’s permissive stance towards far-right actors meant groups who had been banned from other fundraising platforms and payment processors following episodes of hate speech and violence have also used the platform. Across at least 11 crowdfunding campaigns associated with the Proud Boys, members of the group, including some now facing conspiracy charges related to the Capitol attack, raised over $375,000. Some of these fundraisers netted large amounts of money in a short period. After the Proud Boys chairman, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested on 4 January on charges related to firearms and the vandalism of a black church at a previous rally, a fundraiser billed as a “defense fund” made $113,000 in just four days. A large proportion of that money came from a number of high-dollar donors who elected to be anonymous on the website, but whose identifying details were nevertheless preserved by GiveSendGo. The anonymous donations included $1,000 from an email address associated with Gabe Carrera, a Florida-based personal injury lawyer who bills himself as the attorney who rides. Another $1,000 which came to Tarrio was associated with an email address belonging to Paul C Gill, a Honolulu-based Hawaiian Airlines employee and former pilot who has previously made donations to Donald Trump’s campaigns and to the Republican party, and who has offered public political commentary in the form of letters to the editor in local newspapers. Of Tarrio’s donors, none immediately responded to requests for comment except for Gerardo G Gonzalez, who anonymously donated $1,000 to Tarrio on 7 January. Public records show that Florida-based Gonzalez is a former pharmacist who owns at least six properties in Miami Beach and Homestead, Florida. His apartments, apartment buildings and an acreage lot have an assessed value in excess of $2.4m, and in prior decades has sold other properties worth millions more. In a telephone conversation, Gonzalez said that his support of the Proud Boys was motivated by his belief that “there is no systemic racism in this country”, and his opposition to “BLM and Antifa” who he said represented “the real extremism” in the United States. He also used derogatory terms for Latinos and Democrats. Other Proud Boy fundraisers raised large amounts, and attracted a similar range of high-value anonymous donations. Following the Capitol riots, a fundraiser in the name of “Medical Assistance to DC Proud Boy victims” made $106,107 on just 6 and 7 January. One anonymous donation for $5,000 was associated with an email address belonging to Ou Yin Lu, a Hacienda Heights, California, resident and businesswoman who had previously donated $14,640 to Trump’s campaign funds, the Republican National Committee and a former California state representative Bob Huff during the 2020 campaign funding cycle. Also, after charges were laid on the Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs for his alleged role in the Capitol attack, an anonymous donation for $1,000 came from an email address belonging to a New York woman whose social media accounts list her as a state-employed special education teacher. Overall, Biggs raised over $6,000 on the site. Other Proud Boy-related fundraisers included one for North Carolina Proud Boy, Jeremy Bertino, also known as Noble Beard, who was stabbed at a contentious rally in Washington DC on 12 December. Between 16 and 19 December, the effort netted $61,355. Several parallel fundraisers sought to finance travel and equipment for Proud Boys who sought to attend the 6 January rally in person. Two separate fundraisers asked patrons to fund protective gear and communications equipment for regional Proud Boys chapters, raising $4,876 and $12,900 respectively. Later, fundraisers were mounted in the name of individual activists who are now facing serious charges arising from the events of 6 January. One that netted $6,475 in just one day was for the benefit of the Washington state Proud Boy and national elder Ethan Nordean also known as Rufio Panman. Another for Nick Ochs, the self-described leader of the Proud Boys’ Hawaiian chapter, brought in $19,687 between 8 and 13 January. Candyce Kelshall, the president of the Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies-Vancouver, who at at Simon Fraser University researches violent transnational social movements, said that far-right crowdfunding on GiveSendGo was just “the tip of the iceberg”, and similar efforts were happening across up to 54 other crowdfunding sites that her research had revealed. She said, however, that GiveSendGo was “particularly insidious” due to its presentation of such crowdfunding in the guise of religion-based charity.

  • Lil Nas X Is Even Better at the Internet Than We Thought

    Lil Nas X trolled his way to the No. 1 song in the country, finessing social media in wild new ways. He’s even better at the internet than we thought.

  • Psaki: ‘No Basis’ to Shut Down Migrant Child Holding Facility Despite Abuse Allegations

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said there is “no basis” for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s calls to shut down a temporary shelter for migrant children where he says children are being sexually assaulted. In response to a question about Abbott’s allegations of abuse at the shelter at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Psaki indicated that the administration would investigate the claims but would not shut down the facility. “Well first we take safety and the well-being of children in our care very seriously, hence our earlier conversation about the funding spent to keep them safe during the pandemic,” she said. “His claims will be looked into and investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services.” “Currently we have no basis for his call to shut down the San Antonio Freeman Coliseum as an intake site but we will of course — we take these allegations seriously and they will be investigated.” Asked if that position is consistent with her previous claims that the administration is working to make processing more efficient and effective “in a humane way that keeps these kids as safe as we possibly can,” she responded only that the administration is looking into the allegations and taking them “very seriously.” Psaki’s comments come two days after Abbott accused the administration of “presiding over the abuse of children” in a press conference on Wednesday. “To end this abuse, the Biden administration must shut down this facility and the children in this facility should be moved to other facilities where the federal government has enough space, personnel and resources to ensure their safety,” Abbott said. Abbott said officials at Texas Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have received “very credible allegations” that children at the facility are being sexually assaulted and that there is inadequate staffing to safely supervise children at the facility premises. Other allegations include that some children are not eating throughout the day and that facility workers aren’t separating COVID-19 positive children from others, the governor said. “These problems are a byproduct of President (Joe) Biden’s open-border policies and the lack of planning at the fallout of those disastrous policies,” Abbott said. The governor did not say who submitted the claims to state agencies, but urged the Biden administration to move the children to other “federally-run facilities.”

  • Researchers discover 74-million-year-old mammal

    This mammal roamed the Earth 74 million years agoResearchers in Chile have uncovered a fossilized jawbone with five teethwhich belonged to a species called Orretherium tzenThe skunk-like mammal inhabited southern Patagonia alongside dinosaursSource: Natural History Museum of ChilePALEONTOLOGIST WHO PARTICIPATED IN DIG, SERGIO SOTO, SAYING: "More than anything else, this and other discoveries will also allow us to know about the future. I believe this is revealing the enormous potential of palaeontology in the southernmost part of Chile, and that will probably be in a scientific region because we are finding things we did not expect to find. And that will help us to answer many questions that we have had for a long time about dinosaurs, mammals and other things that we are finding."

  • Is it OK to drink alcohol before or after COVID vaccination? What to know

    Medical experts are weighing in.

  • Why Matt Gaetz Was Left Twisting in the Wind

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyEvery day, sometimes multiple times a day, come eye-popping new details in the Matt Gaetz scandal. But perhaps the worst thing of all for the Florida Republican, who is accused of underage sex trafficking, may be that Donald Trump thinks he’s useless.Yes, the congressman spent years sucking up to the former president—and even said he’d give up his job to defend him. But Trump has only managed to offer a tepid 24 words of support since the scandal broke, and George Conway has a theory about why.Joining co-hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon on the latest episode of The New Abnormal, the lawyer and Washington Post contributing columnist says, “The fact that he doesn’t stick up for [Gaetz’] conduct here tells you that he has no use for the guy. And why should he?”All Gaetz’ sucking up to Trump, Conway says, is now “in the past. That doesn’t get you points with Donald Trump. Now it’s what you can do for a malignant narcissist.”It’s pretty clear that Gaetz is now toast—and of no further use to Trump or the rest of his party, which will spend this weekend at a big RNC meeting in Palm Beach “paying homage to the orange criminal form,” as Conway puts it.The party now faces a conundrum, he says, stuck between trying to rebuild and at the same time glorify Trump. It’s a losing strategy, says Conway, that will peel off yet more centrist voters and bring more of “the kinds of candidates that drive Mitch McConnell crazy, you know, the Todd Akins of the world,” and more like Gaetz.Matt Gaetz Keeps Digging Deeper Holes for HimselfAlso on the show, Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something, which helps Democratic candidates run for office, talks about how the pandemic and the racial justice movement have inspired more people to join races than hatred of Trump.Finally, 8chan founder Fredrick Brennan talks to Molly and Jesse about how he knows that Ron and Jim Watkins are behind QAnon today, in an excerpt of an interview that will run in full on the new Daily Beast podcast Fever Dreams.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian American journalist in Boise reflects on her experience with anti-Asian hate

    As the only Chinese-American broadcast journalist in Boise, Erika Lee says the pandemic has been an isolating experience, even before last month’s Atlanta-area shootings.

  • Covid-19 survivors are reporting long-term effects on their brains

    In a recent study, 34% of people who recovered from Covid-19 reported lingering problems with their mental health or cognition.

  • Biden moves ahead on civil rights without Congress. But his legacy depends on them.

    The president is adopting a more aggressive strategy to promote civil rights, but there's only so much he can do from the White House.

  • 'The Fresh Prince' Star Alfonso Ribeiro Says the Reboot Will Be an Entirely Different Show

    Don't expect a Carlton Dance.