Race for Texas House Representative District 77, candidates speak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four Democratic candidates are facing off to replace Texas House District 77 Representative Lina Ortega.

On the ballot is former El Paso City Councilor Alexsandra Annello, former El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez, local businessman Homer Reza and former State Representative Norma Chavez.

KTSM was able to speak with three of the four candidates.

How have your previous roles prepared you to serve the community as a state legislator?

Annello:

“I’ve passed more legislation at the city level since I’ve been in office than any other council member, and I’ve always done that and being the minority in council and we’ve been able to pass some really amazing legislature here in the city level that responds directly to what the state has been doing, like protecting our health care on the local level, protecting our books at the local level, creating a community ID to help protect community members against SB four.”

Perez:

“I’m proud to be the only candidate with both federal and county government experience. I was fortunate to serve as county commissioner from 2012 to 2020, and prior to that, I served as a congressional staffer in Washington, D.C. And I think that blend of experience is very important when working in government and when analyzing information. It’s been very useful.”

Reza:

“Strong communication skills, negotiation skills and have the ability to understand the needs and preferences of our community. I had a lot of successes on my business side. And so, I want to take I want to take those skills and put them on the political side for my committee, because those are the things that you need to take to Austin.”

If elected, where do you plan to focus your legislative efforts?

Annello:

“Expanding services for mental health as well as infrastructure. You know, this community has large infrastructure needs and it also needs community engagement. When we move forward with those projects. El Paso is constantly projects stalled because of community conflict and really being that voice ahead of a project to get people on board, I think it’s something that we really need in HD 77.”

Perez:

“Education is one important issue. Teacher salaries were neglected. Public education funding was left off the table because of this voucher fight. Vouchers would be detrimental for El Paso. It’s important that we go to Austin and have an aggressive fight against it.”

Reza:

“I’m going to concentrate on education, first of all, because that’s very important. I want every child to have the equal opportunity to have a strong education for them, no matter what the background is of the social economics. Secondly, I plan to also offer or streamline the benefits and services programs from the state or for the elderly and the veterans.”

How do you think Governor Greg Abbott has handled the issue of immigration?

Annello:

“Governor Abbott has really failed this community. You know, having been a city council representative the last seven years, we’ve really seen the influx of immigration back in 2019 and then over the last few years post COVID. This has been really difficult to not have the support we needed from the governor and now he’s enacting laws like SB 4, where he has no legal standing to enact immigration law and is doing what the governor does best is he’s creating chaos and fear and dividing communities.”

Perez:

“One of the frustrations with Operation Lone Star, the state has already spent $5 billion. They plan on spending another five for a total of $10 billion. There are no metrics or anything to prove that our community is safer today because of the money that is being spent. You know, if the state government was really focused on public safety, I think that money would be better spent on local grants to address the police officer shortage that we have here in El Paso and along the border.

Reza:

“He’s putting in a lot of money to stop immigration and I understand the flow, I do understand that we have to stop that flow of coming in. They’re just too much coming in. But we also have to say that we have to work with the federal authorities to solve those issues. And so, I believe that instead of Governor Abbott trying to come up with legislation, laws, things like that, that’s going to affect our immigration, he should be working with the federal government in a bipartisan way.”

Why are you the best choice to serve as representative for District 77?

Annello:

“We are all Democrats in this race, but I really do believe that I have the strongest voice for this community. I think out of all of my opponents, I am the only one who has stood up for this community again with women’s health care choices, with immigration. I’ve gone to the legislature and fought for this community, and I think the choice is clear. You know, education is a huge topic right now at the legislature and I am the only person that is not supporting vouchers or charter schools.

Perez:

“I think when you look at the track record of when you look at the experience, when you look at the diversity of education, I think clearly, you know, that I bring to the table a clear choice for the people of El Paso. Also, again, as I mentioned, being from El Paso I think is such a critical component when we’re talking about public schools. I think it’s important that the candidates who are going to be fighting for public schools, who are going to be fighting against vouchers, have the experience of actually being students in the classroom. I think that’s an important perspective to bring to the debate.”

Reza:

“Fighting in Austin is the difficult part, especially when you have almost a two to one ratio, Republicans versus Democrats. So, the fights have to be having some good communication skills, negotiation skills, being able to network with our Republican colleagues and having the respect and that they can work with us. So, 36 years of experience in doing that and bringing in solutions, which I did many, many times for my customers in the in the business world. That’s what’s needed. And I, based on everybody else, have the most experience, the strongest skills to be the best advocate, the strongest candidate.”

KTSM reached out to candidate Norma Chavez but were not able to reach her or her campaign prior to the story deadline. This story will be updated with Chavez’s statements to the questions above.

