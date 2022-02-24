A Raceland couple was arrested Tuesday after narcotics agents saved a man who was overdosing on drugs in their driveway, authorities said.

Jai Demere, 39, and Erin Bland, 39, are both charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Bland was additionally charged with contempt of court.

When narcotics agents went to the couple’s Adams Street home Tuesday to conduct an investigation, they found them standing outside a parked vehicle in their driveway. A male passenger in the vehicle appeared to be suffering from an opioid overdose, authorities said.

Agents were able to revive the man using Narcan, which is a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and helps victims wake up and continue breathing.

While questioning the couple, agents learned about illegal drugs inside their home and obtained a search warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said. The search turned up suspected heroin and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Demere and Bland were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail. Bail was set at $100,100 for Demere and Bland is being held on $15,100 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Raceland drug overdose leads to arrests