Raceland man charged with attempted murder following investigation

A man suspected of being behind several shootings in Terrebonne was arrested in Raceland early Monday, police said.

Pepper Cooper, 20, of Raceland, is facing six counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possessing a gun as a convicted felon, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

His arrest resulted from a multi-agency investigation conducted by the Lafourche and Terrebonne sheriff’s offices and Houma Police Department.

More: Shooting Thursday leaves one dead in Houma. Police investigation continues.

Detectives in Terrebonne and Lafourche have been investigating several recent shootings and developed Cooper as a suspect, authorities said.

Narcotics agents from both parishes tracked him down to a motel on La. 182 in Raceland.

Police went to the motel around 1:15 a.m. and commanded Cooper to exit the room. The suspect was taken into custody without incident along with a 19-year-old man who was charged with drug-related crimes, authorities said.

Agents later found suspected marijuana, a gun, a semi-automatic rifle, armor-piercing rounds and assorted drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

Cooper was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he is being held on $6.05 million bail.

Also: Teen accused of shooting Houma grandmother now in custody

Lafourche Sheriff Craig Webre commended officers from the three agencies who worked together to bring the investigation to a close.

“This was a great team effort that in all likelihood will mean the prevention of an eventual murder,” Webre said. “Through the use of investigative resources and technology, our agencies worked together to remove a dangerous criminal from the streets.”

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Raceland man charged with attempted murder following investigation