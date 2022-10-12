Raceland man killed in head-on crash in LaPlace; other driver charged with DWI, police say

A 71-year-old Raceland man died Tuesday evening after his pickup was struck head-on by a man police say was driving drunk.

Earl Eschete of Raceland was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, State Police Troop B said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. as Eschete was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 south on U.S. 61 near Jackson Avenue in LaPlace, police said. At the same time, 23-year-old Gasper Orduna of Alvin, Texas, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 north on the highway.

Orduna's F-250 crossed the centerline, entered the southbound lane and collided head on with the F-150, according to Troop B.

A passenger in Eschete’s truck was taken to a local hospital with what police described as moderate injuries. Orduna and a passenger in his pickup were uninjured.

During the on-scene investigation, Orduna displayed signs of impairment and provided a breath sample that indicated a blood-alcohol concentration over the legal limit, State Police said.

Orduna was arrested and booked into the St. John Parish jail on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, first-offense driving while intoxicated, reckless operation and driving the wrong way on divided highways.

Eschete is one of two people from Lafourche Parish who died in highway crashes Tuesday.

A 49-year-old man from Cut Off died after the motorcyle he was riding crashed into an SUV along La. 1 in Galliano, State Police Troop C said. Euell Turnage died at a local hospital, where he was taken shortly after the crash, which occurred about nooon.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Head-on crash kills Raceland man; other driver charged with DWI