Racers needed for 45th annual Barstool Races in Martin City
The Barstool Racers in Martin City’s Cabin Fever days are gearing up for the 45th year of wild, snowy fun.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
Brennan has led San Jose State to three bowl games over the past four seasons.
The latest Samsung Frame TVs are up to 37 percent off, leading to record low prices on some of the models. For instance, the behemoth 85-inch version is $2,700 instead of $4,300.
Backed by 175,000 five-star ratings, it's made of eco-friendly material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered, a $10 upgrade for people who own the original PS4 version game, is a no-brainer for fans of the series.
The hardware industry is under pressure these days: slower spending cycles from consumers and businesses, market saturation -- not to mention innovation largely coming in the form of software at the moment -- are all contributing to an overall decline in sales. Now, a startup has raised some funding to expand its alternative to hardware sales: hardware-as-a-service. Xyte (pronounced "Excite"), an Israeli startup that lets hardware OEMs and their channel partners build subscription services for devices, has raised $30 million in funding.
For a long time, vector databases were a bit of a niche product, but since they are uniquely suited to provide context and long-term memory to large language models, everybody in the database space is now seemingly trying to bolt vector search onto their existing products as fast as possible. Meanwhile, dedicated services like Pinecone, which was founded by the team behind Amazon SageMaker, are leading the charge, with Pinecone raising a total of $138 million since it as founded in 2019. Today, Pinecone is launching Pinecone Serverless, a new -- and significantly enhanced serverless architecture to power its service.
The stories you need to start your day: A historic Emmy Awards, Trump’s Iowa victory and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The SEQTRAK groovebox from Yamaha borrows a lot from Teenage Engineering's OP series, fused with classic sounds from the company's classic synths.
In today's edition: Super Wild Card Weekend recap, chaos in the AP poll, the "Fab Five" reunited, the 13 best highlights of the weekend, and more.
Google has finally copied the homework of its other GPS app Waze, adding support for Bluetooth beacons so you can navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
Five of Murilee Martin's favorite junkyard cars from the 2016-2023 period on Autoblog.
The first votes of the 2024 election cycle are just hours away.
Hannah Waddingham, Riley Keough and Padma Lakshmi were among TV's best and brightest who stepped out at the 2023 Emmys.
After using Figma to create user interfaces and experiences, developers are left with the hefty task of coding the designs in order to create functional websites or apps. Locofy, a Singapore-based frontend development platform backed by Accel, wants to save hours of work with a one-click tool that instantly turns Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into code. Locofy’s new tool is called Lightning and it’s built on top of the startup’s Large Design Models (LDMs).
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.
The victory further cements Trump’s status as the most likely candidate to face off against Biden in November.
Former President Donald Trump scored a decisive win in Iowa's Republican caucuses. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the results.
Microsoft is launching Copilot Pro for power users and unveiling new Copilot features.