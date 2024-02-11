Racers raise money for people with disabilities during ‘Cupid’s Chase 5K’ at PNC Park

A Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser was held on Saturday for Community Options.

Community Options is a national non-profit that develops housing and employment services for people with disabilities.

“Cupid’s Chase 5K” was held at PNC Park’s left field lounge.

The race is held annually in 46 cities across 11 states.

Anyone who missed the race but would like to donate to the cause can do so, here.

