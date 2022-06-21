Races in DC, Alabama, Georgia and Virginia Tuesday to help set stage for November general elections

WASHINGTON – Voters in several states and Washington, D.C., will decide a variety of political contests Tuesday, including a high-profile Republican Senate runoff in Alabama and a contested mayor's race in the nation's capital.

Alabama business executive Katie Britt faces U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the Republican Senate race marked by ex-President Donald Trump's decision in March to withdraw support from Brooks amid his struggles in polls.

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser faces two City Council members – Robert White and Trayon White – in a primary that that is tantamount to election in the heavily Democratic city. Bowser is seeking her third term.

Voters will determine Republican candidates and Arkansas Supreme Court Justices across multiple counties on Arkansas primary runoff Election Day Tuesday, June 21.

Also on tap Tuesday: A series of congressional primaries in Virginia and runoffs in Georgia.

When do the polls close?

The first states to close their polls Tuesday are Virginia and Georgia, at 7 p.m. ET.

Polls close in Alabama and Washington, D.C. an hour later, at 8 p.m. ET.

-- Ella Lee

In Georgia House runoffs, 2 Trump-backed candidates

Trump endorsed two candidates in Georgia who will compete in runoff elections on Tuesday.

In the 6th Congressional District, Trump backed attorney Jake Evans, the son of his former ambassador to Luxembourg. Evans faces an uphill battle in the runoff after physician Rich McCormick led the primary in May. The seat was redistricted to be much more Republican, so whoever wins the runoff is on track to win in November.

In the 10th District, Trump backed former state Rep. Vernon Jones, who trailed trucking company owner Mike Collins in the primary. Jones is a former Democrat, who announced he was switching parties on Jan. 6. According to Fox News, Trump offered to endorse Jones if he dropped out of the gubernatorial primary.

-Dylan Wells

June 21, 2022; Augusta, GA, USA; A “vote here” sign sits outside The Salvation Army Kroc in Augusta, Ga., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Bowser faces two challengers in D.C. mayor race

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, is running for reelection. If she wins, she would be only the second mayor of D.C. to be elected for a third term.

Story continues

City council members Robert White and Trayon White are both primarying Bowser after serving the last six years on the council. Both are to the left of Bowser on policing, and crime and public safety have been dominant themes in the election.

Whoever wins the primary on Tuesday is on track to win in November given the Democratic tilt of the district

-- Dylan Wells

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May.

Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by 289 votes, according to results of the recount announced by by the Texas Democratic Party.

The Associated Press had not previously declared a winner in the race because it had been too close to call.

It is the second time that Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who once interned for Cuellar, has lost a challenge to her former boss, whose moderate record along Texas’ heavily Hispanic southern border has aligned him at times with Republicans on issues including abortion and guns.

-- Associated Press

Yard signs for longtime Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar dot a yard outside a polling station in central Laredo. Cuellar faced off against challenger Jessica Cisneros in a May runoff.

Alabama GOP primary for governor was four times costlier than 2018

Getting the Republican nomination for governor of Alabama proved a lot more expensive this year than years past.

The nine candidates seeking the GOP nomination for governor spent almost $26 million on the race this year, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Alabama Secretary of State's office. The amount was four times the $6 million dropped in the lead-up to the 2018 primary.

The bulk of the expenditures came from the top three candidates: Gov. Kay Ivey, who spent $9.1 million; former Slovenian ambassador Lynda Blanchard, who spent $10.1 million, and businessman Tim James, son of former Gov. Fob James, who spent $4.5 million. Ivey's expenditures were more than double the $4.2 million she reported spending in the 2018 GOP primary.

-Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Primary results: DC, Virginia elections; runoffs in Alabama, Georgia