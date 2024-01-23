These are the races Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh made donations to support in 2023

PATERSON — As he considers running for Congress against 27-year incumbent Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., Mayor Andre Sayegh has made numerous campaign contributions to political figures in other towns in North Jersey.

From July 28 through Nov. 3, Sayegh made 11 donations to local political groups that are outside Paterson but within the boundaries of the 9th Congressional District, currently represented by Pascrell, campaign finance reports show.

Where did Sayegh make donations?

Those contributions ranged from $60 to the Move Secaucus Forward group to $5,000 to the Bergen County Democratic Committee and included donations to candidates in:

Oakland

Wayne

Ridgefield

Hawthorne

Little Ferry

Elmwood Park

Before 2023, Sayegh hardly ever made contributions to political figures in Bergen County, where more than two-thirds of the 9th Congressional District towns are.

Will Sayegh challenge Pascrell?

Dec. 13, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA - Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) speaks as Larry Doby, a pioneering force for Black baseball players and a native of Paterson, N.J. is honored with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

For months, Sayegh has danced around questions about whether he plans to run against Pascrell, neither confirming nor discounting his candidacy. His supporters this month began polling to assess his chances.

Candidates running in the June congressional primaries must file nominating petitions by March 25. There’s no evidence that Sayegh has set up a campaign fund to run for Congress. But political insiders noted that there are other ways to bankroll a bid for Congress, such as through a federal super PAC that could delay revealing its fundraising activities.

Sayegh did not respond when asked about his latest donations to 9th District political figures. Instead, his city chief of staff, Habib Kader, sent a statement.

“As mayor of one of New Jersey's largest cities, Andre Sayegh regularly engages with many individuals seeking his support,” Kader said. “As he has done in the past, Mayor Sayegh will support quality candidates who are running to represent the best interests of the people.”

Some of those who received contributions from Sayegh said they plan to back Pascrell. They said Sayegh had not spoken to them about a possible congressional run.

“I consider Andre a friend,” said Little Ferry Mayor Mauro Raguseo. “He’s smart and has a bright future.”

But Raguseo said Pascrell has helped Little Ferry get funding to hire police officers and for flood mitigation. “Bill Pascrell has been there for us, so we’re going to be there for him,” the mayor said.

Ridgefield Democratic Party Chair Catherine Suarez expressed similar sentiments about the incumbent.

“Bill Pascrell has been good to Ridgefield,” she said. “That’s all we need to know.”

What did Pascrell say?

Paterson Press asked the Pascrell camp about a possible Sayegh challenge.

"With American democracy on the ballot in a few months, Congressman Pascrell is running 120% and will eagerly stack his record against anyone else who decides to run," said Pascrell campaign spokesman Mark Greenbaum.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

