Racetrac attempted robbery trial begins in Athens federal court for former UGA football player

A federal trial for a former University of Georgia football player suspected in the shooting death of a Racetrac station clerk in Oconee County on March 19, 2021, began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Athens.

Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, 24, of Philadelphia, Pa., is on trial for an attempted robbery with the use of a firearm and violating a federal firearms purchase law.

Crumpton had originally been indicted for murder in federal court, but following a court decision the murder charge will now be tried in Superior Court in Oconee County.

Crumpton is charged with the attempted robbery of the gas station on U.S. Highway 441 in Watkinsville, where night clerk Elijah Wood was killed while working alone. U.S. District Court Judge Tilman E. Self is presiding over the trial.

The jury was allowed to see videos of the suspect at the station including the video where the robber shoots Wood in the chest. The video reveals that Wood falls to the station floor shortly after he is shot and the gunman flees the store.

The Middle District U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue with witness testimony on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Attempted robbery trial begins in Athens for former UGA athlete