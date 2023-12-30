Rachel Brougham: Hopes for 2024

If we’re talking resolutions, I’m not a big fan of making big changes to start the new year. For me it’s the little things that add up over time that when they stick, they eventually lead to significant transformations.

For example, I’d never say I’m going on a diet, but I will say that I’m making plans to focus on eating more protein with each meal, less processed foods and increasing the amount of vegetables on my plate. Little changes add up.

Rachel Brougham

As we look forward to 2024, I’ve been thinking a lot about how as individuals, our actions and choices we make throughout the day can benefit not only ourselves, but those around us. What if we went into the new year with the resolution to make small changes that better us all, and make the world a bit better?

Here are some of my hopes for 2024.

I hope that at some point we’ll stop with the body shaming. All bodies are different — different sizes, different colors, some with more hair than others — there’s no hierarchy about who is more or less valuable because of how they look. The fact that so many people resort to body shaming is beyond messed-up, and we should all vow to do better.

Let it go with the “fake news” nonsense. Just because you don’t like the headline or the story, doesn’t mean it’s fake news. I read a lot of news each day that I don’t necessarily like, but I can’t imagine screaming to the masses that it’s fake has any benefit to anyone.

Lay off the judgement. It’s natural for us to judge people who aren’t like us. Whether it’s judging other parents for their parenting style, judging someone because of how they dress, or judging someone because they think differently than you — just chill. Imagine what a boring world we’d live in if everyone was the same.

While we’re on the topic of judging, let’s all remember that this is still — at least at the time of this publication — a country where we have freedoms to be who we want and do a whole lot of things we want. I hope it stays that way.

At what point will we all agree that there are standards of truth? While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, we have to agree on basic facts, like the sun is hot and the sky is blue. So often in today’s politically charged world, it seems we can’t even agree on the basics. There are no “alternative facts” and we can’t lead based on falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

I’d love to start 2024 in a country where everyone agrees that America belongs to us all. Let’s throw out this idea that America only belongs to one group of Americans and that the rest deserve nothing. Let’s stop thinking there are “real Americans” and the rest are lessor in some way.

Finally, let’s remember being kind is free. So before you hop on your keyboard to rip into a stranger for feeling differently than you, or to mock someone solely because you can, give your fingers a rest. We choose to be jerks which to me seems it takes a whole lot more energy than simply smiling, remembering we are all in this together, and that when it comes down to it, how we live our lives is really nobody else’s business. Being kind to one another makes the world a much better place.

Here’s to a happy and healthy 2024 for us all.

— Rachel Brougham is the former assistant editor of the Petoskey News-Review. You can email her at racheldbrougham@gmail.com.

