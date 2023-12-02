Rachel Brougham: Is political violence becoming the norm?

Imagine this scenario.

You get a call from you child’s school principal. Your child is in the office after he threatened another child on the playground. He said that if the other kid didn’t do what he wanted, he’d slash his throat.

I imagine that in this scenario you’d be upset with your child. There would probably be some form of punishment. You’d have a talk about how violence isn’t the way to solve disagreements.

So why is it different when it comes to politics?

Presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has described his plans for downsizing bureaucracy by saying he will “slit throats.”

Recently, violence nearly broke out during a Senate hearing when Sen Markwayne Mullin challenged the president of the Teamsters Union to a fist fight.

In some states, Republican legislatures have passed laws in recent years that protect people who drive through crowds of protestors.

For years we’ve heard Donald Trump advocate for violence at his campaign rallies.

Remember Jan. 6, 2021?

At what point did political violence seemingly become the norm in America for dealing with people and views different from our own? And when we hear this kind of language from our elected officials and political leaders day after day, why are we surprised when tough talk turns to actual violence?

In a recent poll, researchers discovered a disturbing reality — nearly a quarter (23 percent) of Americans agree “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” The survey was released by the Public Religion Research Institute in partnership with the Brookings Institution, and the number of Americans who believe violence is the answer to our political polarization is up from 15 percent just two years ago.

The poll also found that Americans across the political spectrum feel democracy is at risk in the 2024 presidential election, but support for political violence runs mostly along party lines. It found one-third of Republicans support violence as a way to save the country, compared with 13 percent of Democrats. Specifically, supporters of former president Donald Trump were found to be “nearly three times as likely as Republicans who have unfavorable views of Trump” to support this type of violence.

The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, failed. Many participants are now in jail, more are awaiting trial and the former president is facing serious charges stemming from his actions leading up to and from that day.

Will all those charges make people pause from turning to violence the next time they don’t get their way politically? It’s hard to say.

However, it seems each day we hear more and more violent rhetoric from our political leaders. It happens so often that it feels normal, and it’s easy to see how political violence is becoming more difficult to contain.

You wouldn’t want your child talking that way, so why are the adults getting a free pass?

— Rachel Brougham is the former assistant editor of the Petoskey News-Review, You can email her at racheldbrougham@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Rachel Brougham: Is political violence becoming the norm?