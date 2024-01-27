Rachel Brougham: You can’t create grief where there is none

I choose my words carefully as I compose a text to my friend. Her mom died just before Christmas after a long battle with breast cancer, and as I type out my message, I think about the awful things people said to me after the loss of my husband Colin. It’s not that people intend to saw awful things to those grieving, it’s just that sometimes — or many times — the things we say aren’t at all helpful.

I don’t want to be that person.

And it’s not just things we say right after a loss, but even years later. I think it’s hard for a lot of people to understand that people who are grieving can feel more than one emotion at a time. We can laugh and cry in the same breath, we can feel sadness for what we lost, but still feel excited about our future. We can be happy and confused and upset and sometimes, even relieved all at the same time.

Yet there’s a whole lot of people out there who are trying to create grief where there is none. Let me explain.

I recently ran into a woman I worked with for a couple years. We weren’t close, and the last time I saw her was at Colin’s funeral almost six years ago. During our recent encounter, she wrapped her arms around me, hugged me tight and said in that voice, “How are you doing?” You know the voice — the sad, puppy-dog-eyes voice that asks me a question, but implies that my response should be one of sadness.

“Great,” I tell her. “My son and I are headed to lunch on his day off from school.”

“And how is he doing,” she asks in the same sad voice.

“He’s also great. He’s loving high school and has met a great group of friends,” I tell her.

“Oh,” she says. “I just figured with the holidays and all you both would be having a tough time. You know, missing Colin and all.”

She meant well, I’ll give her that. But even though she didn’t realize it, she was trying to create grief where there wasn’t any.

I think about that concept a lot — creating grief where there is none.

A fellow widow friend of mine told me recently about a family member of hers who did exactly that. She had two children under the age of 3 when her husband died eight years ago. And during a recent family gathering, this family member pressed the kids about how much they must miss their dad on what would have been his birthday.

“The thing is, the kids don’t even remember their dad because they were so young when he died,” she told me. “But she kept pressing them on how sad they must be when for them, there’s no sadness there.”

Those who have experienced great loss know that grief is not linear. Grief has no timeline, it comes and goes without warning, some days are harder than others and people grieve in all different ways.

The grief my son feels is different from the grief I feel. The grief my friend feels over the loss of her husband is different from mine. The grief you feel about your loss is unique to you.

Sometimes our grief is absent, and there’s no reason to create it when it’s just not there.

Later that day after texting my friend who recently lost her mom, we were walking our dogs along the lake path when she tells me she’s so tired of people asking her in a certain sad voice how she’s doing.

“It’s like they want me to be sad all the time,” she said. “It’s like they want me to be grieving in a moment when I’m not and why do people do this?”

They just don’t know what it’s like. Someday they’ll understand, I tell her.

— Rachel Brougham is the former assistant editor of the Petoskey News-Review. You can email her at racheldbrougham@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Rachel Brougham: You can’t create grief where there is none