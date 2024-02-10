Rachel Brougham: Can victims of rape and sexual abuse ever truly win?

It’s just wild to me that we have a man who was president of the United States, and is now the front-runner for the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential election, who was just ordered to pay more than $80 million to a woman for defamation.

The case is all because former President Donald Trump just couldn’t keep his mouth shut on social media and in the press, and continued to attack longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll over claims he sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store. The verdict comes after Trump was hit with a $5 million last year after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing Carroll.

Am I the only one who thinks it’s crazy that a man convicted of sexual abuse and defamation is the leading republican candidate for the presidency? Anyhoo, that’s not exactly what this column is about.

If you’ve paid attention to sexual abuse and rape cases long enough, you know how it goes. Here’s what generally happens.

If a woman says she was raped, she is always asked what she was wearing, if she was drinking, why she was at the place she was at and who she was with. If she was there alone, she’s asked why. If the rape happened on a date, she’ll be asked why she went out with him or if she tried telling him no or if she tried to get away or fight back.

If a woman is raped and doesn’t report it right away, she’ll be asked repeatedly why she didn’t come forward sooner. People will ask if she’s sure, they’ll say she’s lying and people will question why she’s coming forward now. Does she even remember the events correctly?

Have you followed any cases in which a young woman is raped by a teenage boy? These really make my head spin. People love to say regarding these cases, “Well, boys will be boys,” or “He’s young and made a mistake. We shouldn’t ruin his future with prison time.” I want to scream and ask these people if they’re serious. It doesn’t matter if the rapist was young, drunk or regrets his actions — by doing this you’re dismissing the victim!

Yet despite all this, woman are still hounded about their decisions not to report rape or sexual abuse. The truth is, many women don’t want to go through the scenarios I just explained. Or they may just not be ready to face their attacker in a courtroom.

Every 68 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted according to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. One out of six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.

Of those victims, 48 percent were sleeping or doing something else around the house when the crime took place. Twenty-nine percent were going to or from work or school, shopping or running errands, 12 parents were at work and another 7 percent were at school.

And the majority of perpetrators will never go to prison. Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 975 walk free.

So if you’re one of the people who have at some point asked a victim of rape or sexual abuse one of those questions from above, perhaps you should rethink that next time.

It’s clear America has a bit of a rape and sexual abuse problem. It’s also clear that we have a problem in how we deal with victims.

At what point will we stop putting the blame on women and instead start asking why men rape? Only then will victims truly have a chance

— Rachel Brougham is the former assistant editor of the Petoskey News-Review. You can email her at racheldbrougham@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @RachelBrougham and Instagram @rachbrougham.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Rachel Brougham: Can victims of rape and sexual abuse ever truly win?