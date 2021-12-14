Rachel Campos-Duffy has 'Breakfast with Friends' in North Carolina
'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy discusses how supply chain crisis and labor shortages are affecting small businesses
'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy discusses how supply chain crisis and labor shortages are affecting small businesses
Chile's presidential election race is tightening ahead of a polarized runoff on Sunday, with ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast narrowing the gap to leftist former student leader Gabriel Boric as the two compete for key middle ground votes. A private survey from pollster Cadem, seen by Reuters, showed Kast with 36% of the voting intention, just 3-points behind Boric, half the gap there had been at the end of last month shortly after the Nov. 21 first round vote.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle did something against Steph Curry that has never happened before.
An inflationary spiral, the chance of a U.S. “civil war,” and conflict with China are the chief concerns of the hedge fund investor.
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
The suspect in the Fox News Christmas-tree fire was released without bail last week because his misdemeanor charges are exempt under NY's bail reform.
Actor walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend and co-star, Tom Holland
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIs Donald Trump starting to lose his grip on the Republican Party?National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar recently listed a few data points that suggest that his glow may be fading. First, Trump’s endorsed candidate, Sean Parnell, was forced to drop out of the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Second, Trump’s endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, is losing ground to a younger candidate named Katie Britt. Third, the much-hyped Trump-Bill O
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Just one day after disgraced reality star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, news broke that his sister Jana Duggar was recently arrested on a child endangerment charge. Jana Duggar, 31, pleaded not guilty in late September to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Arkansas court records obtained by NBC News. A trial by judge regarding the Sept. 9 incident for which Jana is charged is scheduled for Jan. 10. Details of the case are sealed, acc
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's draw for the last 16.
The fallout from a controversial and spectacular finish to the season continues to divide the racing world
Jordan Poole was in awe after Kevon Looney's game-winning layup.
The suspected human remains of a missing Texas woman, who was dating former San Francisco 49ers tight end, Kevin Ware, have been recovered nearly eight months after she vanished, officials announced on Friday. On Dec 9, possible remains —which authorities say they believe belong to 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — were discovered in northern Harris County, outside of Houston. The exact location from which the remains were excavated wasn’t released by law enforcement. The cause and manner of death ha
heard the warning sirens and wanted to
Joe Morrow, a Minnesota man, was the victim of what many call “banking while Black” after being put in handcuffs after attempting to cash his […]
She is refusing to wear the ring.