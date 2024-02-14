Rachel Dolezal fired from Tucson teaching job due to OnlyFans account

Rachel Dolezal, a former teacher at the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, was terminated on Tuesday after the district found out about the adult content she promoted on social media.

Dolezal, who changed her legal name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, was a former NAACP leader in Spokane, Washington, who faced national controversy for claiming to be Black despite being born to white parents.

Diallo's Instagram page contained a link to her OnlyFans account and employers said they deemed it contrary to the district's social media policy.

Rachel Dolezal was the focus of outrage and confusion when it was revealed that the former president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP lied about her race. AP Photo/COLIN MULVANY

Diallo was hired by the district in August 2023. She worked as a part-time after school extended day instructor in the district's community schools program and as a substitute with Educational Services Inc., the district's contracted substitute provider, according to Julie Farbarik, a spokesperson for the district.

Despite Diallo having the OnlyFans account since 2021, Farbarik said it was only recently brought to the district's attention.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts (Tuesday) afternoon," Farbarik said. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District."

One of the rules regarding the use of social media by district employees says an employee shall not communicate in a manner that is unprofessional and would "significantly and adversely impact the employees work-related reputation."

The Catalina Foothills School District did not say whether or not her controversial history was a concern when she was hired last year.

Diallo did not return The Arizona Republic's request for comment.

Who is Rachel Dolezal?

Diallo was swept into the national spotlight under the name Rachel Dolezal in 2015, when her parents, who are white, came forward and said Diallo was not Black. While the NAACP stressed that its organization includes white leaders, critics slammed Diallo for presenting herself as black when she was actually white.

During a television interview in November 2015 with NBC News, Diallo said that despite being born to white parents she identifies as Black. She said her hairstyle and tanned skin led people to believe she was black, and she didn't correct them.

Diallo told the Guardian in an interview that she believes race is a social construct.

“I feel like the idea of being trans-black would be much more accurate than ‘I’m white,'" Diallo said in an interview with the Guardian. "Because you know, I’m not white,”

She told the newspaper she believes there is a black and white side on issues ranging from politics to social and cultural issues.

“There’s a perspective, there’s a mentality, there’s a culture,” she said. “To say that I’m black is to say, this is how I see the world, this is the philosophy, the history, this is what I love and what I honor. Calling myself black feels more accurate than saying I’m white.”

Diallo goes in depth on her views on racial identity and her experiences in her memoir In Full Color.

Diallo was sentenced in 2019 for welfare fraud to community service and was forced to pay back $8,847 she stole from government assistance.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rachel Dolezal was fired from her teaching job due to Onlyfans account