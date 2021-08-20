Rachel Dolezal starts OnlyFans account as app announces new porn policy

Biba Adams
·3 min read
In this article:
Dolezal is best known for pretending to be a Black to teach Africana studies and lead Spokane, Washington’s NAACP.

As OnlyFans announces a new policy banning sexually explicit content, a score of new users are flocking to the subscription site, including a particularly interesting one.

Rachel Dolezal — the woman best known for pretending to be a Black to teach Africana studies at Eastern Washington University and lead the Spokane, Washington chapter of the NAACP — announced this week that she applied for and was granted a channel on the site.

Former Washington NAACP head Rachel Dolezal, the woman best known for pretending to be a Black, has applied for and was granted a channel on OnlyFans. (AP)
In an Instagram post, she wrote that she plans to share content at least three times a week with some bonus content. She noted that her page will have, “a little something for (almost) everyone. Looking forward to bringing you some great content!”

Dolezal — who, notably, identifies as “transracial” — noted that her channel will feature “Monday Motivation=Gym/Fitness/Squats n Other Stuff.” Wednesday will feature “hair-chair conversations” with her clients, as well as hair tutorials. On Fridays, she’ll reportedly create and discuss her art. She added her channel will also feature “other/random” things like “foot pics,” “makeup tutorials” and “maybe random tasteful other pics.”

Her channel is set to launch on Sept. 1.

The author of the 2017 book In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World also noted that she would “still love to teach online courses, but I am still sorting options for that and will decide once I find something viable that I can invest the time into,” Dolezal added. “Would love to revive the 15 college courses I used to teach & add some new ones too!”

This week, the subscription site OnlyFans announced that on Oct. 1, it will ban sexually explicit content, although nude photographs will still be permitted as long as they follow the terms of service guidelines.

In statements, the website has said the policy was created and guidelines updated “to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans.”

“Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy,” site official said. “These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

OnlyFans, which became a dynamic earning opportunity for creators and sex workers during the coronavirus pandemic, has more than 130 million users and more than 2 million creators. Collectively, more than $5 billion has been earned on the platform.

The banning of sexually explicit content has left its online community stunned and confused, plus reaction to Dolezal’s new enterprise caused many an eyeroll.

“onlyfans is just another example of how these large platforms use sex workers to build their audience then pull support once they no longer deem them beneficial,” @JennaLynnMeowri wrote on Twitter.

In October of 2016, Dolezal legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, which is a West African phrase which means “gift of god.” It is unclear if she changed it back to her birth name, which is what she is known by on social media.

Dolezal has nearly 50,000 Instagram followers, and she’s said her subscription-based programming has been set up to help her pay bills and take care of her kids. She is the mother of three children: Franklin, who is a teenager, Langston, who was born in 2016, and she adopted her brother, Izaiah, in 2010.

