Rachel Lindsay says she didn't like the conversation Chris Harrison had with Matt James about being the first Black 'Bachelor'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anneta Konstantinides
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt James Chris Harrison
Rachel Lindsay told Insider she didn't like the conversation Chris Harrison had with Matt James about race on "The Bachelor." Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

  • Rachel Lindsay didn't like the conversation Chris Harrison had with Matt James about race.

  • In the premiere, James spoke about the pressure he felt being the first Black "Bachelor" star.

  • Lindsay said she didn't like that James had "to explain to a white man what it means to be Black."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Weeks before "The Bachelor" was thrown into scandal following Chris Harrison's controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay, the "Bachelorette" star was already frustrated with the franchise and its longtime host.

Lindsay told Insider back in January that she didn't like the conversation Harrison had with Matt James during the season premiere, in which James discussed the pressure he felt being the first Black "Bachelor" star in the show's 19-year history.

"Why is Matt James, a Black man, having to explain to a white man what it means to be Black?" Lindsay, who made history as the first-ever Black Bachelorette, said. "It just was not the right way to do it."

Lindsay said she understands why James received criticism for the sit-down interview with Harrison

Matt James Chris Harrison
James and Harrison during the season premiere of "The Bachelor." Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Just before he met the women on the first night in the premiere episode, James asked Harrison if they could sit down and have a chat. The 29-year-old real estate broker then opened up to Harrison about "what it was like to be a product of interracial marriage."

"It's tough because you've got people who have certain views, old-school views on what a relationship and what love looks like," James said on the January 4 episode. "And you've got people who are cheering for you to find love. And then you've got people who are cheering for you to end up with a specific person, a specific person of a specific race."

"That's something that kept me up at night," he added. "I don't want to piss off Black people, I don't want to piss off white people, but I'm both of those. You know what I mean? It's like, how do I please everybody?"

Lindsay told Insider that she wished James had been able to express his feelings in an "ITM interview," known to Bachelor Nation as an "In The Moment" interview that features someone talking straight to the camera.

"The conversation should've been Matt just talking about some of his fears and reservations he has stepping into this role," Lindsay said. "The setup didn't do Matt any favors and I feel like that's also why people were so critical of it."

Lindsay gave James a chance to address the conversation on her 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast

When Lindsay and James spoke about that moment on the January 12 episode of her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, the former "Bachelorette" didn't hold her critiques back.

She told the "Bachelor" that many people unfairly thought the conversation was a "disclaimer that you were not going to pick a woman of color," which James said was frustrating.

"If you knew anything about me, if you were close to me, you'd know the last women that I dated were all Black women. And when you're dating somebody, if you're excluding a race, I don't even know where to begin on that," he continued.

Lindsay then told James that she wished the conversation had also touched on the pressure he faces as a biracial man in the lead position.

"You're not just representing yourself as a Black man, you're also representing yourself as a biracial man, and that's a whole other way to walk through life because you're not just one race," she said.

"I don't honestly see it as a pressure anymore," James responded. "I see it as a reality."

Weeks after the premiere aired, 'The Bachelor' was back in the headlines

Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell &quot;The Bachelor&quot;
James and Rachael Kirkconnell on "The Bachelor." Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

On Saturday, Harrison announced that he was "stepping aside" from the show "for a period of time" after he spoke out in defense of a controversial contestant on James' season.

Harrison's announcement came four days after his Extra interview with Lindsay, in which they discussed photos that had emerged of Rachael Kirkconnell at a plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018.

The 24-year-old, who has been a frontrunner on James' season, first made headlines in January when a TikTok user accused the "Bachelor" contestant of bullying her for dating Black men. Another TikTok user also accused her of liking racist photos.

As his interview with Lindsay began, Harrison called for people to give Kirkconnell "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion."

"Well the picture was from 2018 at an Old South antebellum party, that's not a good look," Lindsay replied. "She's celebrating the Old South. If I went to that party, what would I represent at that party?"

Harrison said Lindsay was "100% right in 2021," but claimed that wouldn't have been the case in 2018. He added that "the woke police is out there," and that Kirkconnell had been "thrown to the lions."

Following the interview, a petition was launched to remove Harrison as host and former contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" demanded accountability from the franchise.

Harrison later apologized on Instagram saying in a statement that he's "spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful."

"By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong," he added.

Kirkconnell also later apologized, recognizing "there have been rumors circulating."

"At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them," Kirkconnell wrote in a statement shared to Instagram. "I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist."

Even before Harrison's controversial interview and subsequent apology, Lindsay told Insider that the franchise still needed to make major changes when it came to improving diversity issues.

"Until we have somebody at the top who's making decisions who's a person of color, we'll never get there, and that we haven't done yet," she said back in January.

"The show has hired a diversity consultant, a team, which is a great step," Lindsay added, "but they can only do so much and make suggestions. We need people who are making decisions in the room."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 10 people from Bachelor Nation who could replace host Chris Harrison

    Since Chris Harrison is "stepping aside" for an undetermined amount of time, here are 10 former "Bachelor' contestants who could host the show instead.

  • Here’s Why Bachelorette Clare ‘Caved’ & Reunited With Dale After His Cheating Scandal

    Clare flew to Florida to be with her ex-fiancé.

  • A complete timeline of 'The Bachelor' scandal that started with a plantation-themed fraternity party

    The current "Bachelor" controversy, involving Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison, has overshadowed Matt James' historic season.

  • Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss "Looked Totally in Love" During Latest Outing

    The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and her ex-fiancé Dale Moss were spotted enjoying dinner in Florida. Find out what eyewitnesses saw during their reunion.

  • Trista Sutter Calls Husband Ryan Sutter Her 'Always and Forever': 'I Love You, I Love Us'

    “You are my safe space, my happy place, and every love cliche ever spoken,” the Bachelor Nation star wrote

  • Woman finds husband's 'secret Instagram account' full of recipes he makes for her

    Rachael Sullivan said she was caught off guard when Instagram suggested she follow her husband on the app.

  • The Bachelor 's Bri Springs Jokes She's 'Trying to Get My Job Back' After Quitting for the Show

    The contestant recently told Matt James that she left her job as a communications manager for the "opportunity to find love with someone"

  • Calif. Assistant Principal Accused of Repeatedly Sexually Abusing Girl When She Was 7 and 8

    Oak Hills High School Assistant Principal Matthew Lin Johnson is being held without bail

  • I tried working out like Gigi and Bella Hadid for 2 weeks, and found the younger sister has the better routine

    From boxing to weights, the supermodel sisters have different approaches to fitness, so I tried both of their workout routines to see which I prefer.

  • Activists hammer Mayor Lori Lightfoot for spending $281.5M in federal COVID-19 money on Chicago police payroll

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to use $281.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover Chicago Police Department payroll costs during the early months of the pandemic drew an angry rebuke Thursday from activists and aldermen who said the money could have instead provided badly needed housing, health care and business lifelines to struggling residents. During a news conference ...

  • Sharna Burgess Praises Megan Fox for Raising "Wonderful" Kids With Brian Austin Green

    Sharna Burgess shared kind words for the job that boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his ex Megan Fox have done in raising their three children.

  • Clint Eastwood’s ‘Gran Torino’ Co-Star Says Film ‘Mainstreamed Anti-Asian Racism’ in America

    Actor Bee Vang says he is "haunted" by white audiences laughing at racist jokes said by Eastwood's character.

  • Bridgerton 's Phoebe Dynevor Reacts to the Internet's Obsession With Her "Neck Acting"

    Phoebe Dynevor, the star of Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix show Bridgerton, shared the real story behind her acting style. Scroll on for her response to social media comments about her neck.

  • Elizabeth Olsen is "Very Aware" of How Nepotism With Mary-Kate and Ashley Impacted Her Career

    Elizabeth Olsen admitted that she's "very aware" of how nepotism in Hollywood has played a hand in launching her career, following the success of her older siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

  • Mom's Allison Janney Reacts to Show Ending, Name-Checks Anna Faris

    Mom‘s Allison Janney has taken to social media to reflect on CBS’ final-season announcement. The network revealed Wednesday that the sober-living comedy will conclude this spring, with its series finale set for Thursday, May 6 (at 9/8c). In a heartfelt Instagram post, Janney thanked the cast and crew, including executive producer Chuck Lorre; current costars […]

  • Shonda Rhimes Says Bridgerton Breakout Star Regé-Jean Page's 'Prospects Are Limitless'

    "Few actors craft their moments so beautifully — or steal our attention so quickly," the executive producer wrote about the actor for the Time100 Next list

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    With the arrival of 2021 has come the premieres of many new and returning broadcast TV shows that normally would have been part of networks’ fall slates if it weren’t for the pandemic. The new year’s start also means we’ll begin to see more announcements about which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these annual decisions over the coming months. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Also Read: Jared Padalecki's 'Walker' Among 12 Series Renewed by The CW Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Good Girls,” “Kenan,” “Manifest,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Young Rock,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Debris,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea” AMERICAN AUTO Genre: Comedy (single-cam) Studio: Universal Television Production companies: Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment Writer/EP: Justin Spitzer (“Superstore”) Director/EP: Jeff Blitz (pilot) EP: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo Logline: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry. GRAND CREW Genre: Comedy (single-cam) Studio: Universal Television Writer/EP: Phil Augusta Jackson (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) EP: Dan Goor Director/Co-EP: Mo Marable (pilot) Cast: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer Logline: A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. LA BREA Genre: Drama Studio: Universal Television Production company: Keshet Studios Writer/EP: David Applebaum (“NCIS: New Orleans”) EP’s: Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff Cast: Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo. Additional cast will be announced shortly. Logline: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home. Also Read: 'Superstore' Spinoff 'Bo & Cheyenne' in Development at NBC ABCRenewed Series: N/A Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Home Economics,” “Rebel” Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement,” Untitled Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy Also Read: Ray Fisher Joins ABC's 'Women of the Movement' Limited Series FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Moodys” Canceled/Ending Series: “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bless the Harts,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “Fantasy Island,” “This Country” CBSRenewed Series: “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Neighborhood” Canceled/Ending Series: “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Clarice,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Unicorn,” “Young Sheldon” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “United States of Al” Newly Ordered Series: N/A The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Supergirl” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof,” “Burden of Truth,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Devils,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora,” “Trickster,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Kung Fu,” “Republic of Sarah,” “Superman & Lois” Newly Ordered Series: N/A Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap

  • How These Parents Encourage Their Daughter to Respond to Kids Who Tease Her For Having 2 Moms

    Denise and her wife, Ebony, have made it their mission to advocate for LGBTQ+ families by sharing their home life with the world. On their YouTube channel and social media platforms, these moms speak candidly about everything from their fertility journeys to the tough questions they get asked regularly.

  • A college student is paid to visit Disney World as a theme-park nanny. Here's what her job is like.

    Cyan Nardiello, who built a theme-park babysitting business, charges $25 per hour to watch kids at Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other resorts.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.