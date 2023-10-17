Rachel Maddow Asks Disturbing 'Open Question' About A Jim Jordan Speakership

Rachel Maddow raised an alarming question about what the next presidential election might look like with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) calling the shots in the House.

“If he does become speaker, I gotta say it feels like it becomes basically an open question as to whether a House of Representatives under Jim Jordan’s leadership would ever certify the election results of an election in which Donald Trump ran,” the MSNBC host said on Monday.

Given Jim Jordan's key role in Donald Trump's election subversion scheme, Rachel Maddow points out, "it becomes basically an open question as to whether a House under Jordan's leadership would ever certify the election results of an election in which Donald Trump ran but lost." pic.twitter.com/uYtRpLExZr — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 17, 2023

Jordan, who actively supported Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, is the Republican conference’s nominee for the speakership. An official vote is expected on Tuesday.

He would need 217 votes to be successful. He fell well short of that figure in an internal election on Friday and has been attempting to corral the votes he needs since.

Jordan was among the 147 Republicans in Congress who still voted to overturn the 2020 election even after a violent siege on Jan. 6, 2021.

He ignored subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee’s probe into the insurrection. He has also refused to divulge what he and Trump discussed in a 10-minute phone call on the morning of the attack, which delayed Congress’ certification of the 2020 election that Trump lost.

