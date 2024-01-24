Rachel Maddow Cuts Into Donald Trump's Victory Speech With Real-Time Fact Check

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pulled the plug twice on Donald Trump’s speech following his victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday.

Before Trump began his venom and falsehood-filled address, Maddow explained that the network’s decision to broadcast the serial liar’s comments live was constantly under review.

She then cut to Trump, who soon falsely claimed that he’d won New Hampshire in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

“This is part of the issue here,” said Maddow, interrupting the feed.

It’s not true, Maddow explained, because Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

“We’ll try again though,” Maddow said, returning to Trump’s comments.

But she was soon back on the screen as Trump repeated his election untruths.

Maddow called it “an unusual victory speech” and said Trump’s comments were “a form of reality bullying” in which he tries to bend reality to his will and force supporters to “reject reality” and endorse him too.

