Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull

Rachel Maddow said on Monday that former President Donald Trump and his attorneys have just one goal in mind: Slow down everything.

Trump’s legal team has called for a special master to review the highly-sensitive government documents that the FBI seized when agents executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home. But Maddow said the purpose of the tactic was “to delay the Justice Department in its ability to use the documents that they took from Mar-a-Lago as part of their ongoing criminal investigation. They’re trying to delay it and make it more complicated.”

Now, Maddow said, the Justice Department has to wait for a judge to determine what rules they will need to follow when handling those documents.

“This can be made to seem more complicated than that,” she said. “But that is really what it boils down to. The Trump side wants to make it more slow and complicated for prosecutors to use the materials they seized, the DOJ doesn’t want that.”

See her full analysis below:

The Justice Department announced this week that it had already reviewed the documents and found “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”

The DoJ is expected to file a brief up to 40 pages long on Tuesday in opposition of the Trump request for a special master, with a hearing set for Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said over the weekend that her “preliminary intent” would be to appoint a special master.

