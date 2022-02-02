  • Oops!
Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Rachel Maddow
    Rachel Maddow
    American television news host and political commentator
  • Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr.’s gleeful tweet about Rachel Maddow’s hiatus from her MSNBC show backfired when the prime-time anchor fired back with a zinger about criminality in the White House.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son appeared to suggest there was something more nefarious about Maddow’s break from hosting duties when, in reality, she will spend the time working on a Ben Stiller-directed movie of her book, “Bag Man,” about the political scandal surrounding Richard Nixon’s Vice President Spiro Agnew.

“Seems the TRUTH finally broke her!” declared the Trump scion:

Maddow responded:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

