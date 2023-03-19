Rachel Maddow Goes After Trump's Arrest Rant: 'He Is Playing With' Fire

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow called out former President Donald Trump for trying to “raise the civic cost of indicting him” after he claimed he’d be arrested on Tuesday and demanded supporters “PROTEST” and “TAKE OUR NATION BACK.”

Maddow’s comments follow Trump’s Saturday morning diatribe tied to a Manhattan district attorney’s office investigation of hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

The rant arrives after a report that New York law enforcement officials are preparing for a possible indictment. Trump’s post has also caused some Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, to jump to his defense.

Maddow told network host Jonathan Capehart on Saturday that she doesn’t think there’s been “a clear view” of Trump’s legal defense but warned that he’s looking to create fear of potential violence.

“His overall defense is going to be to try to raise the civic cost of indicting him. He is trying to bring intimidation and pressure to bear against the prosecutors who are considering right now whether to indict him,” Maddow said.

She continued: “And he’s hoping to create fear that there’ll be another January 6 type event or his followers are going to shoot up another FBI office or something else that he could cause to happen by asking his followers to go into the streets in his defense.”

Maddow, later in her interview with Capehart, said Trump is trying to make the post a call to action for his supporters and he’s attempting to paint a possible arrest or indictment as “the end of the world.”

She added that she believes Trump is banking on a possible indictment aiding his political future.

“But he is playing with a fire that he doesn’t know how to contain and that nobody knows how to contain,” Maddow said.

(H/T Mediaite)

