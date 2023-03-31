Rachel Maddow Names The 1 Thing To Prepare For In Donald Trump Legal Proceedings

Rachel Maddow jumped into the MSNBC anchor chair on Thursday — when she’s not normally on air — to cover the indictment of former President Donald Trump, and to warn people what they are most likely unprepared for in the case.

“I do think there’s one thing we all need to be preparing for here that we are maybe not prepared for and that is what I think is the very high probability that this is going to be boring,” she said. “I’m not sure we’re prepared for that.”

“I’m not sure either side ideologically is prepared for that, I don’t think the punditocracy is prepared for that, I don’t think you and I are prepared for that,” Maddow continued.

Maddow acknowledged Trump’s indictment for his role in a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels “feels like really big news” and that “really big news feels like it has a lot of momentum.”

“But as far as I can tell, this is about a legal proceeding starting,” she explained. “And if you look at the kind of legal proceeding this is going to be, I think we need to prepare ourselves for the fact that, a: This might go on for a really long time, and it might go on where the incremental additional news on this news story each day is something that feels like reading the small print on the back of a lottery ticket or even your car rental insurance waiver.”

“This might really be boring,” Maddow repeated.

The case against Trump “isn’t something that is unprecedented in the world of criminal law,” she added. “The actual adjudication of cases like this one, as much as we know about what kind of case this is, before the indictment’s unsealed, the actual adjudication of cases like this is often a very boring thing.”

Related...