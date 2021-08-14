Rachel Maddow reports sign of life in Georgia criminal investigation of Trump 2020 election efforts

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow reported a source who said revelations about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia are "useful" to a criminal inquiry in Fulton County.

Prosecutors began the investigation in February, following Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked the official to "find" the 11,780 votes sufficient to reverse his loss. Maddow told her audience on Friday that she had an "exclusive" with new information regarding a top official at the Justice Department that will help the process move forward.

"We can report tonight that these new revelations about the post-election Trump plot in Georgia. This effort spearheaded by Trump Justice Department official Jeff Clark to get Georgia Republicans to effectively nullify the election result," Maddow said.

FORMER ATLANTA US ATTORNEY TESTIFIES TO SENATE ABOUT ABRUPT RESIGNATION

"We can report, tonight, that according to a person familiar with the investigation, these new revelations, this new reporting, about how Trump and Jeff Clark apparently targeted Georgia in this plot," she added. "Those new revelations are considered 'relevant and useful' by the investigators in the Fulton County District Attorney's office, who have opened a criminal investigation into President Trump's alleged efforts to interfere with elections' officials in Georgia after the November election."

She was referring to emails, obtained by ABC News and dated Dec. 28, 2020, showing the former acting head of DOJ's civil division, Jeffrey Clark, circulating a draft letter to agency colleagues that would urge Georgia's governor and top officials to convene a special election to investigate claims of voter fraud. The report said top DOJ officials rejected the request to sign the letter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Story continues

Maddow also dismissed recent reporting that suggests the inquiry by Fani Willis, the Democratic prosecutor in Fulton County, might be "cooling off" or "put on the back burner somehow."

She stressed to her viewers: "We do not believe that is the case."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, Donald Trump, Georgia, 2020 Elections, Election Fraud

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Rachel Maddow reports sign of life in Georgia criminal investigation of Trump 2020 election efforts