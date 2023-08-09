Rachel Morin – update: Homicide detectives receive 90 tips over hiker’s death as GoFundMe campaign raises $39k

Maryland homicide detectives investigating the murder of missing mother-of-five and fitness fanatic Rachel Morin have said they have already received 90 tips from members of the public about her final movements.

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

After she failed to return home that night, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing.

On Sunday morning, Morin’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at the entrance to the popular walking route. Hours later, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body close to the trail, which was later confirmed to be Morin.

Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler announced that Morin’s case is now a homicide investigation at a press conference that evening.

The sheriff said that police currently have no suspects on their radar and, as a result, are unable to confidently reassure the public that there is no ongoing danger.

Mr Tobin has since denied any involvement in her death.

Rebekah Morin, the deceased’s sister, started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised over $39,500.

Investigators receive over 90 tips in Morin case as man who found body says he 'had a feeling' she would be in trail tunnels

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Maryland homicide detectives investigating the murder of missing mother-of-five Rachel Morin have said they have already received 90 tips from members of the public about her final movements.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, officers appealed for further information: “Detectives are asking your your help.

”If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators.

“There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one one more piece of the puzzle.

“As of this morning, we have already received nearly 90 tips from concerned community members in reference to the murder of Rachel Morin.

“Thank you for all the support you have given.”

Meanwhile, the local man who found her body, Michael Gabriszeski, has told WMAR: ”I got down and searched the tunnels because I had a feeling about these tunnels.

“And I walked forward to search the one tunnel, and they searched the one, and that’s where they found her.

“[I hope she can] find a final resting place in her family so that that door can be finally closed. [So] they can get the investigation on and hopefully catch the person that did this trifling act.”

GoFundMe raises more than $39K

11:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Rebekah Morin, the sister of Rachel Morin, has raised more than $39K to pay for her sister’s funeral expenses and any additional finances needed for her sister’s five children.

The fundraiser, which was set up after Morin was found deceased on the side of a trail in Bel Air, had raised $39,562 as of Wednesday morning.

“We appreciate all those who have shared, donated and thoughtful words,” Rebekah wrote in an update on the GoFundMe.

Sheriff confirms ‘foul play’ was involved in Rachel Morin’s death

09:00 , Ariana Baio

On Sunday night, Rachel Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin took to social media to state his innocence while also making reference to his lengthy criminal rap sheet.

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve,” Mr Tobin wrote.

“Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”

Court records show Mr Tobin has two arrests for second-degree assault, and separate arrests for violating restraining orders, malicious destruction of property and drug possession dating back to 2014

Mr Tobin has also faced charges of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, according to Maryland judiciary case search records.

Mr Tobin has not been named as a suspect, or accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the homicide inquiry.

Mr Tobin only confirmed his relationship with Ms Morin in a Facebook post on 1 August, five days before she was reported missing.

Timeline in Rachel Morin case

07:00 , Ariana Baio

Saturday, 5 August

6pm – Rachel Morin is last seen heading out to run on the Ma & Pa Trail in northern Maryland.

11.23pm – The boyfriend of Rachel reports her missing after she does not return home.

Police begin searching for Rachel on the trail and surrounding areas.

Sunday, 6 August

1pm – Body of female victim located off of the Ma & Pa Trail is reported to police.

Monday, 7 August

Police confirm the body found on the rail is Rachel Morin.

Police ask for video and photo tips

05:00 , Ariana Baio

#Alert Rachel Morin Investigation

If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators. Please send it to Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 8, 2023

What is The Ma and Pa Trail?

03:00 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin was reported missing on Saturday night, and after law enforcement appealed for information to find the mother of five, a body was found on The Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday afternoon.

The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets it name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Harford County.

The track was dismantled in the 1950s, and later turned into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.

It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.

According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.

In the wake of Ms Morin’s death, authorities have warned hikers to take particular care and be aware of their surroundings.

Maryland mom of five Rachel Morin was killed just a week after her baby niece died

01:00 , Ariana Baio

Community walk being held for Rachel Morin

Wednesday 9 August 2023 00:00 , Ariana Baio

Members of the Harford County community are being invited to take part in a memorial walk for Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five who was found dead on the side of a trail.

Harford County council member Jessica Boyle Tsottles posted on Facebook inviting people to walk the Ma & Pa Trail where Morin was last seen and eventually found.

“In order to unite as a community and empower the women of Harford County. Join us as we walk the Ma & Pa trail together.”

The walk is set to take place at 6.30pm

Rachel Morin was found dead on a popular Maryland hiking trail. Her sister says she ‘did not go willingly’

Tuesday 8 August 2023 23:00 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin left her home in Bel Air, Maryland, at around 6pm on Saturday 5 August, and headed to a popular hiking trail just outside of town.

When the mother-of-five failed to return that night, her new boyfriend Richard Tobin called police at about 11pm to report her missing, according to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

The next morning, the 37-year-old’s car was located at the Williams St entrance to the Ma and Pa Trail.

At 1.07pm on Sunday, a member of the public called 911 to report finding a woman’s body near the trail.

Sheriff Gahler said at a press conference on Sunday night that a homicide investigation was underway as they awaited formal identification and cause of death from the medical examiner’s office.

Bevan Hurley reports:

Tuesday 8 August 2023 22:00 , Ariana Baio

Officials in Harford County have ruled out any connection between the disappearance and suspected homicide of Rachel Morin and a second woman who went missing in the area the same day.

Karen Elliott, 58, was last seen at her home in Bel Air at around 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office said she was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and was seen heading into the wooded area behind Cypress Drive.

A search for the missing woman has so far not yielded any information as to her whereabouts.

In Sunday night’s press conference, the sheriff insisted that there is no connection between her disappearance and Morin’s case.

“We believe there is no danger to the community in the case of Karen Elliott,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Monday, police announced that Ms Elliott was located “alive and unharmed” and that “no foul play is suspected in her disappearance.”

Authorities search around Ma & Pa trail before identifying Rachel Morin

Tuesday 8 August 2023 21:00 , Ariana Baio

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler and a visible group of Deputies on ATV’s are here at the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air today.



Gahler tells me investigators are unable to say right now if the homicide of Rachel Morin was targeted or random. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/2cHcWraNDS — Amy Simpson (@AmySimpsonTV) August 7, 2023

Rachel Morin’s car was found outside of trail

Tuesday 8 August 2023 20:30 , Ariana Baio

After Rachel Morin failed to return home from her job on Saturday, her boyfriend Richard Tobin called the police at about to report her missing.

The next morning, the 37-year-old’s car was located at the Williams St entrance to the Ma and Pa Trail.

Authorities recovered the vehicle on Sunday morning, and it is being processed for evidence, the sheriff’s department said.

Who was Rachel Morin?

Tuesday 8 August 2023 20:07 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old woman from Maryland, was found deceased near the side of a trail in Bel Air on Sunday.

Law enforcement in the Harford Police Department said Morin’s death was a homicide with foul play suspected.

According to reports, Morin was a fitness enthusiast who was going on a run at the Ma & Pa Trail at the time of her disappearance.

A friend of Morin’s, Becca Dill, described her as “a fighter” who found strength in her faith.

Ms Dill told The Baltimore Banner on “days [Morin] felt defeated or abandoned by the world” she would read scripture.

Morin’s best friend, Claudia Brown, wrote in a Facebook post that, “Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious.”

She added that her “faith was strong.”

Rachel Morin, 37, was a ‘fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart’, a close friend wrote in a social media tribute (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.

Ms Morin had worked as a model and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.

She also started her own cleaning business, East Coast Cleaners, in 2019, according to Open Corporates.

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’

Tuesday 8 August 2023 19:32 , Ariana Baio

On Sunday night, Rachel Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin took to social media to state his innocence while also making reference to his lengthy criminal rap sheet.

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve,” Mr Tobin wrote.

“Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”

Court records show Mr Tobin has two arrests for second-degree assault, and separate arrests for violating restraining orders, malicious destruction of property and drug possession dating back to 2014

Mr Tobin has also faced charges of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, according to Maryland judiciary case search records.

Mr Tobin has not been named as a suspect, or accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the homicide inquiry.

Mr Tobin only confirmed his relationship with Ms Morin in a Facebook post on 1 August, five days before she was reported missing.

Tuesday 8 August 2023 19:06 , Ariana Baio

Sheriff confirms ‘foul play’ was at play in Rachel Morin’s death

Tuesday 8 August 2023 18:30 , Ariana Baio

One day after she went missing, Rachel Morin was found dead on the side of a trail in northern Maryland.

While it is still early in the investigation, this was no accident, Jeffery Gahler the Harford County Sheriff told Fox News Digital.

“This is not an accidental death or an incident where she took her own life. This is foul play on the part of another," Mr Gahler said.

Morin’s sister, Rebekah Morin, echoed similar statements on a GoFundMe page that she created for her sister.

Rebekah wrote: “This was not an accidental (sic) death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.”

Investigators are unsure who is responsible for Morin’s death – whether it was random or someone she knew but they are asking for the public’s help in collecting tips and information.

Rachel Morin’s sister grieves her sister in Facebook post

Tuesday 8 August 2023 18:00 , Ariana Baio

Harford Police Department press conference

Tuesday 8 August 2023 17:30 , Ariana Baio

No suspect in Rachel Morin case yet

Tuesday 8 August 2023 17:00 , Ariana Baio

Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office do not have an official suspect yet in the case of Rachel Morin.

Jeffery Gahler, the Harford County sheriff told WBALTV that they are unsure whether or not Morin’s death was targeted.

"We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event," Mr Gahler said.

Mr Gahler urged the public to be vigilant when walking along the Ma & Pa Trail and said there will be increased patrols along the trail.

Timeline in Rachel Morin case

Tuesday 8 August 2023 16:30 , Ariana Baio

Saturday, 5 August

6pm – Rachel Morin is last seen heading out to run on the Ma & Pa Trail in northern Maryland.

11.23pm – The boyfriend of Rachel reports her missing after she does not return home.

Police begin searching for Rachel on the trail and surrounding areas.

Sunday, 6 August

1pm – Body of female victim located off of the Ma & Pa Trail is reported to police.

Monday, 7 August

Police confirm the body found on the rail is Rachel Morin.

Tuesday 8 August 2023 16:00 , Ariana Baio

A spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that the medical examiner’s office had identified the body as that of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, on Monday.

The spokesperson could not provide a cause of death, what injuries she suffered, or whether any suspects have been identified.

Morin was reported missing after she failed to return from a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, on Saturday night.

Her body was found by a member of the public along the 6.25m (10km) trail just after 1pm on Sunday.

Bevan Hurley reports:

Police ask for public’s help in Rachel Morin investigation

Tuesday 8 August 2023 15:30 , Ariana Baio

Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information related to the case of Rachel Morin.

“If you were on the Ma & Pa Trial on Saturday, or near the trial or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

“There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one more piece of the puzzle (sic).”

Anyone with photos, videos or information is being asked to share them with Sergeant Maddox at maddoxc@hartfrodsheriff.org.

Rachel Morin’s infant niece died one week before she went missing

Tuesday 8 August 2023 15:00 , Ariana Baio

Eight days before Rachel Morin went missing, her baby niece unexpectedly died.

On GoFundMe, Rachel’s sister, Rebekah, created a GoFundMe on 28 July for her brother and sister-in-law whose three-month-old baby, Lily Beth, passed away.

“This precious baby girl passed away unexpectedly and has left us all with heartbreaking sadness. Lily Beth was always happy and her smile and giggle won the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her,” Rebekah wrote in the GoFundMe description.

On Facebook, Rebekah posted that she was ‘heartbroken’ the day her niece died.

Over $35k raised for Rachel Morin

Tuesday 8 August 2023 14:30 , Ariana Baio

A GoFundMe supporting the family of Rachel Morin and funeral costs has raised over $35,000.

Rebekah Morin, the sister of Rachel, started the fundraiser on Sunday to help pay for funeral expenses and a memorial.

“I have made a gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place,” Ms Morin wrote in the GoFundMe description.

“If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.Once we have made the arrangements I will update with service dates and times. If you wish to donate directly please message me on Facebook.”

Days later, over 800 people donated to help support the Morin family.

Ms Morin said they raised the goal amount of money they want to raise and thanked those who donated.

“We had no idea the amount of people she touched, even in just her everyday life. We want all those who loved her to grieve with us and celebrate her life. We would also like to raise enough to get a headstone that is fitting for her and we did not take into account the fees. We appreciate all those who have shared, donated and thoughtful words.”

Mom-of-five’s new boyfriend breaks silence over death

Tuesday 8 August 2023 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

Rachel Morin’s new boyfriend has broken his silence after a body believed to belong to the mother-of-five was found close to a walking trail in Maryland.

Richard Tobin took to Facebook on Sunday to deny any involvement in her death.

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve,” he wrote.

“Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please,” he added, apeparing to reference his prior criminal record.

His denial came as hundreds of people wrote on his Facebook page in the comments section under his recent relationship status post.

On 1 August – four days before Morin disappeared – Mr Tobin changed his status to in a relationship with Morin.

Two days later on 3 August, Morin had posted images of the couple together, writing: “Only started taking pics few weeks ago.. but these are a few of my favorites . From the beach to the mountains.”

Richard Tobin changed his status to in a relationship with Rachel Morin on 1 August (Facebook)

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend’s criminal history revealed

Tuesday 8 August 2023 13:03 , Bevan Hurley

On Sunday night, Rachel Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin took to social media to state his innocence while also making reference to his lengthy criminal rap sheet.

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve,” Mr Tobin wrote.

“Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”

Court records show Mr Tobin has two arrests for second-degree assault, and separate arrests for violating restraining orders, malicious destruction of property and drug possession dating back to 2014

Mr Tobin has also faced charges of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, according to Maryland judiciary case search records.

Mr Tobin has not been named as a suspect, or accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the homicide inquiry.

Mr Tobin only confirmed his relationship with Ms Morin in a Facebook post on 1 August, five days before she was reported missing.

Richard Tobin has denied involvement in his girlfriend Rachel Morin’s death as homicide probe launched after woman’s body found (Facebook / Rachel Morin)

Harford County police rule out connection to other missing woman

Tuesday 8 August 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

Officials in Harford County have ruled out any connection between the disappearance and suspected homicide of Rachel Morin and a second woman who went missing in the area the same day.

Karen Elliott, 58, was last seen at her home in Bel Air at around 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office said she was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and was seen heading into the wooded area behind Cypress Drive.

A search for the missing woman has so far not yielded any information as to her whereabouts.

In Sunday night’s press conference, the sheriff insisted that there is no connection between her disappearance and Morin’s case.

“We believe there is no danger to the community in the case of Karen Elliott,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Monday, police announced that Ms Elliott was located “alive and unharmed” and that “no foul play is suspected in her disappearance.”

Karen Elliott, 58, was last seen at her home in Bel Air (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Rachel Morin’s sister says death is ‘not accidental’ and she ‘did not go willingly’

Tuesday 8 August 2023 12:03 , Bevan Hurley

Rachel Morin’s family has described her death is “not accidental” and said the mother-of-five “did not go willingly”.

In a heartbreaking post on a GoFundMe campaign page, Morin’s sister Rebekah wrote: “It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak. My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm.

“In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement. It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place.”

She added: “This was not an (accidental) death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.”

Authorities ‘strongly believe’ a body found on a Maryland hiking trail on Sunday is 37-year-old mother Rachel Morin (GoFundme)

Maryland police confirm body is that of missing mother-of-five Rachel Morin

Tuesday 8 August 2023 11:30 , Rachel Sharp

Maryland police have confirmed that the body found along a hiking trail in Bel Air is that of missing mother-of-five Rachel Morin.

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

She failed to return home that night and her boyfriend reported her missing.

On Sunday morning, Morin’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at the entrance to the popular walking route.

Hours later, at around 1pm that afternoon, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body close to the trail.

On Sunday night, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said that they believed the body belonged to Morin but were waiting for official confirmation.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed the tragic news.

“Earlier this afternoon, we received confirmation from the state medical examiner that the body recovered was that of Rachel Morin,” they said.

“We are asking people if they have information to please stop forward and give that to the sheriff’s office instead of discussing it on social media.”

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’ as homicide probe launched

Tuesday 8 August 2023 11:03 , Bevan Hurley

The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.

Rachel Morin, 37, disappeared after reportedly heading out for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Hartford County, at around 6pm on Saturday.

Her new boyfriend Richard Tobin, 27, reported her missing at around 11pm that night after she failed to return, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a press conference on Sunday.

Full story below.

Hikers warned to stay vigilant

Tuesday 8 August 2023 10:03 , Bevan Hurley

On Sunday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler has said that there may still be a danger to the public, and urged anyone hiking the Ma and Pa Trail to be vigilant.

“Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County, but when we have one, I prefer when I can stand here and tell you that the suspect has been arrested or that it’s a targeted crime.

“I can’t tell you that is the case,” he said.

He urged anyone hiking trails in the area to carry a whistle toan alert device, pay attention to their surroundings, and notify family and friends of their plans.

Sheriff Gahler also pleaded with the public to call 911 immediately if they spotted anything suspicious, and come forward with any information that might be relevant to the homicide inquiry.

The Ma and Pa Trail where Rachel Morin was last seen alive (Harford County Sheriff’s Office/Google)

Who is Rachel Morin?

Tuesday 8 August 2023 09:03 , Bevan Hurley

On social media, Rachel Morin posted touching photos with her children, and with family and friends.

“Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious,” her best friend Claudia Brown wrote in a Facebook post after her death.

“Her faith was so strong,”

Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.

Ms Morin had worked as a model and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.

In 2018, she shared photographs from a trip to New Zealand to visit John, who was working as a photographer in the town of Whakatane.

In a post in February, Ms Morin shared a foreboding quote to her Facebook page: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”

Ms Morin also started her own cleaning business, East Coast Cleaners, in 2019, according to Open Corporates.

Rachel Morin, 37, was a ‘fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart’, a close friend wrote in a social media tribute (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

What is The Ma and Pa Trail?

Tuesday 8 August 2023 08:03 , Bevan Hurley

Rachel Morin was reported missing on Saturday night, and after law enforcement appealed for information to find the mother of five, a body was found on The Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday afternoon.

The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets it name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Harford County.

The track was dismantled in the 1950s, and later turned into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.

It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.

According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.

In the wake of Ms Morin’s death, authorities have warned hikers to take particular care and be aware of their surroundings.

The Ma and Pa Trial, viewed from the Williams St trailhead, where Rachel Morin’s car was located on Sunday morning (Google Maps)

Woman found safe in separate Harford County missing persons inquiry

Tuesday 8 August 2023 07:03 , Bevan Hurley

A woman reported missing from Hardford County has been found safe, according to law enforcement.

Karen Elliott was located “alive and unharmed” at 4pm on Monday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. “No foul play is suspected in her disappearance.”

Officials had earlier ruled out a link with the Rachel Morin homicide inquiry.

The mother-of-five from Bel Air was reported missing on Saturday, and a body was found on the Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday afternoon.

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’ as homicide probe launched

Tuesday 8 August 2023 04:03 , Bevan Hurley

The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.

Rachel Morin, 37, disappeared after reportedly heading out for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Hartford County, at around 6pm on Saturday.

Her new boyfriend Richard Tobin, 27, reported her missing at around 11pm that night after she failed to return, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a press conference on Sunday.

Full story below.

Hikers warned to stay vigilant

Tuesday 8 August 2023 03:03 , Bevan Hurley

On Sunday, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler has said that there may still be a danger to the public, and urged anyone hiking the Ma and Pa Trail to be vigilant.

“Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County, but when we have one, I prefer when I can stand here and tell you that the suspect has been arrested or that it’s a targeted crime.

“I can’t tell you that is the case,” he said.

He urged anyone hiking trails in the area to carry a whistle toan alert device, pay attention to their surroundings, and notify family and friends of their plans.

Sheriff Gahler also pleaded with the public to call 911 immediately if they spotted anything suspicious, and come forward with any information that might be relevant to the homicide inquiry.

The Ma and Pa Trial, viewed from the Williams St trailhead, where Rachel Morin’s car was located on Sunday morning (Google Maps)

Who is Rachel Morin?

Tuesday 8 August 2023 01:03 , Bevan Hurley

On social media, Rachel Morin posted touching photos with her children, selfies at the gym and spending time with and friends.

“Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious,” her best friend Claudia Brown wrote in a Facebook post after her death.

“Her faith was so strong,”

Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.

Ms Morin had worked as a model and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.

In 2018, she shared photographs from a trip to New Zealand to visit John, who was working as a photographer in the town of Whakatane.

In a post in February, Ms Morin shared a foreboding quote to her Facebook page: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”

Ms Morin also started her own cleaning business, East Coast Cleaners, in 2019, according to Open Corporates.

Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading off on the Ma and Pa Trail (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Rachel Morin was found dead on a popular Maryland hiking trail. Her sister says she ‘did not go willingly’

Monday 7 August 2023 23:00 , Bevan Hurley

“This was not an (accidental) death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty,” Rachel Morin’s sister Rebekah wrote on a GoFundme page to raise money for her burial and provide for her five young children.

Full story below.

Woman found safe in separate Harford County missing persons inquiry

Monday 7 August 2023 22:15 , Bevan Hurley

A woman reported missing from Hardford County has been found safe, according to law enforcement.

Karen Elliott was located “alive and unharmed” at 4pm on Monday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. “No foul play is suspected in her disappearance.”

Officials had earlier ruled out a link with the Rachel Morin homicide inquiry.

The mother-of-five from Bel Air was reported missing on Saturday, and a body was found on the Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday afternoon.

Who is Rachel Morin?

Monday 7 August 2023 20:48 , Bevan Hurley

On social media, Rachel Morin posted touching photos with her children, selfies at the gym and spending time with and friends.

“Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious,” her best friend Claudia Brown wrote in a Facebook post after her death.

“Her faith was so strong,”

Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.

Ms Morin had worked as a model and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.

In 2018, she shared photographs from a trip to New Zealand to visit John, who was working as a photographer in the town of Whakatane.

In a post in February, Ms Morin shared a foreboding quote to her Facebook page: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”

Ms Morin also started her own cleaning business, East Coast Cleaners, in 2019, according to Open Corporates.

Authorities shared photographs of Rachel Morin after she was reported missing on Saturday (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Hikers warned to stay vigilant

Monday 7 August 2023 19:30 , Bevan Hurley

On Sunday, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler has said that there may still be a danger to the public, and urged anyone hiking the Ma and Pa Trail to be vigilant.

“Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County, but when we have one, I prefer when I can stand here and tell you that the suspect has been arrested or that it’s a targeted crime.

“I can’t tell you that is the case,” he said.

He urged anyone hiking trails in the area to carry a whistle toan alert device, pay attention to their surroundings, and notify family and friends of their plans.

Sheriff Gahler also pleaded with the public to call 911 immediately if they spotted anything suspicious, and come forward with any information that might be relevant to the homicide inquiry.

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’ as homicide probe launched

Monday 7 August 2023 19:03 , Bevan Hurley

The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.

Rachel Morin, 37, disappeared after reportedly heading out for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Hartford County, at around 6pm on Saturday.

Her new boyfriend Richard Tobin, 27, reported her missing at around 11pm that night after she failed to return, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a press conference on Sunday.

Full story below.

