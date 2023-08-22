Rachel Morin killing: How investigators used DNA to link Bel Air investigation to LA burglary

Aug. 22—A DNA profile sampled from the crime scene on a Bel Air trail where Rachel Morin was found dead this month matches that of a person wanted in Los Angeles in connection with a March burglary.

The problem is, neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the Harford County Sheriff's Office knows the suspect's name.

Although the chances of the DNA match being wrong are tremendously low, investigators still need to connect the profile from the two crime scenes to a known person. Without other evidence, that's essentially a "waiting game," according to a forensics expert who said investigators would have to either take a sample from a known suspect or wait for the person who was at the trail to otherwise have their information logged into a national law enforcement database.

And even if authorities are able to match the profiles to a suspect, there would still likely be doubts in court. It's unclear how exactly the suspect is believed to be connected to the Aug. 5 homicide on the Ma and Pa Trail, as Harford County investigators have not released details on the crime scene or where exactly the DNA sample came from.

How do forensic scientists use DNA?

DNA profiling is now common practice in criminal investigations, first being used to solve a British murder case in the late 1980s but reaching a worldwide audience in the following decade through O.J. Simpson's trial on murder charges.

Human genomes, the massive set of genetic material every person carries, are made up of deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA. Largely the same from person to person, certain areas in human genomes are "highly variable" and carry unique properties, said longtime forensics consultant and educator Kimberlee Moran. Those areas don't show the person's characteristics, but analysts look at them for bits of repeating code that vary from person to person.

"They don't actually tell you anything about the person — they don't tell you what color eyes they have or hair they have," said Moran, who is the director of forensics at Rutgers University-Camden. "But they have areas where certain bits of the code repeat over and over and over again, and some people might have six repeats, and some people might have seven or eight or nine repeats."

DNA is everywhere; touching anything for roughly three seconds can leave traces behind, Moran said. At a crime scene, investigators will swab for DNA samples — blood, hair, skin cells, semen or other traces — to take to a lab and develop a profile, a "DNA fingerprint" left behind.

That profile can be matched with another DNA sample taken directly from a person to potentially link them to a crime scene. In many cases, police already have a suspect from whom to take a sample and validate their findings. In Morin's case, police don't have that.

DNA profiling is a "powerful tool," with caveats, Moran said.

"If we don't have that reference, that known individual, that tool becomes blunted, which is exactly what we see here in" the Morin homicide, she said.

Instead, Maryland State Police fed the profile from the Bel Air crime scene into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.

What's CODIS?

As profiling gained traction during the advent of the internet, governments soon started developing national DNA databases. The FBI maintains CODIS, the United States' database, which was used to link Morin's homicide to the burglary in Los Angeles.

DNA profiles must meet the FBI's stringent quality standards to be entered into the national database, Moran said. At the national level, CODIS only accepts "full" profiles containing information from 20 specific areas, and does not allow low-quality samples or mixtures of different DNA. The database also includes reference profiles associated with people who are convicted of crimes, she said.

With a proper profile, the database can be used in situations like the Morin homicide to link a profile to multiple crime scenes.

"This is entirely the purpose of this database, is for exactly things like this to happen," Moran said.

A hit in CODIS can help detectives apply for a search warrant for additional DNA tests, on certain evidence or on a person, said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

The prosecutor noted that a pair of unknown profiles can also help investigators obtain a court order for genetic genealogy analysis, a moderately controversial forensic practice that compares DNA evidence against consumer databases like Ancestry and GEDmatch.

Although investigators are now confident the Los Angeles and Bel Air matters are connected, it's a matter of waiting or finding additional evidence.

"Until we have that profile and we have a name attached to that profile, it really is just kind of a waiting game" until another case with that profile comes through or someone's reference DNA goes into the system, Moran said.

Leitess said the method has proved worthwhile — every year or two, her jurisdiction will get a new CODIS hit that unfreezes a cold case.

"Because of the commonality of CODIS ... we'll often see a crime occur, and years later, we get a hit in a current crime scene," she said.

How accurate is DNA profiling?

Moran said the FBI's quality standards, coupled with extensive research on DNA variations among the human population, make a match through CODIS a "slam-dunk" — it's extremely unlikely the DNA came from two different people.

At criminal trials, forensic scientists will usually testify to the exact likelihood a certain sample came from the same person as another. Usually, the chances that a profile match is incorrect are less than 1 in a billion.

But that only means the person's DNA somehow made it to a crime scene. Defense attorneys are quick to present alternate theories as to how a person's genetic material ended up on a crime scene. CODIS requires authorities to certify their DNA evidence has a "direct link" to the crime being investigated, Leitess said.

Because of its precision, genetic profiling is also used by reform groups such as The Innocence Project to exonerate people who, often before DNA profiling was widespread, were wrongfully convicted of crimes.