Rachel Morin murder: Maryland sheriff's office releases new sketches of suspect

Law enforcement officials in Harford County, Maryland, released sketches of a suspect in connection to the murder investigation of Rachel Morin, whose body was found lying in a wooded area on the side of a path in Bel Air back in August.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said it has been six months now since Morin, a mother of five, was found murdered on the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail. She was found dead on Aug. 6, 2023. The day before, Morin, 37, left for a hike on the trail at about 6:30 p.m.

DNA left at the scene in Maryland matched DNA evidence recovered from an unsolved Los Angeles home invasion and assault of a young girl in March.

Over the past six months, detectives conducted over 100 interviews and followed up on over 1,000 tips, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The investigation led detectives to seven states and included help from 10 federal, state and local agencies.

Investigators also distributed thousands of bilingual flyers in Maryland and California. Officials said the investigation has not slowed or stalled.

One new sketch released by the sheriff's office shows the suspect wearing a red and black Air Jordan ball cap. Another shows the suspect with short black hair.

A photo of Rachel Morin is posted to a tree by her family last night along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, MD, Thursday, August 10, 2023. The 37-year-old was murdered on Sunday evening while hiking the trail.

The suspect is believed to have been in the Bel Air area for days leading up to the crime, the sheriff’s office noted. Detectives are asking the public for any help in identifying who the man is.

Anyone with information on whom the man is, where he stayed, who he spoke with or where he worked, is encouraged to contact RMTips@harfordsheriff.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward of $35,000.

The mom of five frequently jogged along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, which begins behind some businesses with decent foot traffic, including a brewery, a Domino's pizza shop and condominiums. It then leads into some wooded areas and neighborhoods outside of Bel Air, Sheriff Gahler previously told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.





