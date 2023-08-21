Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to LA assault as hundreds join tribute walk on Ma & Pa trail - live updates

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend has spoken out after Maryland Police revealed footage of the man believed to have murdered the mother-of-five.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder had been matched to the DNA left at a home where an unknown man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March.

The suspect, a Hispanic male aged 20-30, was caught on a home security camera leaving the LA home. “We believe this was a person that Rachel didn’t know, potentially a random act of violence,” Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Colonel William Davis said on Thursday.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

“Unfortunately that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA,” Colonel William Davis said at a press conference.

On Saturday, hundreds of people in the local community joined a remembrance walk to honour Morin’s life. Her sister Rebekah organised the vigil to walk “Rachel’s last steps” on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, where Morin was found dead on 6 August.

Hundreds join ‘trail of flowers and light’ to honour Rachel Morin

On Saturday, hundreds of people in the local community joined a remembrance walk to honour the life of the 37-year-old slain mother.

Morin’s sister Rebekah organised the vigil to walk “Rachel’s last steps” on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, where she was found dead on 6 August. Rebekah also posted a heartfelt poem celebrating her sister’s life on Sunday.

“So… sleep on my sister, sleep tight/For now with you the sky is night/But after night will come daybreak/Therefore I will wait hoping to see you awake,” Morin’s grieving sister wrote on Facebook.

Rachel’s brother, John Morin

Her brother, John, has been a lot quieter on social media than her sister Rebekah and her mother, but he has been linking to video footage and the walk in Rachel’s memory.

He also posted a tear jerking post, a screenshotted conversation from two years ago between him and Rachel, with the caption: “Can’t wait to see you again someday soon.”

A conversation between John and Rachel Morin two years ago (John Morin / Facebook)

Community support continues as GoFundMePage flourishes

Rebekah Morin, Rachel’s sister, organized a fundraiser for the mother-of-five’s funeral expenses. She set a goal of raising $65,000, and individuals—some who knew Morin and others who were affected by her tragic death—have donated money and shared kind words.

“This tragedy affects our whole community. I can’t get this off my mind. I only spoke with Rachel once at the Bel Air, ShopRite Grocery store about paper plates. We chatted about families, and she told me about her 5 children. My deepest sympathies to the Morin family for both of your losses. I have prayed for you every day,” someone wrote on the page.

Another contributor wrote, “Don’t know Rachel but I’ve been following this tragedy since Sunday . It’s heartbreaking knowing she was out for a safe hike then tragedy hits. I wanted to contribute to give her a nice memorial and for her kids to be able to have something too. Prayers.”

Outpouring of support for Morin

Locals have posted photos and loving words in memory of Rachel Morin along the Ma and Pa trail in Maryland.

Locals posted photos of Morin along a nearby trail (Claudia Brown / Facebook)

Rachel Morin and Richard Tobin

The pair officially got together on 1 August, according to his Facebook profile.

He has denied any involvement in the case, as people were baselessly pointing fingers at him after she was reported missing. He snapped back to those accusations, saying, “never do anything to her.” He wrote on social media, “Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”

Once police released video footage, he wrote on Facebook, urging people “please help identify this scum bag.”

Richard Tobin and Rachel Morin (Facebook / Rachel Morin)

Recap: what we know about the Rachel Morin case

The 37-year-old set out to go hiking on 5 August; her boyfriend Richard Tobin called police at about 11pm to report her missing after she failed to return home that night.

The next morning, the 37-year-old’s car was located at the Williams St entrance to the Ma and Pa Trail.

At 1.07pm on 6 August, a member of the public called 911 to report finding a woman’s body near the trail.

Days after unanswered questions hung in the air about what happened to Morin, finally on 17 August, investigators announced a major break in the case: they discovered DNA at the crime scene. Police said that DNA matched a sample taken from a 26 March home invasion and assault of a young girl across the country.

The suspected murderer and Morin likely didn’t know each other, as police have called the incident a “potentially a random act of violence.” Now, police are searching for leads on how to find the suspect and are asking the public to submit tips to help identify the suspect released in the video footage.

What people are saying about the case

As the mystery surrounding what happened to the mother-of-five has gripped the nation, social media users have made comments about the nature of the case. Seeing as police have described the tragedy as being “a random act of violence,” the freaky thought that this could have happened to anyone seems to be resonating with among social media users.

One Facebook user opined, “So sad a woman can’t go jog in a park.”

Another wrote, “If this assailant could travel from the West Coast to the East Coast in a couple months, then he could be anywhere. I pray he gets caught before anybody else gets hurt.”

A 10 August letter from Rachel Morin’s mother, as posted on Facebook by Rebekah Morin

To all the mothers with daughters, to the fathers, brothers and sisters, husbands, to our local community, and to world onlookers:

If you have experienced the loss of a dear loved one, then you know how hard it can be to express the pain that you feel in your heart.

When it’s sudden and tragic, your mind looks for ways to cope. As a mom, I appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the worldwide community that grieves with me for my young daughter.

Thank you for caring. Truly.

Because of the tremendous outpouring of prayers, love and concern, our family is in the process of making arrangements for a Celebration of Life service to which friends and the community will be invited (more details to come). And because Rachel was an avid runner, we are in the early stages of planning a 5K walk/run in her honor with the hope of having a trail of flowers.

We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community. We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.

Thank you, Rachel’s Mom

Rachel Morin Mysterious Death Recap

The 37-year-old was last seen around 6pm getting ready to hike along the Ma and Pa trail in Maryland on 5 August.

At 1.07pm on 6 August, a member of the public called 911 to report finding a woman’s body near the trail.

After her family was left to mourn her mysterious death without any answers for days, finally on 17 August, investigators announced a major break in the case: they discovered DNA at the crime scene.

Beyond this, that DNA matches a sample taken from a 26 March home invasion and assault of a young girl across the country. Now, police are searching for leads on how to find the suspect.

The suspected murderer and Morin likely didn’t know each other, as police have called the incident a “potentially a random act of violence.”

Rachel Morin, who is survived by her five children (GoFundme)

Rachel Morin was found dead on a popular Maryland hiking trail. Police announce first big break in the case

Local business hosts Rachel Morin fundraiser

A Bel Air, Maryland bakery, Flavor Cupcakery, said it would donate 20 per cent of its sales on Saturday, during the family’s memorial walk, to help fund the mother-of-five’s funeral expenses.

Flavor Cupcakery will donate a percentage of its sales on Saturday to Morin’s funeral expenses (Flavor Cupcakery / Facebook)

“Trail of Light & Flowers” set to begin

Family of Rachel Morin are planning a walk in memory of the mother-of-five.

Writing on Facebook, the family asked members of the public to bring flowers and battery powered candles “to lay on either side of the trail somewhere as we walk Rachel’s last steps.”

The family asked the public to assemble 19 August at 11 am at the William Street entrance; the walk will begin at 11.30am.

What is the Ma and Pa trail, where Morin was heading?

The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets it name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Harford County. Although the track was dismantled in the 1950s, it later transformed into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.

It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.

According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.

Rachel Morin’s family is hosting a walk in her honor on Saturday along the trail.

A little about Bel Air, Maryland

Bel Air, the county seat of Harford County, is a town of about 10,000 residents located 30 miles (48kms) north of Baltimore, near the state border with Pennsylvania.

The area has many popular hiking trails, and authorities warned hikers to be on high alert as they continued to investigate Ms Morin’s death.

The sheriff previously said, “Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County,” but he warned locals to be vigilant in the wake of Morin’s death.

Morin’s haunting social media post months before she was found

Rachel Morin shared a post in February that suggested she sought thrilling experiences, read: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”

The post has since been taken down from Facebook.

Rachel Morin's chilling Facebook post before mother-of-five found dead on Maryland hiking trail

Rachel’s sister posts photos of the mother-of-five on Facebook in her memory

Rebekah Morin keeps changing her social media platform’s profile photos to images of her late sister.

Rebekah Morin organized a GoFundMe page to fund Rachel’s funeral, writing “she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.”

Rachel Morin (Rebekah Morin / Facebook)

Harford Sheriff’s Office has asked for help from the public in identifying the suspect

Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.

Recap: who was Rachel Morin?

Rachel Morin, 37 was one of five siblings. She was originally from Dover, New Hampshire, and was a long-term resident of Bel Air, Maryland. She was a mother to five children.

On social media, Rachel Morin posted touching photos with her children, selfies at the gym and spending time with friends.

“Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious,” Morin’s best friend Claudia Brown wrote in a Facebook post after her death. “Her faith was so strong,” she added.

Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.

Ms Morin had worked as a model, and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.

Her new boyfriend, Richard Tobin, described her as the “sweetest , kindest , and a very special women” on Facebook. According to the social media platform, the couple became official on 1 August.

The LA case that links the suspect to Rachel Morin’s death

According to the a Baltimore Banner reporter, the Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was involved in a 26 March 26 break-in and assault of a young child in South Los Angeles; the assault was not of a sexual nature, but investigators don’t want to disclose “any more details about what occurred in the house at this time.”

Friday 18 August 2023 21:00 , Kelly Rissman

What locals are saying

A Harford County resident told WBAL-TV11:“It’s mind blowing. It’s so close to home. I lived in the city for a long time, so I’m used to watching my surroundings and whatnot. But up here, you’re walking the trail. That’s the last thing on your mind.”

Police previously told locals to stay vigilant in the wake of Morin’s death.

“In the light of this new evidence, I urge our citizens to use caution while walking on our trials and through our community,” police said on Thursday. “Be alert. Walk with a friend. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by your cell phone or headphones.”

Friday 18 August 2023 20:15 , Kelly Rissman

Locals have been posting tributes to the late mother-of-five

Rachel Morin’s best friend, Claudia Brown, has been documenting the tributes to the 37-year-old, which have been posted along the Ma and Pa trail.

Tribute to Rachel Morin (Claudia Brown / Facebook)

What police have said regarding the Rachel Morin case

After relatively few updates in the case, on 16 August, Harford County investigators had a break in the case. Police said they found DNA at the crime scene, which corresponds with a sample taken from a March crime scene in Los Angeles where a man invaded a home and assaulted a young girl.

However, police said they “don’t have a clue” where the suspect is currently.

The suspect remains unnamed, but has been described by police as a Hispanic male aged 20-30, 5ft 9in tall, weighing 160 pounds with a “muscular build.” They say it’s unlikely the suspect knew Morin, calling the killing a “potentially a random act of violence.”

They added that they believe he has “ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states.” Police have released footage of the suspect, and are asking people to send in tips if they know anything that can identify the suspect.

37-year-old Rachel Morin (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Rachel Morin was found dead on a popular Maryland hiking trail. Police announce first big break in the case

Rebekah Morin reposted slowed footage of suspect on Facebook

Watch the original footage provided by police, who said there was a DNA match between genetic material found at Morin’s crime scene and a suspect involved in a home break-in and assault of a child in LA in March.

Rachel Morin’s family echoes police, saying they think her death was caused by “ a random act of violence”

A lawyer for her family spoke to a WJZ reporter about their thoughts following the break in the case on Thursday evening.

WJZ @wjz Investigator Mike Hellgren @HellgrenWJZ asked Joe Murtha, an attorney recreating the Morin family, whether the family believes the attack was random.



"They do," Murtha @RiceLawMD said. "Now that this information has come forward and the nature of the offense and the… — Rice, Murtha & Psoras Trial Lawyers (@RiceLawMD) August 18, 2023

GoFundMe surpasses $48,000

The GoFundMe for Rachel Morin, started by her sister Rebekah Morin, has surpassed $48,000, with a goal of $65,000.

Donations are flowing in by the hour—from people who say they want to give money to help support her surviving five children as well as from others who say they have been following the tragedy from afar.

“This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going,” her sister wrote in the page’s description.

Friday 18 August 2023 16:45 , Kelly Rissman

“Trail of Light & Flowers”

Family of Rachel Morin are planning a walk in memory of the mother-of-five.

Writing on Facebook, the family wrote “We are hoping to have a ‘Trail of Flowers and Light’ to line both sides of the trail for our walk on the Ma & Pa Trail,” asking people to bring flowers and battery powered candles “to lay on either side of the trail somewhere as we walk Rachel’s last steps.”

The family asked the public to assemble 19 August at 11 am at the William Street entrance; the walk will begin at 11.30am.

What we know about the suspect

Investigators have described the suspect as someone who likely didn’t know Rachel Morin, calling the incident “potentially a random act of violence.”

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male aged 20-30, 5ft 9in tall, weighing 160 pounds with a “muscular build.”

They added that they believe he has “ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states.” His DNA has been linked to a March home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles.

The LAPD said it is working with police in Maryland after DNA discovered

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is providing information to Harford County investigators after police in Maryland announced that they discovered DNA at the scene of the crime. The DNA matched that of a suspect identified in a home invasion and assault on a child in Los Angeles in March.

The LAPD said it aims to “bring the person responsible for such a brutal and senseless murder to justice.”

LAPD detectives have been in contact with Harford County Investigators to provide any and all information needed to bring the person responsible for such a brutal and senseless murder to justice.

“In the light of this new evidence, I urge our citizens to use caution while walking on our trials and through our community,” police said on Thursday. “Be alert. Walk with a friend. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by your cell phone or headphones.”

Maryland police have DNA matching Rachel Morin murder suspect and video images

Friday 18 August 2023 12:20 , Rachel Sharp

A GoFundMe launched to help with funeral expenses for Rachel Morin has now topped $47,000.

It reads: “It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak. My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm. In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement. I have made a gofundme to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place,” the fundraising page reads.

“This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.

“Once we have made the arrangements I will update with service dates and times. If you wish to donate directly please message me on Facebook.”

Friday 18 August 2023 12:00 , Rachel Sharp

Harford County Sheriff’s Office released this image of Rachel Morin’s suspected killer (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Friday 18 August 2023 11:40 , Josh Marcus

Maryland police say they “don’t have a clue” where the suspect in the Rachel Morin killing is, despite finding a sample of his DNA at the crime scene.

Officials say the sample matches one taken from a March home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles.

Maryland police have DNA matching Rachel Morin murder suspect and video images

Friday 18 August 2023 11:20 , Rachel Sharp

Friday 18 August 2023 11:00 , Rachel Sharp

Rachel Morin’s family has released a statement expressing their hope that the release of the video of her suspected killer will finally lead to an arrest.

“The family is encouraged that there is evidence that may lead to the prosecution of the person who took Rachel’s life,” Joe Murtha, an attorney representing Morin’s family, told The US Sun.

“They believe that the ability to provide this information to a national audience can help reach someone who knows the person who committed the crime.

“As they grieve the loss of Rachel they have hope that law enforcement will catch the perpetrator and bring justice for Rachel.”

Friday 18 August 2023 10:40 , Rachel Sharp

Friday 18 August 2023 10:24 , Rachel Sharp

Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin has spoken out after police announced the break in the case.

Tobin, 27, took to social media to say: “I hope they found this scum of the earth.”

He said in another post: “Justice for Rachel. Rip, love you Rach.”

Tobin was previously forced to deny any involvement in her killing after he came under intense speculation early in the case.

Friday 18 August 2023 10:00 , Josh Marcus

Maryland police are working with FBI DNA specialists to help find a suspect whose genetic material was found at the scene of Rachel Morin’s death.

Police say the DNA corresponds with a sample taken from a March crime scene in Los Angeles where a man assaulted a young girl.

Maryland police have DNA matching Rachel Morin murder suspect and video images

Friday 18 August 2023 09:00 , Josh Marcus

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday they have used DNA evidence to identify a potential suspect in the murder of Maryland woman Rachel Morin earlier this month.

Colonel William Davis said DNA found at the scene of Morin’s death was analysed by state police, turning up a match with DNA found at the scene of a March home invasion in Los Angeles where a young girl was attacked.

More details in our full story.

Maryland police have DNA matching Rachel Morin murder suspect and video images

Friday 18 August 2023 07:59 , Josh Marcus

The mother of Rachel Morin has broken her silence with a plea for compassion as the family takes time to grieve the “sudden and tragic” loss of the 37-year-old whose body was found after she vanished while going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

“We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community,” the post read.

“We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”

Morin was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail at around 6pm Saturday. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home. Morin’s body was found the following day, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Andrea Cavallier reports.

Rachel Morin's mother breaks silence on daughter's killing

The timeline

5 August: The last time Rachel Morin was seen, leaving for a hike along the Ma and Pa trail in Maryland.

6 August: A member of the public called 911 to report finding a woman’s body near the trail. Law enforcement officials in the state then issued an urgent plea for information about Ms Morin’s whereabouts. Her sister, Rebekah Morin, organized a GoFundMe page.

7 August: Rebekah wrote that she “raised the goal as we would like to do a large celebration of life for Rachel. We had no idea the amount of people she touched, even in just her everyday life. We want all those who loved her to grieve with us and celebrate her life.”

10 August: Her mother wrote a letter, shared on Facebook, expressing her grief.

17 August: Investigators announce a break in the case: the DNA found at the scene of Morin’s murder corresponded to the DNA left at a home where a man broke into a home in Los Angeles and violently attacked a young girl back in March. They also released footage of the suspect.

Friday 18 August 2023 07:00 , Josh Marcus

The Maryland man who claimed he saw the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin was not even “within eyesight of the crime scene” when she was found, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent.

Michael Gabriszeski, 49, claimed to multiple news outlets that he and his stepdaughter came across Morin’s body on Sunday when they joined the search for the missing mother-of-five, who had vanished on Saturday after going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

Mr Gabriszeski said that his stepdaughter, who he said was a friend of Morin’s, was the first to discover the body in a tunnel near the trail before they alerted police. He gave his first public comments to WMAR.

Ariana Baio and Andrea Cavallier report.

Sheriff denies man's claim that he saw Rachel Morin's body

Friday 18 August 2023 06:00 , Josh Marcus

A sheriff in Maryland has vowed that the “heinous coward” who authorities believe killed mother-of-five Rachel Morin will be brought to justice - though investigators still have yet to identify a suspect.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler did not share many details in the Wednesday update over concern of “jeopardising the ongoing probe,” but said there was one thing he was sure of, and that “this was an intentional taking of a person’s life.”

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on 5 August, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

After she failed to return home that night, her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing.

Andrea Cavallier reports.

Friday 18 August 2023 17:00 , Kelly Rissman

Rachel Morin’s family echoed police, saying they believe her death was ‘a random act of violence’

Lawyers for Morin’s family talked to a WJZ reporter about what they believe happened to the mother-of-five.

WJZ @wjz Investigator Mike Hellgren @HellgrenWJZ asked Joe Murtha, an attorney recreating the Morin family, whether the family believes the attack was random.



"They do," Murtha @RiceLawMD said. "Now that this information has come forward and the nature of the offense and the… — Rice, Murtha & Psoras Trial Lawyers (@RiceLawMD) August 18, 2023

Friday 18 August 2023 05:00 , Josh Marcus

Rachel Morin shared a post on Facebook that hinted at her possible affinity for thrill months before she was found dead along a forest trail in Maryland.

The mother-of-five was last seen around 6pm on Saturday when she allegedly went out for a run on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The 37-year-old failed to return home that night and her boyfriend reported her missing, according to Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Morin’s vehicle was found in the parking lot at the entrance to the popular walking route on Sunday morning and hours later, at around 1pm, a member of the public discovered a woman’s body close to the trail.

Morin shared a post in February that read: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.

Friday 18 August 2023 04:00 , Josh Marcus

The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.

Rachel Morin, 37, disappeared after reportedly heading out for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Hartford County, at around 6pm on Saturday.

Her new boyfriend Richard Tobin, 27, reported her missing at around 11pm that night after she failed to return, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told a press conference on Sunday.

Authorities launched a missing person investigation and Ms Morin’s car was found at the Williams St entrance to the trail on Sunday morning.

Bevan Hurley reports.

