Rachel Morin – update: Police seek mystery group of potential witnesses on Bel Air trail near time of killing

Rachel Morin’s mother has broken her silence as the mother-of-five’s killer remains at large.

In an open letter posted on Facebook, her mother pleaded for compassion as the family takes time to grieve the “sudden and tragic” loss: “We need the time and space to grieve as a family.”

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm Saturday. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home. Morin’s body was found the following day, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, Harford County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had been made aware of potential witnesses who may have seen Morin on the trail that night. The witnesses – either three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs – were urged to come forward.

The sheriff also denied claims made by Michael Gabriszeski who insisted he and his stepdaughter found Morin’s body. While Mr Gabriszeski gave graphic accounts of what he claimed he saw to multiple outlets, the sheriff’s office told The Independent he wasn’t even “within eyesight of the crime scene”.

Timeline in Rachel Morin case

12:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Saturday, 5 August

6pm – Rachel Morin is last seen heading out to run on the Ma & Pa Trail in northern Maryland.

11.23pm – The boyfriend of Rachel reports her missing after she does not return home.

Police begin searching for Rachel on the trail and surrounding areas.

Sunday, 6 August

1pm – Body of female victim located off of the Ma & Pa Trail is reported to police.

Monday, 7 August

Police confirm the body found on the rail is Rachel Morin.

Police have yet to identify a ‘solid suspect’ in Rachel Morin homicide case

11:00 , Andrea Cavallier

There is no solid suspect yet in the homicide case of Rachel Morin, the mother of five who was found dead on sunday.

“We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

09:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler vowed to bring the “heinous coward” who killed mother-of-five Rachel Morin to justice - though investigators still have yet to identify a suspect.

Mr Gahler did not share many details in the update over concern of “jeopardising the ongoing probe,” but said there was one thing he was sure of, and that “this was an intentional taking of a person’s life.”

“Together we will solve this crime and find the heinous coward who took Rachel Morin from her family and friends,” Mr Gahler said on Wednesday.

Andrea Cavallier reports.

Sheriff calls out ‘heinous coward’ who killed Rachel Morin

What is The Ma and Pa Trail?

07:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Rachel Morin was reported missing on Saturday night, and after law enforcement appealed for information to find the mother of five, a body was found on The Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday afternoon.

The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets its name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Harford County.

The track was dismantled in the 1950s, and later turned into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.

It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.

According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.

In the wake of Ms Morin’s death, authorities have warned hikers to take particular care and be aware of their surroundings.

The Ma and Pa Trial, viewed from the Williams St trailhead, where Rachel Morin’s car was located on Sunday morning (Google Maps)

Rachel Morin's mother breaks silence after shocking homicide

05:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The mother of Rachel Morin has broken her silence with a plea for compassion as the family takes time to grieve the “sudden and tragic” loss of the 37-year-old whose body was found near a hike trial on Sunday,

“We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community,” the post read.

“We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”

The heartfelt letter, which was shared Thursday in a post on the Facebook page of Rachel Morin’s sister Rebekah, thanked the community for its support and announced that a Celebration of Life service and a 5K run would be held in Morin’s honor thanks to the money raised.

Rachel Morin’s mother breaks her silence with a post on Facebook asking compassion and time to grieve (Rebekah Morin/Facebook)

Sheriff denies man’s claim that he saw Rachel Morin’s body

03:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Michael Gabriszeski, 49, claimed to multiple news outlets that he and his stepdaughter came across Rachel Morin’s body on Sunday.

However, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that Mr Gabriszeski was not even “within eyesight of the crime scene” when her body was found.

Mr Gabriszeski “did not find Rachel’s body” and that he did not “view her body” and he has “no first-hand knowledge of the crime scene,” the sheriff’s office added.

Mr Gabriszeski gave graphic accounts of what he claimed he saw to both the Daily Mail and WBFF, telling the latter that he “saw a terrible mess”.

Sheriff says Rachel Morin’s boyfriend has been interviewed

01:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler addressed questions about whether Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin had been interviewed.

“The answer is yes, we have,” the sheriff said, “Along with many other people who are close to Rachel.”

“That is the way an investigation is conducted,” he added.

Mr Tobin released a statement on Facebook earlier this week saying he had nothing to do with Morin’s death.

Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office do not have an official suspect yet in the case.

“We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Mr Gahler said.

Richard Tobin has denied involvement in his girlfriend Rachel Morin’s death as homicide probe launched after woman’s body found (Facebook / Rachel Morin)

Investigators do not have a suspect in Rachel Morin case

Friday 11 August 2023 00:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler said investigators do not yet have a “solid suspect” in the killing of Rachel Morin.

"We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event," Mr Gahler said.

Mr Gahler urged the public to be vigilant when walking along the Ma & Pa Trail and said there will be increased patrols along the trail.

Who was Rachel Morin?

Thursday 10 August 2023 23:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old woman from Maryland with five children, was found deceased near the side of a trail in Bel Air on Sunday.

Law enforcement in the Harford Police Department said Morin’s death was a homicide with foul play suspected.

According to reports, Morin was a fitness enthusiast who was going on a run at the Ma & Pa Trail at the time of her disappearance.

Her mother wrote in a letter shared on Facebook Thursday that Morin was an avid runner. A 5K is being planned in her honour.

A friend of Morin’s, Becca Dill, described her as “a fighter” who found strength in her faith.

Rachel Morin, 37, was a ‘fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart’, a close friend wrote in a social media tribute (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Ms Dill told The Baltimore Banner on “days [Morin] felt defeated or abandoned by the world” she would read scripture.

Morin’s best friend, Claudia Brown, wrote in a Facebook post that, “Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious.”

She added that her “faith was strong.”

Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.

Ms Morin had worked as a model and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.

She also started her own cleaning business, East Coast Cleaners, in 2019, according to Open Corporates.

Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading off on the Ma and Pa Trail (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff urges public to keep sending tips for Rachel Morin’s case

Thursday 10 August 2023 22:00 , Andrea Cavallier

He urged the public to keep sending in tips - even if the details may seem insignificant.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler reiterated that the public should continue sending in tips even if the details may seem insignificant.

“That might be the key piece of evidence of information we are looking for,” the sheriff said.

“Some of your tips have been promising and tremendous in advancing the investigation and bringing us closer to getting the answers that we need, the answers that Rachel’s family needs, and the answers that our community needs.”

#Alert Rachel Morin Investigation

If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators. Please send it to Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 8, 2023

Man who claimed he saw Rachel Morin’s body never did, sheriff says

Thursday 10 August 2023 20:30 , Andrea Cavallier

The Maryland man who claimed he saw the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin was not even “within eyesight of the crime scene” when she was found, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent.

Michael Gabriszeski, 49, claimed to multiple news outlets that he and his stepdaughter came across Morin’s body on Sunday when they joined the search for the missing mother-of-five, who had vanished on Saturday after going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

Mr Gabriszeski said that his stepdaughter, who he said was a friend of Morin’s, was the first to discover the body in a tunnel near the trail before they alerted police. He gave his first public comments to WMAR on Monday.

On Thursday, multiple media outlets published interviews in which Mr Gabriszeski described seeing Morin’s remains in a horrifying state.

Mr Gabriszeski gave graphic accounts of what he claimed he saw to both the Daily Mail and WBFF, telling the latter that he “saw a terrible mess”.

But a spokesperson for the Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Independent on Thursday that Mr Gabriszeski “did not find Rachel’s body” and that he did not “view her body.”

“He has no first-hand knowledge of the crime scene,” the sheriff’s office added. The spokesperson would not confirm whether or not the stepdaughter was the one to locate the body.

Family plans celebration of life for Rachel Morin as GoFundMe reaches $41K

Thursday 10 August 2023 19:30 , Andrea Cavallier

The goal amount for the GoFundMe has been raised to $65,000 as the family now plans to arrange a large celebration of life for Rachel Morin.

As of Thursday afternoon, donations totalled $41,612.

In a Facebook post, Morin’s mother wrote that “because of the tremendous outpouring of prayers, love and concern, our family is in the process of making arrangements for a Celebration of Life service to which friends and the community will be invited .”

Morin’s sister Rebkah, who created the page, posted on 7 August, thanking everyone for their support .

“I raised the goal as we would like to do a large celebration of life for Rachel. We had no idea the amount of people she touched, even in just her everyday life. We want all those who loved her to grieve with us and celebrate her life. We would also like to raise enough to get a headstone that is fitting for her and we did not take into account the fees. We appreciate all those who have shared, donated and thoughtful words. â¤ï¸ Thank you.”

Rachel Morin’s mom pens open letter asking for time to grieve

Thursday 10 August 2023 18:22 , Andrea Cavallier

Rachel Morin’s sister Rebekah shared an open letter from Rachel’s mother asking for time to grieve.

The letter was posted to Facebook on Thursday just a day after the Hartford County Sheriff vowed to bring the “heinous coward” who killed Morin to justice.

The post reads:

To all the mothers with daughters, to the fathers, brothers and sisters, husbands, to our local community, and to world onlookers:

If you have experienced the loss of a dear loved one, then you know how hard it can be to express the pain that you feel in your heart. When it’s sudden and tragic, your mind looks for ways to cope.

As a mom, I appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the worldwide community that grieves with me for my young daughter.

Thank you for caring. Truly.

Because of the tremendous outpouring of prayers, love and concern, our family is in the process of making arrangements for a Celebration of Life service to which friends and the community will be invited (more details to come).

And because Rachel was an avid runner, we are in the early stages of planning a 5K walk/run in her honor with the hope of having a trail of flowers.

We are grieving. We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community. We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.

Thank you,

Rachel’s Mom

‘Heavy presence’ of police patrolling trail

Thursday 10 August 2023 17:00 , Joe Sommerlad

After the disappearance and death of Rachel Morin, police in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have begun implementing a “heavy presence” of deputies patrolling the trail where the 37-year-old went missing.

This “heavy presence” includes authorities patrolling by foot, bike and all-terain vehicles.

The new large quantity of patrolling deputies is part of an effort to make members of the community feel safer.

Morin was killed over the weekend after going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in northern Maryland.

Investigation into Rachel Morin’s death and disappearance continues



The 37-year old’s body was found on the Ma & Pa trail here August 6th in Bel Air



Authorities have received more than 100 tips saying they’ll catch the “heinous coward” responsible with public’s help @wbalradio pic.twitter.com/25zvsKQool — Ken Duffy (@kenduffywbal) August 10, 2023

Police do not have a solid suspect as of now and have warned people to act viligantly when embarking on the trail.

Father who discovered Rachel Morin’s body speaks out

Thursday 10 August 2023 16:30 , Andrea Cavallier

The Maryland man who found the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin said “he had a feeling” about the tunnels where she was found dead off the Ma and Pa Trail.

Michael Gabriszeski, 49, told local news outlet WMAR-2 News that he joined the search for Morin after hearing about her disappearance from his daughter who was friends with Morin.

Maryland sheriff calls out ‘heinous coward’ who killed Rachel Morin

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:42 , Andrea Cavallier

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called out the “heinous coward” responsible for the homicide of mother-of-five Rachel Morin.

The sheriff gave the latest update on Wednesday and said the killer must be brought to justice.

“Together we will solve this crime and find the heinous coward who took Rachel Morin from her family and friends,” Mr Gahler said.

Mr Gahler said a team of detectives have been working around the clock to piece together a timeline of the case and that some of the “more than 100 tips” that have been submitted by the public “have been promising.”

“Some of your tips have been promising and tremendous in advancing the investigation and bringing us closer to getting the answers that we need, the answers that Rachel’s family needs, and the answers that our community needs,” the sheriff said.

He urged the public to keep sending in tips - even if the details may seem insignificant.

“That might be the key piece of evidence of information we are looking for,” he added.

Recap: Rachel Morin’s chilling Facebook post before mother-of-five found dead on Maryland hiking trail

Thursday 10 August 2023 15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Rachel Morin shared a post on Facebook that hinted at her possible affinity for thrill months before she was found dead along a forest trail in Maryland.

Morin shared a post in February that read: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”

More than 100 tips about Rachel Morin have led to ‘tremendous’ advantage in case

Thursday 10 August 2023 13:00 , Ariana Baio

Police in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received over 100 tips from the public regarding the case of Rachel Morin, many of which have been helpful in the investigation.

“Some of your tips have been very promising and tremendous in advancing the investigation and bringing us closer to getting the answers that we need,” sheriff Jeffery Gahler said in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

Mr Gahler asked that people continue to send in all tips, even if they seem minuscule.

“Even if it’s something that you might think is insignificant, that might be the key piece of evidence or information we are looking for.”

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend has already been questioned by police

Thursday 10 August 2023 12:00 , Ariana Baio

Police in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have already questioned Rachel Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin – the Harford County sheriff said in a statement posted online.

Public speculation surrounding Morin’s death and disappearance has resulted in online theories about Morin’s recent boyfriend, Mr Tobin.

Mr Tobin released a statement on Facebook earlier this week saying he had nothing to do with Morin’s death.

Police have not released any further information about their investigation into Morin’s homicide.

Rachel Morin was found dead on a popular Maryland hiking trail. Her sister says she ‘did not go willingly’

Thursday 10 August 2023 11:00 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin left her home in Bel Air, Maryland, at around 6pm on Saturday 5 August, and headed to a popular hiking trail just outside of town.

When the mother-of-five failed to return that night, her new boyfriend Richard Tobin called police at about 11pm to report her missing, according to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

The next morning, the 37-year-old’s car was located at the Williams St entrance to the Ma and Pa Trail.

Police ask public’s help in collecting information about Rachel Morin

Thursday 10 August 2023 09:00 , Ariana Baio

#Alert Rachel Morin Investigation

If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators. Please send it to Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 8, 2023

Community ‘very concerned’ after Rachel Morin found dead

Thursday 10 August 2023 07:00 , Ariana Baio

Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler said for a small community with low crime, Harford County is shaken by the death of Rachel Morin.

“We are a county that enjoys very low crime,” Mr Gahler told Fox News Digital.

Mr Gahler said police have no suspects in the investigation into Morin’s homicide. He said it could have been an act of random violence or something more planned.

”Our community is rightly very concerned,” Mr Gahler said.

Rachel Morin’s infant niece died one week before she went missing

Thursday 10 August 2023 05:00 , Ariana Baio

Eight days before Rachel Morin went missing, her baby niece unexpectedly died.

On GoFundMe, Rachel’s sister, Rebekah, created a GoFundMe on 28 July for her brother and sister-in-law whose three-month-old baby, Lily Beth, passed away.

“This precious baby girl passed away unexpectedly and has left us all with heartbreaking sadness. Lily Beth was always happy and her smile and giggle won the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her,” Rebekah wrote in the GoFundMe description.

On Facebook, Rebekah posted that she was ‘heartbroken’ the day her niece died.

Man who discovered Rachel Morin’s body says he ‘had a feeling about those tunnels'

Thursday 10 August 2023 03:00 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin’s chilling Facebook post before she was found on Maryland hiking trail

Thursday 10 August 2023 01:00 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin shared a post on Facebook that hinted at her possible affinity for thrill months before she was found dead along a forest trail in Maryland.

Morin shared a post in February that read: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”

No suspect in Rachel Morin case yet

Thursday 10 August 2023 00:00 , Ariana Baio

Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office do not have an official suspect yet in the case of Rachel Morin.

Jeffery Gahler, the Harford County sheriff told WBALTV that they are unsure whether or not Morin’s death was targeted.

“We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Mr Gahler said.

Mr Gahler urged the public to be vigilant when walking along the Ma & Pa Trail and said there will be increased patrols along the trail.

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’

Wednesday 9 August 2023 23:00 , Ariana Baio

The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.

‘Heavy presence’ of police patrolling trail

Wednesday 9 August 2023 22:07 , Ariana Baio

After the disappearance and death of Rachel Morin, police in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have begun implementing a “heavy presence” of deputies patrolling the trail where the 37-year-old went missing.

This “heavy presence” includes authorities patrolling by foot, bike and all-terain vehicles.

The new large quantity of patrolling deputies is part of an effort to make members of the community feel safer.

Morin was killed over the weekend after going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in northern Maryland.

Police do not have a solid suspect as of now and have warned people to act viligantly when embarking on the trail.

$40K raised for Rachel Morin memorial fund

Wednesday 9 August 2023 21:00 , Ariana Baio

More than $40,000 have been raised in a GoFundMe dedicated to Rachel Morin.

The fundraiser, which began shortly after Morin’s body was found off of the Ma and Pa Trail, has had over 900 people donate to it.

Morin’s sister, Rebekah Morin, set up the GoFundMe to raise money for the family to bury the 37-year-old who police say was killed after going for a jog Saturday evening.

Any leftover funds will go to Morin’s mother and her five children.

Harford County sheriff provides update on Rachel Morin investigation

Wednesday 9 August 2023 20:30 , Ariana Baio

In a video posted to Facebook, Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler provided an update to the Rachel Morin case saying investigators were doing everything they can do find out what happened to the 37-year-old.

Mr Gahler said a team of ten investigators were working together “scouring every detail of the days, hour and seconds before Rachel died in order to put goether the pieces of a comprehensive timeline.”

The investigation includes interviews with the people closest to Morin, which authorities have already done.

Mr Gahler confirmed investigators already spoke with Morin’s boyfriend but did not provide further detail.

Law enforcement say it is ‘more than obviously apparent’ Rachel Morin was killed

Wednesday 9 August 2023 20:00 , Ariana Baio

Jeffery Gahler, the Harford County sheriff, told Fox News Digital that when investigators arrived at the scene where Rachel Morin was found it was apparent something sinister had occurred.

“It was more than obviously apparent to police officers and our detectives who came up that this was not an accidental injury – somebody out exercising who had fallen down and sustained a fatal injury, this was not something that was self-inflicted,” Mr Gahler said.

“This was the actions of one or more persons who took her life in a criminal homicide, an egregious, horrific act.”

The Harford County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release an official manner of death for Morin.

Watch: Update from Harford County Sheriff on Rachel Morin investigation

Wednesday 9 August 2023 18:59 , Ariana Baio

Bel Air community walks in memory of Rachel Morin

Wednesday 9 August 2023 18:00 , Ariana Baio

Members of the Bel Air, Maryland community gathered on Tuesday evening to walk along the same trail where Rachel Morin was last seen, and later where her body was found, to make a statement.

"A lot of moms that come here walk this trail after they drop their kids off in the morning at camp or school. They walk with their babies and they’re scared to walk the trail," Harford County councilwoman Jessica Boyle-Tsottles told WBALTV. "When people don’t feel safe, we need to do something about it."

The walk, organised by Ms Boyle-Tsottles, was to honor the life of Morin and promote feelings of safety among the public.

"We stand strong and we are united. We don’t put up with crime in our community," Ms Boyle-Tsottles said.

Morin’s family did not attend the walk, saying they did not want to be associated with the walk.

Father who discovered Rachel Morin’s body speaks out: ‘I had a feeling about those tunnels’

Wednesday 9 August 2023 17:00 , Ariana Baio

The Maryland man who found the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin said “he had a feeling” about the tunnels where she was found dead off the Ma and Pa Trail.

Michael Gabriszeski, 49, told local news outlet WMAR-2 News that he joined the search for Morin after hearing about her disappearance from his daughter who was friends with Morin.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office increase patrolling along trail

Wednesday 9 August 2023 16:00 , Ariana Baio

In the wake of Rachel Morin’s tragic death, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the number of patrols around the Ma and Pa trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler said authorities do not have a “solid suspect” in the case yet – leaving the public uneasy about their safety.

“Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Jeffery Gahler, the Harford County sheriff told local news outlet WBAL.

Local man says he had a ‘bad feeling’ about tunnels where Morin was found

Wednesday 9 August 2023 15:00 , Ariana Baio

Michael Gabriszeski, the Maryland man who found the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin said “he had a feeling” about the tunnels where she was found off the Ma and Pa Trail.

Mr Gabriszeski, 49, told local news outlet WMAR-2 News that he joined the search for Morin after hearing about her disappearance from his daughter who was friends with Morin.

Mr Gabriszeski said he told police to search tunnels that exist around the Ma and Pa Trail because he had a bad feeling about them.

“I kept telling them to search the tunnels because I had a feeling about those tunnels,” Mr Gabriszeski said. “I walked forward to search the one tunnel, and they searched the one, and that’s where they found her.”

Mr Gabriszeski said he hopes locating Morin’s body can result in a “a final resting place” so “that door can be finally closed” for the Morin family.

“[I hope] they can get the investigation on and, hopefully, catch the person who did this trifling act,” Mr Gabriszeski said.

He added that whoever is responsible for Morin’s death should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Community ‘very concerned’ after Rachel Morin found dead

Wednesday 9 August 2023 14:00 , Ariana Baio

Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler said for a small community with low crime, Harford County is shaken by the death of Rachel Morin.

“We are a county that enjoys very low crime,” Mr Gahler told Fox News Digital.

Mr Gahler said police have no suspects in the investigation into Morin’s homicide. He said it could have been an act of random violence or something more planned.

”Our community is rightly very concerned,” Mr Gahler said.

Rachel Morin’s infant niece died one week before she went missing

Wednesday 9 August 2023 13:00 , Ariana Baio

Eight days before Rachel Morin went missing, her baby niece unexpectedly died.

On GoFundMe, Rachel’s sister, Rebekah, created a GoFundMe on 28 July for her brother and sister-in-law whose three-month-old baby, Lily Beth, passed away.

“This precious baby girl passed away unexpectedly and has left us all with heartbreaking sadness. Lily Beth was always happy and her smile and giggle won the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her,” Rebekah wrote in the GoFundMe description.

On Facebook, Rebekah posted that she was ‘heartbroken’ the day her niece died.

More than a week later, Rachel was found dead on the side of a hiking trail.

Investigators receive over 90 tips in Morin case as man who found body says he ‘had a feeling’ she would be in trail tunnels

Wednesday 9 August 2023 12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Maryland homicide detectives investigating the murder of missing mother-of-five Rachel Morin have said they have already received 90 tips from members of the public about her final movements.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, officers appealed for further information: “Detectives are asking your your help.

”If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators.

“There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one one more piece of the puzzle.

“As of this morning, we have already received nearly 90 tips from concerned community members in reference to the murder of Rachel Morin.

“Thank you for all the support you have given.”

Meanwhile, the local man who found her body, Michael Gabriszeski, has told WMAR: ”I got down and searched the tunnels because I had a feeling about these tunnels.

“And I walked forward to search the one tunnel, and they searched the one, and that’s where they found her.

“[I hope she can] find a final resting place in her family so that that door can be finally closed. [So] they can get the investigation on and hopefully catch the person that did this trifling act.”

GoFundMe raises more than $39K

Wednesday 9 August 2023 11:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Rebekah Morin, the sister of Rachel Morin, has raised more than $39K to pay for her sister’s funeral expenses and any additional finances needed for her sister’s five children.

The fundraiser, which was set up after Morin was found deceased on the side of a trail in Bel Air, had raised $39,562 as of Wednesday morning.

“We appreciate all those who have shared, donated and thoughtful words,” Rebekah wrote in an update on the GoFundMe.

Sheriff confirms ‘foul play’ was involved in Rachel Morin’s death

Wednesday 9 August 2023 09:00 , Ariana Baio

On Sunday night, Rachel Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin took to social media to state his innocence while also making reference to his lengthy criminal rap sheet.

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve,” Mr Tobin wrote.

“Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”

Court records show Mr Tobin has two arrests for second-degree assault, and separate arrests for violating restraining orders, malicious destruction of property and drug possession dating back to 2014

Mr Tobin has also faced charges of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, according to Maryland judiciary case search records.

Mr Tobin has not been named as a suspect, or accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the homicide inquiry.

Mr Tobin only confirmed his relationship with Ms Morin in a Facebook post on 1 August, five days before she was reported missing.

Police ask for video and photo tips

Wednesday 9 August 2023 05:00 , Ariana Baio

#Alert Rachel Morin Investigation

If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators. Please send it to Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 8, 2023

What is The Ma and Pa Trail?

Wednesday 9 August 2023 03:00 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin was reported missing on Saturday night, and after law enforcement appealed for information to find the mother of five, a body was found on The Ma and Pa Trail on Sunday afternoon.

The 6.25 mile (10km) trail gets it name from the former Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad corridor that ran through the town of Bel Air in Harford County.

The track was dismantled in the 1950s, and later turned into a heritage trail along the railroad’s former route.

It consists of a 3.3mile section through Bel Air and a 1.7mile segment in neighbouring Forest Hill.

According to Alltrails.com, the trail is moderately challenging and takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to complete.

In the wake of Ms Morin’s death, authorities have warned hikers to take particular care and be aware of their surroundings.

Community walk being held for Rachel Morin

Wednesday 9 August 2023 00:00 , Ariana Baio

Members of the Harford County community are being invited to take part in a memorial walk for Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five who was found dead on the side of a trail.

Harford County council member Jessica Boyle Tsottles posted on Facebook inviting people to walk the Ma & Pa Trail where Morin was last seen and eventually found.

“In order to unite as a community and empower the women of Harford County. Join us as we walk the Ma & Pa trail together.”

The walk is set to take place at 6.30pm

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler and a visible group of Deputies on ATV’s are here at the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air today.



Gahler tells me investigators are unable to say right now if the homicide of Rachel Morin was targeted or random. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/2cHcWraNDS — Amy Simpson (@AmySimpsonTV) August 7, 2023

Rachel Morin’s car was found outside of trail

Tuesday 8 August 2023 20:30 , Ariana Baio

After Rachel Morin failed to return home from her job on Saturday, her boyfriend Richard Tobin called the police at about to report her missing.

The next morning, the 37-year-old’s car was located at the Williams St entrance to the Ma and Pa Trail.

Authorities recovered the vehicle on Sunday morning, and it is being processed for evidence, the sheriff’s department said.

Who was Rachel Morin?

Tuesday 8 August 2023 20:07 , Ariana Baio

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old woman from Maryland, was found deceased near the side of a trail in Bel Air on Sunday.

Law enforcement in the Harford Police Department said Morin’s death was a homicide with foul play suspected.

According to reports, Morin was a fitness enthusiast who was going on a run at the Ma & Pa Trail at the time of her disappearance.

A friend of Morin’s, Becca Dill, described her as “a fighter” who found strength in her faith.

Ms Dill told The Baltimore Banner on “days [Morin] felt defeated or abandoned by the world” she would read scripture.

Morin’s best friend, Claudia Brown, wrote in a Facebook post that, “Rachel was so unabashedly herself: witty and genuine, brilliant, daring, and headstrong. Her spirit would light up the room and her smile was contagious.”

She added that her “faith was strong.”

Rachel Morin, 37, was a ‘fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart’, a close friend wrote in a social media tribute (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Ms Brown wrote that Ms Morin had been divorced, and was a “fierce protector of her children and loved them with all of her heart”.

Ms Morin had worked as a model and appeared on the cover of Owl Magazine, Harford Community College’s student publication, where her brother John Morin worked as a technical director.

She also started her own cleaning business, East Coast Cleaners, in 2019, according to Open Corporates.

Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’

Tuesday 8 August 2023 19:32 , Ariana Baio

On Sunday night, Rachel Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin took to social media to state his innocence while also making reference to his lengthy criminal rap sheet.

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve,” Mr Tobin wrote.

“Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.”

Court records show Mr Tobin has two arrests for second-degree assault, and separate arrests for violating restraining orders, malicious destruction of property and drug possession dating back to 2014

Mr Tobin has also faced charges of being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, according to Maryland judiciary case search records.

Mr Tobin has not been named as a suspect, or accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the homicide inquiry.

Mr Tobin only confirmed his relationship with Ms Morin in a Facebook post on 1 August, five days before she was reported missing.

No suspect in Rachel Morin case yet

Tuesday 8 August 2023 17:00 , Ariana Baio

Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office do not have an official suspect yet in the case of Rachel Morin.

Jeffery Gahler, the Harford County sheriff told WBALTV that they are unsure whether or not Morin’s death was targeted.

"We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event," Mr Gahler said.

Mr Gahler urged the public to be vigilant when walking along the Ma & Pa Trail and said there will be increased patrols along the trail.

ICYMI: Maryland police confirm body found on trail is missing mom-of-five Rachel Morin

Tuesday 8 August 2023 16:00 , Ariana Baio

A spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that the medical examiner’s office had identified the body as that of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, on Monday.

The spokesperson could not provide a cause of death, what injuries she suffered, or whether any suspects have been identified.

Morin was reported missing after she failed to return from a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, on Saturday night.

Her body was found by a member of the public along the 6.25m (10km) trail just after 1pm on Sunday.

